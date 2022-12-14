Read full article on original website
Natural Gas Retests $6 on Third Straight US Supply Drawdown; Investors Bet on Arctic Air
Natural gas futures rose modestly on Thursday after the US government recorded a slightly smaller-than-expected withdrawal from domestic inventories. Natural gas prices have come under significant pressure this week, driven by a delay in Freeport LNG’s reopening and warmer-than-usual weather conditions for much of the US. Following its oversell, can the energy commodity retest $6?
Natural Gas Futures Crash on Freeport LNG Delay, Collapse in Weather-Driven Demand
Natural gas futures tanked to kick off the trading week, driven by Freeport LNG pushing back its opening timeline and an expected collapse in demand. Natural gas has been extremely volatile over the last three months, especially at peaking above $10. So, have the bears taken over the bulls, or is this a temporary drop, as has been the case for most of 222?
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 6, 2022
WTI crude oil might be in for a reversal from its downtrend, as the commodity price is forming an inverted head and shoulders pattern. If support at the area of interest holds, the second shoulder could be completed soon. In that case, crude oil could bounce back to testing the...
EUR/USD Simple Bullish Correction Setup
EURUSD is trending higher on its hourly time frame, forming a new ascending trend line that’s been holding since late November. Price could be in for another dip to support, which lines up with the Fib retracement levels. The 61.8% Fib, in particular, lines up with the trend line...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | December 06, 2022
Gold prices have been rejected from the $1,780 – $1,800 resistance area and also the daily SMA 200. The price might continue moving lower and target the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Traders will observe the price reactions near both resistance levels. If the price could climb and close above $1,800 then the trend will continue bullish.
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
The USD Is under Pressure, Which Could Limit The USD/CAD’s Upward Potential.
On Friday, the USD/CAD pair stays above its 50-day simple moving average and draws buyers between 1.3570 and 1.3565. Spot prices go above 1.3600 during the first half of the European day, reversing some of the drops from a one-month high the day before. Concerns that a global economic slowdown...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | December 05, 2022
DJIA index slide on the prospect of continous interest-rate hike. The stock market traded lower on Monday as traders translated Jerome Powell’s message of the terminal rate which is higher than the projection in the September meeting. We might see the market trade lower this week as it prepares for next week’s interest-rate decision. Next week, the Fed expected to raise the interest rate by 50 bps. Traders might want to stay cautious and monitor the interest-rate decision, and inflation data to determine what might happen next.
Crude Oil Extends Losses Despite Bullish Trends Forming in Global Energy Market
Crude oil futures extended their losses this week, despite a significant decline in US inventories. Oil prices have slumped primarily on global recession fears amid central banks’ tightening efforts. Investors are also monitoring the price cap on Russian oil, although market analysts are still trying to determine how much it will impact the global economy.
USD/CHF Heading Back to Wedge Resistance?
USDCHF has formed lower lows and slightly lower highs on its hourly time frame, creating a falling wedge pattern that’s been holding since mid-November. Price is bouncing off support and could be due for a test of resistance again. The top of the wedge lines up with the .9400...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | December 06, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The breakout of the U.S. dollar index below the daily SMA 200 confirms a bearish trend. However, if the index could climb and close above the averages then there is a chance of a bullish reversal. Traders might wait for the Fed FOMC meeting next week which will decide the index direction until the end of the year.
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
EUR/JPY Bearish Channel Correction Setup
EURJPY is trending lower inside a falling channel on its 4-hour time frame, and it looks like the pair is gearing up for a test of resistance. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows levels where sellers might be looking to return. The 50% level appears to be holding as a ceiling,...
cdrecycler.com
Obsolete grades lead ferrous price rise
After weathering seven consecutive months of falling ferrous scrap values, processors of iron and steel scrap finally saw their inventory regain a little value in early December. Recyclers and traders indicate tight supply finally kicked in as a factor, boosted by increased demand from overseas. Scrap prices that started the...
USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday
In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Topline Grows 76%
Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock surges 23.31% (As on December 13, 11:27:28 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Adjusted gross margin of approximately (0.2%) for the year and 3% for the fourth quarter compared to 2.2% for fiscal 2021 and 1% for the third quarter. Strong quarterly order intake of $560 million driven by contract for the world’s largest storage-as-transmission project in Germany with TransnetBW. Total Backlog of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase from total Backlog as of June 30, 2022 of $2.1 billion. the company has ended the quarter with total cash in excess of $500 million.
USD/TRY Flat After Turkey Posts First Drop in Inflation in More Than a Year
The Turkish lira barely responded to the first drop in inflation in more than a year. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s economy has been slammed by a currency crisis, a cost-of-living crisis, and a political crisis. But other economic metrics suggest that the GDP growth rate in Ankara could expand as long as prices ease and the currency stabilizes next year.
International crypto taxation will be the key agenda for the G20 Finance Track meetings
Individual countries have been introducing taxes on crypto earnings for years now, but as the industry is becoming more adopted and more relevant than ever, the G20 has decided to try and tackle the issue on an international scale. Tomorrow, December 13th marks the start of the G20 Finance Track meetings, which will focus on a variety of topics, but the key agenda items for the meetings will be advancing the international taxation agenda as well as reorienting global financial institutions.
Integral Reports a Decrease in Average Daily Volumes in November
Integral has released its average daily volumes (ADV) data for November. The numbers show a monthly and yearly decline in the company’s ADVs, after a sharp drop in consumer trading behavior in the last few months. Integral reports drop in November ADVs. In the financial results, the US-based software...
China Trade Balance, Risk-Off Momentum Pushes NZD/USD Below 0.6320
After the NZD/USD currency pair failed to break through 0.6350 in Asia, there has been a lot of pressure to sell. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released insufficient Trade Balance data, resulting in market traders selling off the asset. Exports went down 8.6% instead of 3.5%, and imports...
