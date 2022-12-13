Read full article on original website
Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs commits to USC
Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was set to take three official visits this week but after spending the last two days at USC, the standout tackle decided to shut down his recruitment. “I’m staying home,” Barrs said. “I committed to USC during the visit and I couldn’t be more...
thecomeback.com
Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes
In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
ocsportszone.com
La Habra boys basketball team No. 1; other OC teams earn CIF top 10 rankings
La Habra is ranked No. 1 in the CIF 3A boys basketball rankings released on Tuesday while a number of other Orange County squads earned high rankings. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 11th in Division 1, Orange Lutheran is second and Tesoro sixth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, Newport Harbor is third and Laguna Hills fourth in 3A, El Toro fourth in 4AA, Santa Ana is tied for fifth in 4A, Irvine is second and Orange third in 5AA and Tarbut V’ Torah is 12th in 5A.
athleticbusiness.com
As Regents Ready to Vote, Little Public Support for UCLA Move to Big Ten
Nearly four dozen emails to UCLA officials obtained by The New York Times through a public records request overwhelmingly indicate opposition to the university's pending move to the Big Ten Conference. Times writer Billy Witz admits that the sample size is too small to gauge widespread sentiment, but few of...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Gary McKnight of Mater Dei heads list of top 50 active coaches with most wins
Gary McKnight begins his 41st year at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and he begins it as the winningest active high school boys basketball coach in the country. With the retirement of Steve Smith of Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) at the conclusion of the 2022 season, McKnight takes over as the coach with the most wins, coming in at 1,214 wins. He ranks No. 4 all-time behind Robert Hughes of Dunbar (Fort Worth, Texas) with 1,333 wins, Morgan Wooten of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) with 1,274 and Smith with 1,230.
dailytitan.com
Community colleges see record decrease in enrollment rates
This year, community college enrollment has dropped to its lowest point in 30 years. Between fall 2019 and fall 2021, community college enrollment of transfer-intending students was down 20%. CSUF had over 4,000 transfer students enrolled in fall 2021. The number of transfer students enrolled this year are lower now compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
Two California restaurants among the ‘most popular’ in the U.S., according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
dailytitan.com
Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC
Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
After school program closes as turf war spills onto its doorstep
A popular after-school program in Compton after a violent turf war between two rival gangs spilled onto its doorstep. "I have to know that some type of truce or some type of protection is going to happen here in Compton," said Coach Derrick Cooper. Cooper, the founder of Wildcat Youth Academy, has been working with kids in the area for 27 years. The Wildcats started as a youth sports program and expanded to include after-school activities and even childcare. He has dozens of kids on the waiting list for his Compton facility but Cooper lacks the funding to help them."I've stopped them...
SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground
Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
onscene.tv
Vehicle Slides Down Embankment, Gets Wrapped in Power Lines After Crash | Laguna Niguel
12.11.2022 | 9:20 AM | LAGUNA NIGUEL – A driver going southbound on the 5 found herself down an embankment after her vehicle spun out and landed off the freeway. The driver managed to pull herself out of the car prior to firefighters arriving on scene, however the CHP has closed off the immediate area for downed wires wrapped around the car and are waiting for the power company to recover the vehicle. No injuries were sustained by the driver and the CHP reminds everyone to drive safer during inclement weather. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
KTLA.com
Students asked to shelter-in-place after mountain lion sighting in Mission Viejo
A Mission Viejo resident captured video of a mountain lion behind her home in the Pacific Hills community Thursday morning, prompting a brief shelter-in-place order at a nearby middle school. The footage, taken by Eve De Anda-Lang, shows the big cat moving up the hillside and pausing for a short...
countynews.tv
North Tustin: Fire Rips Through Home Undergoing Renovations
12.13.2022 | 10:02 PM | NORTH TUSTIN – A large fire ripped through a vacant home undergoing renovations, Tuesday night. The fire was reported at a home in the 10500 block of Terrace View in unincorporated Tustin shortly after 10:00 PM. When crews arrived they found flames shooting through...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
