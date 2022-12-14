Read full article on original website
WIBW
Saturday forecast: Cold today with warmer weather tomorrow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend should be a time to prepare for next week’s weather. There will be two storms systems bringing at least a portion of northeast Kansas snow but the main concern will be the dangerous wind chills by the end of the week. Taking Action:
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 12/16/22
We are in for another breezy and cold day. Wind chills will be down in the teens this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week. We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 12/16/22
Breezy and cold again for Northeast Oklahoma today. Wind chills will be near 20 this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week. We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold air. That cloud...
KWCH.com
Another breezy day coming up Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There will be at least one more windy day before things begin to calm down in Kansas for the upcoming weekend. Colder than average weather will carry over into the weekend too, but it shouldn’t be as cold by Saturday and Sunday. Look for mostly...
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!
The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
magnoliareporter.com
"Wintry mix" makes way into early-week forecast
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible areawide on Wednesday morning with conditions gradually improving through the afternoon. magnoliareporter.com recorded 2.38 inches of rain from Tuesday’s storm, raising the December total to 3.49 inches. The news website has recorded 56.74 inches of rain since January 1. The National Weather...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly with even colder air just before Christmas
A strong low pressure system nearby continues to impact our winds and steer chilly air our way. Winds gusting from 30 to 45 MPH will be consistent through Friday. Our weather will be on repeat through Friday with cold nights and chilly days. Afternoon highs will stay in the neighborhood...
KWCH.com
Windy & a little colder for Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a few days of gusty northwest winds, there’s still more to come for the remainder of the week. The wind will be a tad stronger on Thursday with gusts of 35-40, but then not quite as strong for most of the state coming up Friday. Afternoon highs will remain below average through Saturday.
Bundle up: Cold snap bringing bitter weather to NW Kansas
Northwest Kansas is in for a cold spell heading to the weekend. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for high temperatures Thursday through Sunday ranging from the low-30s to the mid-40s, with blustery conditions continuing Thursday and Friday. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the...
This Day in Weather History: Remembering the wind storm of 2021
In 2021, a once-in-a-generation weather event ravaged west-central Kansas with a combination of 100 mph winds, dust storms reminiscent of the Great Dust Bowl of the 1930s and a rare firestorm. This wind event commenced in the mid-morning of the 15th with winds increasing through the day. Sustained winds of...
KSNT
‘Arctic outbreak’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A surge of cold temperatures are expected next week just before Christmas. The National Weather Service reports that an “arctic outbreak” is becoming more likely for Dec. 21-27. Well below normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the Midwest and near the East Coast. Subzero temperatures are also possible for some areas all the way into the Christmas weekend.
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
fourstateshomepage.com
Avian influenza leads to death of 19,000 turkeys in southern Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A virus that is highly contagious and fatal to poultry could cause the price of turkey to go up. A flock of turkeys in Osage County has contracted highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which has led to the death of nearly 20,000 birds. Nearly all 50 states have a confirmed case of avian influenza. In Missouri, there have been eight affected commercial flocks and eight affected backyard flocks, for a total of 478,820 birds affected.
fourstateshomepage.com
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. – Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season. Couper Simmons and Hunter Simmons recently hunted in Worth County, Missouri, and ended up with a large raccoon. A Missouri Department of Conservation Agent weighed it at 35 pounds. This...
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
News Channel Nebraska
Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill
BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
