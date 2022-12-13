MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Local grants totaling nearly $48 million have been awarded to local agencies to help low-income households with utility costs. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.” The grants were awarded to 18 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from...

