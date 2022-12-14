The Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro co-op only had a handful of skaters set to return this year, so the Warriors have added in players from all around the league to become the Hockomock Stars. On top of the two original teams and its third member Foxboro, the team also has players from Attleboro, Milford, North Attleboro, and Taunton, and now go by Hockomock Stars. One of the returning skaters back is Mansfield’s Ava Adams, who is also a standout lacrosse player for the Hornets. Adams is coming off a solid season a year ago, scoring four goals. Her experience playing at the varsity level as the Stars look to build some chemistry in the attack.

