Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
What is Guy Fieri’s Favorite Missouri Dive? This One in St. Louis
Food celebrity Guy Fieri has visited so many diners, drive-ins and dives over the years, it's a pretty big deal when he selects a favorite. A new ranking claims to know what his Missouri go-to place is and it's a diner in St. Louis. As we shared previously, Guy Fieri...
FOX2now.com
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next …. Metro St. Louis Today: mainly...
stlouiscnr.com
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
Wiegmann Associates Promotes Three Leadership Team Members. Wiegmann Associates, a top St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and national leader in design/build HVAC projects, has promoted three leadership team members. Bryan Kenkel has been promoted to Director of Construction & Field Operations, Scott Becherer is now Project Director – National Division and Mike Ermeling has been promoted to Senior Project Manager.
Notable St. Louis figures who died in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis figures were lost in 2022, including those notable nationally and locally. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of those lost this year as we close out 2022. Longtime radio personality Jeff Burton. Jeff Burton, co-host of ‘The Rizzuto Show,’ died in...
FOX2now.com
Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest
A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts. Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest …. A woman arrested during a 2017...
Developer eyes apartment conversion for north St. Louis school closed since 2009
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is pursuing the maximum amount of tax incentives possible for a developer seeking to convert a long-closed school in north St. Louis into apartments. Fleur De Lis Development Corp. is pursuing an $18.5 million residential and retail redevelopment of Simmons School,...
Sneak peek: Armory STL opens in Midtown this weekend
The long-awaited entertainment venue, The Armory STL opens Friday, giving another boost to Midtown.
Will New Airport Terminal Be A Win For St. Louis Area?
The Executive Director of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge recently sat down with St. Louis Post-Dispatch Publisher Ian Case to discuss the future of Lambert Field and air travel in the St. Louis area. Their video interview on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch website sheds some light on the future of commercial aviation in the St. Louis area.
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
City Foundry was broken into early morning on Thursday
The city foundry had been broken into at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Transport Properties closed on the Industrial Outside Storage site at 8888-9010 Hall Street in St. Louis, MO today. The property sits on ±20.37 improved acres with a ±20,540 SF office/repair shop with 9 bays. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005518/en/ Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis (Photo: Business Wire)
KSDK
Dazzling holiday light display at Anheuser-Busch
ST. LOUIS — We are just nine days away from Christmas and families are making their rounds to see the dazzling light displays. One of the time-honored traditions is put on by Anheuser-Busch. The beautiful Clydesdales walk proudly down Pestalozzi for the nightly Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights display. "You can...
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: Superintendent Kelvin Adams reflects on 14 years leading St. Louis Public Schools
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. After leading St. Louis Public Schools for 14 years, Superintendent Kelvin Adams will retire this month. Adams has led the district...
FOX2now.com
McLaughlin 'stepping away' from Cardinals broadcasts after third DWI charge
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will not return to play-by-play duties next season. McLaughlin ‘stepping away’ from Cardinals broadcasts …. Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will...
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
starvedrock.media
Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82
MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
GPS tracker helps owner catch St. Louis truck thieves
A man’s stolen truck is recovered after he used a GPS tracker to find it.
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
ST. LOUIS — Frustrations are growing for people living in a downtown apartment complex. Two families who live at the Arcade Apartments on Olive Street tell 5 On Your Side that infrastructure problems have led to damaged belongings and safety hazards. Among the concerns are exterior doors that don't...
Residents react to new St. Louis police chief
Some St. Louis residents are surprised their new police chief will come from outside the ranks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Robert Tracy named next St. Louis Police Chief
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has named Robert Tracy as its next police chief. He joins the department out of Wilmington, Delaware.
