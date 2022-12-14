Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
City asks whether Yakima's airport could help solve Sea-Tac congestion issues
As state officials study potential sites to help relieve crowding at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the city of Yakima has taken tentative steps to suggest it could be part of the solution. City Manager Bob Harrison told the Yakima Herald-Republic the city has inquired with Washington State Department of Transportation officials...
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters respond to house fire north of Selah
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on the outskirts of Selah on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 391 Adobe Way around 12:40 p.m., and found the front left corner of the house, where an attached garage was located, on fire, said Selah Deputy Fire Chief Mickey Gillie, who called for a second alarm around 12:50 p.m.
Yakima Herald Republic
Astria Health will close Family Maternity Center at Toppenish hospital
The Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital will close in January. The hospital cited financial losses, fewer deliveries and reduced Medicaid funding as reasons for the decision, which will take effect on Jan. 14. The Toppenish hospital had fewer than 400 deliveries in 2022, which officials said was unsustainable...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jose Zefina, 57
Jose Zefina, 57, of Yakima died Monday, Dec. 5. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Roland Milton Rogers, 76
Roland Milton Rogers, 76, of Grandview died Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lee Austin, 83
Lee Austin, 83, of Selah died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Charles William Ashley, 91
Charles William Ashley, 91, of Grandview died Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hard Core Runners Club race canceled
The Hard Core Runners Club announced the cancellation of Sunday's Winter Race Series race, initially scheduled for 1 p.m. Club president Frank Purdy cited treacherous icy running conditions on streets and sidewalks on the three-mile course, which starts and finishes at Yakima Athletic Club. It's believed to be the first cancellation in the series' 30-year history.
Yakima Herald Republic
Carol Louise Crabtree, 75
Carol Louise Crabtree, 75, of Yakima, died Sunday, Dec. 11. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: A special young man leaves a legacy of compassion
Some people only get a short time in this world, yet they make their mark on it quickly. They touch our lives in profound ways we never forget. Clearly, Fritz Weresch was that kind of a person. And though his life ended Dec. 8, hundreds of the West Valley High...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bucks rookie offers support for 33rd annual Henry Beauchamp Community Center dinner
The MarJon Beauchamp Foundation will partner with Yakima's Henry Beauchamp Community Center for its 33rd annual Christmas dinner on Friday. Adrienne Garner, the Community Services Division director at the Beauchamp Community Center, said more than 100 contributors make the dinner possible. They hope to give out 2,500 gifts to children 12 and under with a goody bag and food basket for each family that will include turkey, ham, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, butter and a roll.
Yakima Herald Republic
Joel R. Cooper, 81
Joel R. Cooper, 81, of Yakima died Sunday, Dec. 11, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Cynthia Silicki, 75
Cynthia Silicki, 75, of Yakima died Monday, Dec. 5, in Seattle. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jessica Dolores Lopez, 40
Jessica Dolores Lopez, 40, of Grandview died Monday, Dec. 12, in Richland. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Murline Davis, 80
Murline Davis, 80, of Yakima died Saturday, Dec. 10. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail reduced to $500,000 for suspect in White Swan homicide
A Harrah man is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the stabbing death of a man during a fight in White Swan. Jerid Joe Winters’ bond initially set bail at $1 million, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught cut the bail in half during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Yakima Herald Republic
Frances Lee Hays, 83
Frances Lee Hays, 83, of Toppenish died Sunday, Dec. 4. Arrangements are by Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, 509-943-1114.
Yakima Herald Republic
Boys roundup: Birley's 26 helps West Valley get past Sunnyside
Landen Birley turned in his fifth 20-plus game of the young season on Friday and West Valley sure needed it to hold off Brent Maldonado and Sunnyside. Birley, a sophomore, scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams remained unbeaten in CBBN boys play with a 49-44 victory over Sunnyside at West Valley High School.
Yakima Herald Republic
Evonne Regina Lewis, 41
Evonne Regina Lewis, 41, of Grandview died Monday, Dec. 12. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Comments / 0