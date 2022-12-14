ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

Homeless memorial service planned Dec. 21 in downtown Yakima

At least 50 people died in Yakima without a home in 2022, according to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services. Those community members will be remembered at a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day candlelight vigil. Everyone is invited to the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Millennium Plaza on Third Street in downtown Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

City asks whether Yakima's airport could help solve Sea-Tac congestion issues

As state officials study potential sites to help relieve crowding at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the city of Yakima has taken tentative steps to suggest it could be part of the solution. City Manager Bob Harrison told the Yakima Herald-Republic the city has inquired with Washington State Department of Transportation officials...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Boys roundup: Birley's 26 helps West Valley get past Sunnyside

Landen Birley turned in his fifth 20-plus game of the young season on Friday and West Valley sure needed it to hold off Brent Maldonado and Sunnyside. Birley, a sophomore, scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams remained unbeaten in CBBN boys play with a 49-44 victory over Sunnyside at West Valley High School.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jose Zefina, 57

Jose Zefina, 57, of Yakima died Monday, Dec. 5. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Astria Health will close Family Maternity Center at Toppenish hospital

The Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital will close in January. The hospital cited financial losses, fewer deliveries and reduced Medicaid funding as reasons for the decision, which will take effect on Jan. 14. The Toppenish hospital had fewer than 400 deliveries in 2022, which officials said was unsustainable...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lee Austin, 83

Lee Austin, 83, of Selah died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bucks rookie offers support for 33rd annual Henry Beauchamp Community Center dinner

The MarJon Beauchamp Foundation will partner with Yakima's Henry Beauchamp Community Center for its 33rd annual Christmas dinner on Friday. Adrienne Garner, the Community Services Division director at the Beauchamp Community Center, said more than 100 contributors make the dinner possible. They hope to give out 2,500 gifts to children 12 and under with a goody bag and food basket for each family that will include turkey, ham, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, butter and a roll.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Girls roundup: Grizzlies hold off West Valley for 47-44 win

Baylee Maldonado hit her third 3-pointer with two minutes left and helped Sunnyside hold on for a 47-44 victory over West Valley in CBBN girls basketball Friday night. The Grizzlies led 42-41 when Maldonado hit her final basket and she added a free throw on the next possession for a 46-41 cushion. She finished with 15 points as Sunnyside (2-0, 5-2) won its third straight and will host Moses Lake on Saturday.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Frances Lee Hays, 83

Frances Lee Hays, 83, of Toppenish died Sunday, Dec. 4. Arrangements are by Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, 509-943-1114.
TOPPENISH, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Home Sales Struggle Under Tough Economy

Home sales were down 32% in November of this year when compared to last November as the market continues to struggle under a tough economy. According to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Reality the current Median Home Sales Price in the Yakima is $350,000. That's a 9% increase from last year when the price was $320,000. Bemis says 150 homes were sold in November...a decrease from the 222 homes sold in November of 2021.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Charles William Ashley, 91

Charles William Ashley, 91, of Grandview died Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Hard Core Runners Club race canceled

The Hard Core Runners Club announced the cancellation of Sunday's Winter Race Series race, initially scheduled for 1 p.m. Club president Frank Purdy cited treacherous icy running conditions on streets and sidewalks on the three-mile course, which starts and finishes at Yakima Athletic Club. It's believed to be the first cancellation in the series' 30-year history.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bail reduced to $500,000 for suspect in White Swan homicide

A Harrah man is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the stabbing death of a man during a fight in White Swan. Jerid Joe Winters’ bond initially set bail at $1 million, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught cut the bail in half during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.
WHITE SWAN, WA

