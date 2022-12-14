ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Eagles Finish Strong After Canton Comeback Bid

SHARON, Mass. – It might have been second game jitters, or maybe it was the nearly 90-minute delay that pushed tipoff back, but neither Canton nor Sharon could quite get into a rhythm on Friday night. That was until crunch time. The visiting Bulldogs used an 8-0 run —...
CANTON, MA
Saturday’s Schedule & Scoreboard – 12/17/22

Today’s games are listed below. Canton @ Sons of Italy Tournament, 8:00AM (@ Wilmington) Melish Duals (Foxboro, Sharon), 9:00AM (@ Foxboro) Knighthawk Wrestling Classic (Taunton), 9:00AM (@ Holyoke)
ATTLEBORO, MA
Girls Hockey: Players to Watch in 2022-2023

The Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro co-op only had a handful of skaters set to return this year, so the Warriors have added in players from all around the league to become the Hockomock Stars. On top of the two original teams and its third member Foxboro, the team also has players from Attleboro, Milford, North Attleboro, and Taunton, and now go by Hockomock Stars. One of the returning skaters back is Mansfield’s Ava Adams, who is also a standout lacrosse player for the Hornets. Adams is coming off a solid season a year ago, scoring four goals. Her experience playing at the varsity level as the Stars look to build some chemistry in the attack.
MANSFIELD, MA

