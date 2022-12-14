Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
WECT
First Alert Forecast: sunshine and chilly temps. to start new week, frigid weather by Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Saturday evening! A mostly cloudy and cool Saturday will give way to decreasing clouds this evening and overnight. Amid mostly clear skies overnight lows should dip into middle and upper 30s. Sunday and Monday will feature plenty of brisk sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday night will feature cold lows in the upper 20s.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: wintry vibes leading to Christmas
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington recorded 0.24 inches of beneficial rainfall with the frontal system Thursday and most of the Cape Fear Region received about that. Now, expect dry skies to prevail through the weekend and likely into early next week. After highs near 70 Thursday, high temperatures will return...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: temperatures, storm chances elevating ever so briefly
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Up until a showery cold front passes through the Cape Fear Region, balmy southerly breezes fuel your First Alert Forecast. Upon the passage of the front early Thursday evening, expect a quick return to dry, chilly weather. Temperatures will dip from the 60s and 70s, to the middle and lower 40s.
WECT
Shootin' the Breeze: Episode 5
Gannon examines the relationship between wintertime thunder and snow. Gannon speaks with First Alert Meteorologist Claire Fry about her meteorology journey and life in Wilmington. Superstorm Sandy - remembering an infamous East Coast hybrid. Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT. Gannon explores the meteorological history and unforgettable lessons...
WECT
Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX. Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
WECT
Over 23,000 Jacuzzi hot tubs and Sundance Spas models recalled over temperature sensor issues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall for approximately 23,700 Jacuzzi hot tubs and Sundance Spas brand spas. According to the announcement, Sundance Spas issued the recall after the discovery that temperature sensors in recalled products can relay incorrect water temperature information and cause the water to be hotter than the set temperature. These sensors pose injury and thermal burn hazards.
WECT
On-street parking to be free in Wilmington for the holidays
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street parking in Wilmington will be free for the holiday season. Normally enforced from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Saturday, parking will be free from Friday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 27 and on Monday, Jan. 2. You can see the full parking...
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
The Daily South
North Carolina Cows Flee Live Nativity Scene, Jump Into Cape Fear River
Police officers in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, found themselves in an a-moo-sing holiday situation when a group of thespian cows performing in a live nativity scene fled their pen and ran amok in the island town last week. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may...
WECT
Night of Lights at Bellamy Mansion
Carousel Center partners with law enforcement on path to justice for child sex abuse victims. The Carousel Center is a child advocacy group that works to provide resources for child abuse victims and their families in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Changes are coming...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
After struggling with staffing issues, Wilmington restaurant recruits the help of a robot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staffing has been difficult for several industries since the pandemic, and one restaurant in Wilmington came up with an unusual solution to help give staff a much-needed helping hand. Nigel Langstone opened Artisano Pizza and Gelato near Wrightsville Beach about a year and a half...
WECT
City of Southport giving away mulch
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
myhorrynews.com
One dead in Loris-area wreck
One person died in a Loris-area vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 5:55 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2014 Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling north on Highway 19 near Mincey Drive and had stopped when it collided with a Hyundai sedan also traveling north on Highway 19.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Indochine Express
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the days seemingly get shorter, it appears the time to get everything done during the day goes with the fading sunlight. Though the seconds, minutes, and hours are still there, the darkness seems to siphon away that precious time while the cold keeps you inside, wrapped up in blankets. It all plays into the inherent malaise that comes with winter.
WECT
Giving pajamas this holiday season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pajama Jams is an organization providing new pajamas to children in need. Since 2008, over 30,000 children in Virginia and North Carolina have received a new pair of pajamas from the organization. And on Thursday, students from the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering added to that number.
WECT
‘You can do anything’: Hoggard student training to climb Mt. Everest, hopes to become youngest female to summit
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - River Savante has been traveling the world with her mom since she was just 5 years old. “A big part of my life was spent in Nepal. So, I’m very connected with the people and just the culture and everything. Nepal is like my second home. So, climbing Everest has never really been too far out of reach. The mountains, the Himalayas, have always kind of just been my backyard. So, it was kind of I kind of knew at some point that I would get into mountaineering,” Savante said.
WECT
Randall Parkway back open after one-vehicle accident at Drake Ct
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Randall Parkway is now back open after a vehicle hit a water meter box on Drake Court near Harbor Station Townhomes, shutting down the road. Wilmington Police Department confirmed that the driver of the car ran from the scene. The driver’s identity has not been disclosed....
WECT
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
