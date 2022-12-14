Read full article on original website
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Around 100 people feared trapped in Malaysia landslide -fire department
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Around 100 people are feared trapped in a landslide in Malaysia on Friday, the country’s fire and rescue department said in a statement. At least 31 people were rescued from the campsite in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur. (Reporting by...
Massive aquarium bursts at Berlin leisure complex – emergency services
BERLIN (Reuters) – A large aquarium burst in a leisure complex early Friday, prompting a major response with 100 firefighters at the scene, emergency services said. “The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment,” the Berlin fire brigade wrote on Twitter.
Factbox-Major landslides in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A landslide killed at least 18 people, among them children, as they slept in their tents at a campsite in Malaysia on Friday, officials said, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for around 15 people still missing. The following is a list...
Britain sets out new legally binding environmental targets
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government on Friday announced a set of new legally-binding environmental targets to protect air quality, green spaces and to clean up rivers. “These targets are ambitious and will be challenging to achieve – but they will drive our efforts to restore our natural environment, protect our much-loved landscapes and green spaces and marine environment,” environment minister Thérèse Coffey said in a statement first delivered at a U.N. biodiversity conference in Montreal.
Russian cultural official hospitalised in Central African Republic after assassination attempt – RIA
(Reuters) – The head of a Russian cultural centre in the Central African Republic was hospitalised in the capital city of Bangui on Friday after an assassination attempt, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the local Russian embassy. (Reporting by Reuters)
Peru protests strand sick, hungry tourists in remote town
(Reuters) – Protests triggered by Peru’s developing political crisis have stranded dozens of tourists, including children, in a remote mountain town for over 48 hours as locals refuse passage to Bolivia, a member of the group told Reuters. About six buses and 60 people became stranded in the...
Russian attack causes ‘colossal’ infrastructure damage in Ukraine’s Kharkiv – mayor
KYIV (Reuters) – Russian missile strikes caused “colossal” damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. “There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system,” he said in a post on the Telegram...
‘The limit is in your head’ – disabled surfers compete in Canary Islands
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain (Reuters) – Blind surfer Aitor Francesena uses his sense of hearing to build a mental picture of how the waves are behaving when he goes into the sea. Francesena, who lost his vision a decade ago, is the current world champion in adaptive...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
Cricket-Warner at a crossroads ahead of South Africa series
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s David Warner has rarely shied away from a fight but the long-serving opener faces one of the bigger ones of his career as he seeks runs against South Africa to stave off an unplanned exit from test cricket. The 36-year-old remains nominally in Australia’s...
