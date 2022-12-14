ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Wiegmann Associates Promotes Three Leadership Team Members. Wiegmann Associates, a top St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and national leader in design/build HVAC projects, has promoted three leadership team members. Bryan Kenkel has been promoted to Director of Construction & Field Operations, Scott Becherer is now Project Director – National Division and Mike Ermeling has been promoted to Senior Project Manager.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Notable St. Louis figures who died in 2022

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis figures were lost in 2022, including those notable nationally and locally. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of those lost this year as we close out 2022. Longtime radio personality Jeff Burton. Jeff Burton, co-host of ‘The Rizzuto Show,’ died in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest

A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts. Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest …. A woman arrested during a 2017...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIX 105.7

Will New Airport Terminal Be A Win For St. Louis Area?

The Executive Director of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge recently sat down with St. Louis Post-Dispatch Publisher Ian Case to discuss the future of Lambert Field and air travel in the St. Louis area. Their video interview on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch website sheds some light on the future of commercial aviation in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Transport Properties closed on the Industrial Outside Storage site at 8888-9010 Hall Street in St. Louis, MO today. The property sits on ±20.37 improved acres with a ±20,540 SF office/repair shop with 9 bays. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005518/en/ Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Dazzling holiday light display at Anheuser-Busch

ST. LOUIS — We are just nine days away from Christmas and families are making their rounds to see the dazzling light displays. One of the time-honored traditions is put on by Anheuser-Busch. The beautiful Clydesdales walk proudly down Pestalozzi for the nightly Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights display. "You can...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

McLaughlin 'stepping away' from Cardinals broadcasts after third DWI charge

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will not return to play-by-play duties next season. McLaughlin ‘stepping away’ from Cardinals broadcasts …. Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82

MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

