KIMA TV
"It's very frustrating," people across the Valley are waiting days and weeks for mail
Some in the Valley frustrated saying they've gone days, even weeks without mail. "There's days, several days- two or three days in a row where the mailman doesn't even come up our street," said Sharon Panattoni, a Yakima woman who hasn't received any mail. We all know the feeling of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Homeless memorial service planned Dec. 21 in downtown Yakima
At least 50 people died in Yakima without a home in 2022, according to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services. Those community members will be remembered at a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day candlelight vigil. Everyone is invited to the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Millennium Plaza on Third Street in downtown Yakima.
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
City asks whether Yakima's airport could help solve Sea-Tac congestion issues
As state officials study potential sites to help relieve crowding at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the city of Yakima has taken tentative steps to suggest it could be part of the solution. City Manager Bob Harrison told the Yakima Herald-Republic the city has inquired with Washington State Department of Transportation officials...
Yakima Herald Republic
Boys roundup: Birley's 26 helps West Valley get past Sunnyside
Landen Birley turned in his fifth 20-plus game of the young season on Friday and West Valley sure needed it to hold off Brent Maldonado and Sunnyside. Birley, a sophomore, scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams remained unbeaten in CBBN boys play with a 49-44 victory over Sunnyside at West Valley High School.
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jose Zefina, 57
Jose Zefina, 57, of Yakima died Monday, Dec. 5. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
nbcrightnow.com
Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
Yakima Herald Republic
Astria Health will close Family Maternity Center at Toppenish hospital
The Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital will close in January. The hospital cited financial losses, fewer deliveries and reduced Medicaid funding as reasons for the decision, which will take effect on Jan. 14. The Toppenish hospital had fewer than 400 deliveries in 2022, which officials said was unsustainable...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lee Austin, 83
Lee Austin, 83, of Selah died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bucks rookie offers support for 33rd annual Henry Beauchamp Community Center dinner
The MarJon Beauchamp Foundation will partner with Yakima's Henry Beauchamp Community Center for its 33rd annual Christmas dinner on Friday. Adrienne Garner, the Community Services Division director at the Beauchamp Community Center, said more than 100 contributors make the dinner possible. They hope to give out 2,500 gifts to children 12 and under with a goody bag and food basket for each family that will include turkey, ham, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, butter and a roll.
Yakima Herald Republic
Girls roundup: Grizzlies hold off West Valley for 47-44 win
Baylee Maldonado hit her third 3-pointer with two minutes left and helped Sunnyside hold on for a 47-44 victory over West Valley in CBBN girls basketball Friday night. The Grizzlies led 42-41 when Maldonado hit her final basket and she added a free throw on the next possession for a 46-41 cushion. She finished with 15 points as Sunnyside (2-0, 5-2) won its third straight and will host Moses Lake on Saturday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Frances Lee Hays, 83
Frances Lee Hays, 83, of Toppenish died Sunday, Dec. 4. Arrangements are by Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, 509-943-1114.
Yakima Home Sales Struggle Under Tough Economy
Home sales were down 32% in November of this year when compared to last November as the market continues to struggle under a tough economy. According to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Reality the current Median Home Sales Price in the Yakima is $350,000. That's a 9% increase from last year when the price was $320,000. Bemis says 150 homes were sold in November...a decrease from the 222 homes sold in November of 2021.
Yakima Herald Republic
Charles William Ashley, 91
Charles William Ashley, 91, of Grandview died Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hard Core Runners Club race canceled
The Hard Core Runners Club announced the cancellation of Sunday's Winter Race Series race, initially scheduled for 1 p.m. Club president Frank Purdy cited treacherous icy running conditions on streets and sidewalks on the three-mile course, which starts and finishes at Yakima Athletic Club. It's believed to be the first cancellation in the series' 30-year history.
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail reduced to $500,000 for suspect in White Swan homicide
A Harrah man is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the stabbing death of a man during a fight in White Swan. Jerid Joe Winters’ bond initially set bail at $1 million, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught cut the bail in half during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.
