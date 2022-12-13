12.11.2022 | 9:20 AM | LAGUNA NIGUEL – A driver going southbound on the 5 found herself down an embankment after her vehicle spun out and landed off the freeway. The driver managed to pull herself out of the car prior to firefighters arriving on scene, however the CHP has closed off the immediate area for downed wires wrapped around the car and are waiting for the power company to recover the vehicle. No injuries were sustained by the driver and the CHP reminds everyone to drive safer during inclement weather. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO