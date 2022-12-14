ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Scholz says Balkans joining EU is in Germany's interest

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1s1v_0jhyv4X300

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that it's in the interest of Germany and Europe for the remaining countries of the Balkans to join the European Union.

Speaking to Parliament ahead of a one-day summit of the 27-nation bloc in Brussels, Scholz welcomed the revival of EU accession talks with the six Western Balkan countries in recent months, and the decision this week to grant Bosnia candidate status.

“It is in our German and our European interest for the rest of the Balkans to become part of the European Union,” he told lawmakers in Berlin.

Scholz also praised the decision to allow Croatia to join the Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, and said Bulgaria and Romania should “follow soon.”

Austria has so far blocked the two countries' bid to join the so-called Schengen area.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania.The deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas.Azerbaijan plans to export electricity from...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

MPs call for China to be officially deemed a ‘threat’ to UK

China should be officially deemed a “threat” to the UK, with the countries’ economic ties diluted to allow Britain to stand up for its values, MPs have said.But a potentially risky shift towards stronger language should be avoided unless the Government can commit to meaningful action, the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) warned.In a new report on updating the Integrated Review (IR) of defence and foreign policy, the FAC has called for the UK to bolster its resilience to international threats – including China – if it is to remain a global “heavyweight”.To achieve this, the committee recommended bringing in...
The Independent

Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north

One of Ukraine's most senior military officers has said the country is 'preparing' for the likelihood of Russian attacks on the north.Major General Andrii Kovalchuk spoke to Sky News, where he warned that the worst could be yet to come, but he's confident that Ukraine will come out on top."We are considering a possible offensive from Belarus at the end of February, maybe later," he said."It will no longer be the case that they [the Russians] will simply walk in, as was the case on 24 February (2022)."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsUkrainian soldier does ‘Pikachu dance’ in the face of ongoing explosionsUkrainian soldier shares footage of ‘mass grave’ for Russians in burned-out hanger
The Independent

Army to cover for striking ambulance and border workers as NHS unions ‘offer way out’

The army will be sent in to cover for ambulance drivers and border workers as ministers seek to avoid disruption over several days of public sector strikes.Meanwhile, health unions offered to suspend industrial action over the Christmas period if ministers agree to serious negotiations after weeks of deadlock.The government is stepping up contingency plans for industrial action over the festive period, with 1,200 members of the armed forces poised to plug staffing gaps in the NHS and Border Force in order to maintain public safety, the Cabinet Office said.These include 600 ambulance drivers and a further 150 military personnel...
The Independent

Morocco's World Cup finish is bittersweet for Arab fans

Morocco’s fans in the Arab world took the North African team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia in Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff philosophically. The team had already made history, becoming the first Arab and first African team to reach the semifinals in the international soccer tournament. Its loss to France on Wednesday dashed fans' hopes that Morocco would become an underdog champion, but many had hoped that it would at least take third place in facing off against Croatia.In the Moroccan capital, national team's fans were disappointed by Saturday's loss, but pointed with pride to the team’s historic performance.“They remain...
The Independent

What channel is Argentina vs France on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 final

A blockbuster World Cup final sees Argentina and France battle it out for glory in Qatar.Fresh from victory over Morocco, the defending champions take on the greatest player of all time to many in Lionel Messi, who inspired a statement victory over Croatia in the semi-finals.Antoine Griezmann insists Les Bleus will be busy drilling their gamplan to cope with Messi , who he admits provides a unique challenge.“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We have seen practically all of their matches at this World Cup. We have seen Argentina play, we know how...
The Independent

Pay deal in Wales ‘shows Westminster Government is odd one out in rail dispute’

A pay deal agreed with the train company in Wales shows that the Westminster Government is the “odd one out” in the long-running rail dispute, according to a union leader.Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced it reached agreement with four rail unions worth 4.5% over nine months.The news came as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) continued with a 48-hour strike at Network Rail and 14 rail operators in England which crippled services.Trains started later than usual on Saturday and finished earlier, while some parts of the country had no services.The Westminster Government is the odd one...
The Independent

Defence chief says troops are not ‘spare capacity’ as ministers draft strike cover

The Chief of the Defence Staff has said the military is “busy” and should not be treated as “spare capacity” as ministers prepare to deploy 1,200 troops to cover for striking public sector staff this winter.The armed forces need to focus on their “primary role”, and it would be “slightly perilous” to treat them as the “ultimate backstop” for incidents such as major industrial action, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said.But he declined to be drawn on “political debates”, as he stressed the military are directed by the Government and “serve the nation”.It comes as unions have lashed out at plans...
The Independent

