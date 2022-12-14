Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock surges 23.31% (As on December 13, 11:27:28 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Adjusted gross margin of approximately (0.2%) for the year and 3% for the fourth quarter compared to 2.2% for fiscal 2021 and 1% for the third quarter. Strong quarterly order intake of $560 million driven by contract for the world’s largest storage-as-transmission project in Germany with TransnetBW. Total Backlog of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase from total Backlog as of June 30, 2022 of $2.1 billion. the company has ended the quarter with total cash in excess of $500 million.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO