Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB traders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With a market capitalization of a little below $5 billion, SHIB is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today. And the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008928.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should DOGE traders go long?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The crypto market cap rose about 2.92% to $872.78 billion and its trading volume was up by 59.87% to $53.27 billion. With the crypto market remaining volatile, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) recently fell from the $0.11 resistance level. As a result, the coin’s value has dropped by 18% in the last four days. It is currently trading at $0.09114.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What are the chances of ETH reaching $4,000?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As traders continue to remain uncertain about whether or not the cryptocurrency market has bottomed out, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is swaying sideways. Analysts believe that the market has already reached its lowest point in the aftermath of the FTX incident and is poised for a trend reversal.
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ALGO reclaim its lost glory?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The layer 1 technology was chosen to be the blockchain to underpin an Italian digital assurance platform, which led to a 3% increase in value for Blockchain Protocol Algorand (ALGO) on Tuesday (13 December).
NEAR Protocol [NEAR] could go with the bulls next week, if…
NEAR Protocol (NEAR), the unrivaled blockchain platform, hasn’t offered many gains to investors holding its native token (NEAR) recently. But there could be a short-selling opportunity at $1.584 if NEAR’s downtrend continues for a day or two. Technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest that NEAR’s downtrend could continue....
Should Chainlink [LINK] holders expect a trend reversal with the new updates?
LINK’s RSI and stochastic were oversold. Metrics were supportive of a price hike, but indicators suggested otherwise. Chainlink [LINK] has not been performing well on the price front, the credit for which goes to the external market conditions. According to CoinMarketCap, LINK decreased by 3.45% and 2.9% daily and...
Short-term Litecoin investors could profit if Bitcoin moves in this direction
LTC was in a slight uptrend. A bullish BTC would pump it toward $77.12. Litecoin (LTC) briefly fell below $75 after BTC dropped below $17.77K on 15 December. At press time, LTC was trading at $74.95 and appeared poised for an upside move if BTC moves above $17.77K. The 4-hour...
Did Donald make Polygon [MATIC] triumph over other cryptocurrencies?
Polygon outperformed other major protocols in terms of daily active users. It witnessed a spike in NFT activity as well, which could be attributed to the launch of an NFT collection by Donald Trump. New data by Token Terminal revealed that the number of daily active users on Polygon’s [MATIC]...
Lido Finance [LDO] might find it harder to continue rallying, but here’s the catch
Lido experienced more utility courtesy of ETH whales. Lido Finance earned a spot in the list of most used smart contracts by the top 500 ETH whales. Lido Finance’s LDO token just made it into the list of the most used smart contracts among the 500 largest ETH whales. But is this information enough to fuel LDO’s continued upside?
NEAR Protocol, its metrics, and all that you can expect from it in 2023
NEAR maintained healthy levels of social dominance in the last 12 months. Its volume has tanked significantly in the last year. NEAR protocol may not be the most popular crypto project but it is certainly up there in the list of promising crypto networks. A look at its past achievements and developments is perhaps the best progress assessment strategy.
Going short on SAND? Traders should watch for this possible patterned breakout
SAND has formed a parallel channel pattern. A bearish breakout could stall SAND at the target of $0.4483. Despite recent partnerships, The Sandbox [SAND], a blockchain gaming platform, has been under heavy selling pressure. Recently, The Sandbox partnered with Wunderman Thompson, a global advertising firm, to engage in an immersive...
Shorting Uniswap [UNI] in 2023? Well, as per metrics, you might be…
The daily active users on Uniswap declined, along with UNI’s NFT transaction volume. The revenue generated by Uniswap also declined, while whales continued to show interest. New data from Santiment suggested that the daily activity on Uniswap declined significantly. This could foreshadow a negative outlook for the DEX in the near future.
Fantom [FTM] bulls left emboldened after a rally from $0.22, analysis inside
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom bounces hard from the $0.23 region of support. The short-term outlook was also strongly bullish and can see FTM rally higher. Over the past couple of days,...
SEC gives a thumbs up to nine WisdomTree blockchain-enabled funds
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given a nod to nine new blockchain-enabled funds offered by the New York-based asset manager WisdomTree. These nine digital funds, according to the firm, provide exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equities, commodities, and floating-rate treasuries. The funds will be available through a mobile application in the first quarter of next year. It was nearly three months ago that the SEC approved the firm’s first digital fund, the WisdomTree Short-Term Treasury Digital Fund (WTSYX).
Optimism’s transaction count reaches a new high, but what does it mean for OP
The number of transactions on Optimism reached an all-time high. Fees generated increased along with the price of the token. Despite volatile market conditions, the number of transactions on L2 platform Optimism [OP] reached a new all-time high, sitting at 590.67k at press time, according to Dune Analytics’ image below.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET holders will be profitable if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that enables companies to create decentralized applications (dApps) and carry out transactions with higher levels of security and transparency.
Yearn Finance: Value continues to drop in the face of rising daily active addresses
YFI’s daily active addresses have rallied in the past few days. Its value, however, continues to decline. YFI, the native token that powers the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Yearn Finance, saw a surge in its count of unique trading addresses in the past few days, on-chain data revealed. YFI’s...
Shiba Inu: Investors could get short-selling opportunities at these levels
SHIB was in a bearish market structure. It could fall to $0.00000874 or lower. A breakout above $0.00000901 would invalidate the forecast. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] weak market could give sellers leverage to push the price lower. At the time of publication, the meme coin was trading at $0.00000888, down 2% in the past 24 hours.
An oracle platform on Cosmos observes a 166% increase in marketcap
Cosmos Hub’s ecosystem shows improvements as new Oracle protocols perform well. Stakers continue to show support, however volume and development activity decline. In a recent report from Messari, it was stated that a protocol on Cosmos Hub known as Band Protocol performed really well compared to other protocols in its category.
TRON’s weekly round-up with its metrics to make sense of market condition
TRON launched a new stablecoin and collaborated with SushiSwap to launch an AMM. Its TVL witnessed a spike while the number of TRX transactions declined. Despite turbulent market conditions, TRON [TRX] made great strides in terms of development. Notably, on 15 December, the network launched a new Yuan stablecoin with the help of TrueUSD.
