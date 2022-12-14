ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Saturday forecast: Cold today with warmer weather tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend should be a time to prepare for next week’s weather. There will be two storms systems bringing at least a portion of northeast Kansas snow but the main concern will be the dangerous wind chills by the end of the week. Taking Action:
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 12/16/22

We are in for another breezy and cold day. Wind chills will be down in the teens this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week. We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 12/16/22

Breezy and cold again for Northeast Oklahoma today. Wind chills will be near 20 this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week. We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold air. That cloud...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWCH.com

Another breezy day coming up Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There will be at least one more windy day before things begin to calm down in Kansas for the upcoming weekend. Colder than average weather will carry over into the weekend too, but it shouldn’t be as cold by Saturday and Sunday. Look for mostly...
KANSAS STATE
KFOR

Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!

The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
OKLAHOMA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

"Wintry mix" makes way into early-week forecast

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible areawide on Wednesday morning with conditions gradually improving through the afternoon. magnoliareporter.com recorded 2.38 inches of rain from Tuesday’s storm, raising the December total to 3.49 inches. The news website has recorded 56.74 inches of rain since January 1. The National Weather...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWCH.com

Windy & a little colder for Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a few days of gusty northwest winds, there’s still more to come for the remainder of the week. The wind will be a tad stronger on Thursday with gusts of 35-40, but then not quite as strong for most of the state coming up Friday. Afternoon highs will remain below average through Saturday.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Bundle up: Cold snap bringing bitter weather to NW Kansas

Northwest Kansas is in for a cold spell heading to the weekend. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for high temperatures Thursday through Sunday ranging from the low-30s to the mid-40s, with blustery conditions continuing Thursday and Friday. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

‘Arctic outbreak’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas, here’s when

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A surge of cold temperatures are expected next week just before Christmas. The National Weather Service reports that an “arctic outbreak” is becoming more likely for Dec. 21-27. Well below normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the Midwest and near the East Coast. Subzero temperatures are also possible for some areas all the way into the Christmas weekend.
KANSAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Avian influenza leads to death of 19,000 turkeys in southern Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A virus that is highly contagious and fatal to poultry could cause the price of turkey to go up. A flock of turkeys in Osage County has contracted highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which has led to the death of nearly 20,000 birds. Nearly all 50 states have a confirmed case of avian influenza. In Missouri, there have been eight affected commercial flocks and eight affected backyard flocks, for a total of 478,820 birds affected.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. – Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season. Couper Simmons and Hunter Simmons recently hunted in Worth County, Missouri, and ended up with a large raccoon. A Missouri Department of Conservation Agent weighed it at 35 pounds. This...
WORTH COUNTY, MO
Kansas Reflector

‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer

COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill

BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
WASHINGTON, KS