SNP to hold ‘Democracy Scotland’ conference on how to secure independence

The SNP said it will hold a Democracy Scotland conference in early spring to decide “the way forward to secure independence”.The party said the conference will be an opportunity to set out a “clear pathway” for the country to express a view on its constitutional future.SNP Business Convener Kirsten Oswald MP said the recent UK Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold another vote has “galvanised the Yes movement”.Following the Supreme Court ruling, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.🗣 @theSNP Special...
The Independent

China Covid surge: Shanghai orders schools to close as funeral homes in Beijing struggle to catch up

Shanghai’s education bureau has mandated that primary, middle, and high school grades hold classes online starting Monday amid surging Covid-19 cases across major cities in the country following the easing of its stringent lockdown policies.Kindergartens and childcare centres in the financial hub were also asked to shut all their in-person classes from Monday. After days of massive unprecedented protests across the country, Chinalifted its strict draconian zero-Covid policies earlier this month that kept people in several cities under virtual house arrest.Since lifting its travel restrictions, the country has seen a resurgence in the spread of Covid-19 with fear that...
The Independent

‘Turning point in history’ as pacifist Japan unveils biggest military build-up since World War Two

Japan has unveiled its biggest military build-up since the Second World War with a £263bn plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict, as regional tensions and Russia’s Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.It is the “answer to the various security challenges that we face,” said prime minister Fumio Kishida, describing Japan and its people as being at a “turning point in history”.His government worries that Russia has set a precedent that will encourage China to attack Taiwan, threatening nearby Japanese islands, disrupting supplies of advanced semiconductors and putting a potential stranglehold on...
The Independent

Luka Modric gives update on Croatia future after playing last World Cup game

Luka Modric has confirmed that his final World Cup game will not send him into international retirement but is unsure at the moment if he will carry on for Croatia until Euro 2024.The 37-year-old midfielder captained Croatia in the 2-1 win over Morocco which meant that his side finished third in Qatar, following on from a second-placed finish in Russia four years ago.Modric, who has won a national record 162 caps, is considering playing in Germany in Euro 2024 but has vowed to be available for the Nations League finals in June. Croatia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands are...
The Independent

Ken DeLand Jr: A timeline of the college student’s disappearance and discovery

The disappearance and then sudden discovery of 22-year-old Ken DeLand Jr has left his parents joyous after a harrowing two weeks worrying what became of their son.Mr DeLand Jr was found alive, reportedly in Spain, according to his father. Ken DeLand Sr was on a call with CNN when he abruptly hung up. Later he returned with news; he had just spoken with his son, and learned he was in Spain.Mr DeLand Sr did not elaborate on why he was in Spain or his condition, but a French prosecutor confirmed that the college student had left France, where he was...
The Independent

Argentina vs France predicted lineups and team news for World Cup final

France can create history as just the third team in World Cup history to defend their title when they face Argentina on Sunday in Qatar.After Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962), Didier Deschamps’ side will look for a repeat of 2018 after holding off a spirited Morocco in the semi-finals, while the Albiceleste powered past Croatia.If Messi is the key to the game and the man Les Bleus must stop, Antoine Griezmann is conscious of the work that needs to be done between now and kick-off.“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We...
The Independent

Luke Modric helps Croatia to third place at Qatar World Cup

Luka Modric exited football’s biggest stage with a bronze medal after captaining Croatia to victory over Morocco in the World Cup third-place play-off.The Real Madrid midfielder, 37, has yet to call time on his international career but this was likely to be his last World Cup appearance as the 2018 runners-up took third spot in Qatar following a 2-1 win at Khalifa International Stadium.If Modric is about to bow out, a rising star of Croatian football opened the scoring with the masked Josko Gvardiol heading in early on, only for Achraf Dari to level less than two minutes later for...
The Independent

Not a way to run a railway: the lunacy of trains in the UK

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. After 28 long years in the wilderness, finally this week he gratefully picked up the travel prize in the British Journalism Awards; better late than never. In his weekly opinion column, Simon explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Imagine a business that, in the course of three years, has lost one in five of its customers. Revenue has shrunk even further, to just 71 per cent of where it was in 2019. That translates...
The Independent

Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to US

Around midnight in mid-November, Libyan militiamen in two Toyota pick-up trucks arrived at a residential building in a neighborhood of the capital of Tripoli. They stormed the house, bringing out a blindfolded man in his 70s.Their target was former Libyan intelligence agent Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, wanted by the United States for allegedly making the bomb that brought down New York-bound Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, just days before Christmas in 1988. The attack killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground.Weeks after that night raid in Tripoli, the U.S. announced Mas'ud...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts.The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up Monday in Montreal and delegates were racing to agree on language in a framework that calls for protecting 30% of global land and marine areas by 2030, a goal known as “30 by 30." Currently, 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas globally are protected. They also have to settle...
The Independent

The Independent

981K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy