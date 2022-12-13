Read full article on original website
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
WKRN
Gov. Lee responds to DCS audit
The state Department of Children's Services has come under fire following a scathing audit that found the department failing in several aspects. One of the most alarming indictments is the alleged lack of investigation into sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the issue Thursday. Gov. Lee responds to DCS...
KFVS12
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen. According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, TDOT workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.
Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KFVS12
Vietnam veteran walks in college graduation ceremony over 50 years later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Navy veteran Ron Stephens had no idea he would ever get the chance to walk across a graduation stage. Stephens said he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War in 1968 before he ever had the chance. However, that all changed on Friday during the...
KFVS12
4 Florida men arrested in Kentucky for counterfeit money
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky. On December 15 at approximately 12:20 p.m. the Murray Police Department received a complaint from a local business of the counterfeit cash. The caller gave a description of the individuals, as well as a description of the vehicle they were driving.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
18 Alabama community action agencies to get $3.3M in grant funds to alleviate poverty
Over a dozen community action programs across the state have been granted to help low-income residents become economically self-sufficient, thus alleviating poverty.
Tennessee issues scathing audit on state of Department of Children’s Services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS) should reevaluate strategic planning “to address the root cause of and fix systemic issues that have plagued DCS for years” a comptroller’s audit released Tuesday warns. The highly critical report says DCS has “a failing case management system” and is struggling to support the state’s […]
KFVS12
Kentucky to operate high-security juvenile detention centers
If you are looking for a Christmas display to get you into the holiday mood, the Festival of Lights Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake is for you. Every toy brings the spirit of joy, according to one woman as she wraps up her organization's effort to fill toy orders for families in need.
Tennessee Tribune
Biden Administration Awards Nearly $6M to Tennessee in ‘Internet for All’ Planning Grants
WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee residents prepare for flooding ahead of heavy rain forecasted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anytime there’s severe weather or heavy rainfall forecasted for Middle Tennessee, Katy Green says it’s terrifying. The basement of her duplex has flooded before losing family heirlooms and other sentimental items. Hours leading up to the rain she takes the following precautions. “I’m constantly...
Agencies receive almost $48M to assist low-income families with utility costs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Local grants totaling nearly $48 million have been awarded to local agencies to help low-income households with utility costs. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.” The grants were awarded to 18 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from...
KFVS12
Mayfield candle factory worker looks back at deadly tornado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been one year since some Mayfield, Kentucky, tornado survivors were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Nine candle factory workers in Mayfield died after the building was leveled by the tornado. Isaiah Holt was one of those candle factory workers. Holt was...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning December 15. The governor updated Kentuckians on budget surplus projections; bourbon and spirits industry growth; the Kentucky Supreme Court ruling; Department of Juvenile Justice updates and more. According to the governor’s office, on Wednesday,...
wtvy.com
Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. According to the release from...
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
9 Alabama license plates being redesigned
Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
KFVS12
Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed on Friday morning, December 16 due to high winds. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it halted service at 9:45 a.m. They said the ferry reported winds out of the west were 10 miles per hour with gusts to...
KFVS12
Nearly 77,000 deer harvested during Illinois firearm season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a total of 76,854 deer during the week-long 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on December 4. The counting comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, who released the preliminary numbers today. Officials say this year’s total is about 6,400...
