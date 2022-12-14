Read full article on original website
7 New Businesses We’d Like To Fill The Sonic Drive-In Yakima Location
When news broke about the Sonic Drive-in closing down last September, many of us were pretty bummed. No one really knew how long it would be closed, nor expected the type of legal trouble that the franchise owner in the northwest was up against. I still had hope that it would re-open. Well, at least until yesterday (12/14). I drove by and saw a man boarding up the windows. Now there are many reasons for someone to do that. The obvious is to help keep people out and to protect against the elements. For those of us feeling that this place is dead, this might as well have been the final nail in the coffin.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: A special young man leaves a legacy of compassion
Some people only get a short time in this world, yet they make their mark on it quickly. They touch our lives in profound ways we never forget. Clearly, Fritz Weresch was that kind of a person. And though his life ended Dec. 8, hundreds of the West Valley High...
6 Wish List Items Yakima DOES NOT want for Christmas
As children finish their Christmas lists for Santa, adults (for the most part) are doing quite the opposite. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m looking at this time of year as non-stop deadlines. My schedule is so slammed with obligations it just makes my head spin: family functions, friends gathering for the holidays, events, and work deadlines. Don’t get me wrong, the more things I have to do, there is a part of me that feels grateful (if I’m needed or requested to attend, then I’m wanted & loved, simple as that). As I’ve gotten older, I realize my Christmas want list has changed drastically, more of an “I don’t want” list. The things that I cherish more are things that can’t really be bought, so that brought the question to mind, “What DON’T you want for Christmas?”
Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?
The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: Fritz's final journey
YAKIMA, Wash. — His friends and teachers, and especially his mother, speak about him with an unabashed tone of wonder and awe. They marvel at his free spirit, his sense of intellectual adventure, his music and his art and his spirit of fashion. And every one of them speak of a willingness to engage with all types, a desire to seek out the quiet and the shy and the outcast, to make them feel seen and heard.
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima! You Might See Your Home!
Even though we’re halfway through December, it’s still not too late to get decorating your house. Heck, you can act like my family has many times, decorate, and then forget to pull down the lights after the New Year. This, in a way, is smart, so you have a great jump start next year! Why not?!?! I drove through the neighborhoods of West Valley and Selah and took pictures of great houses all decked out in holiday brightness. I decided to take one more trek out with my camera to capture more houses which made me smile. This time my wife & I cruised the neighborhood between 40th & 16th around Yakima Ave & Chestnut.
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
nbcrightnow.com
Beauchamp Center provides holiday cheer and resources
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosted their 33rd annual holiday event where volunteers led Yakima families through a drive way of food, gifts and holiday cheer. The Henry Beauchamp Community Center provided an opportunity for those in need to receive the extra resources needed to make it through the holiday season with family and loved ones.
Hazardous Air Quality Warning: How Do You Stay Safe in Yakima?
The air is cold and a bit thick in the Yakima Valley this week. So much so, that the National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory. The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon is warning of hazardous weather conditions for the Yakima Valley, issuing an Air Stagnation Advisory for Yakima until at least 3:00 pm on Friday, December 16th.
Is There Ever an Appropriate Time to Bump Someone with Your Car?
Story time. Last night was the Union Gap Lighted Parade, the finale of the lighted parades across the Yakima Valley and people who were near the Valley Mall were treated to something magical and a bit disturbing all in the span of an hour. What Happened at the Union Gap...
Astria Toppenish Hospital will stop delivering babies after Jan. 14
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Health is making another cut to its services in the Lower Yakima Valley due to ongoing financial struggles; this time, it’s the closure of the family maternity center at its Toppenish hospital. “We have employed Herculean efforts to keep our OB, our labor and delivery service through our OB unit, open and have not been successful,”...
KIMA TV
After decades of hanging Christmas lights, a local family is ending their tradition
YAKIMA -- A local family whose been decorating their house from lawn to roof with Christmas lights and decorations for over 3 decades is now calling it quits. The Larrick family has brought joy to their Terrace Heights neighborhood for about 33 years. They have Christmas decorations and thousands of...
Free STEM Day Set for Youths Ages 4 to 11 at YVC
A couple of years before COVID, I took my daughter, Willow, to a STEM Day event for kids at YVC (Yakima Valley College). She had so much fun there. The year was 2019. She was around 6 or 7 years old at the time. We met up with some friends from Selah who had a daughter in the same Girl Scout troop as us and we all walked around the STEM Day booths and had a blast.
Goldendale Washington Reindeer Joyfully Tries To Fly in Viral Video
A Washington State Reindeer Has Gone Viral On Tik Tok. If you need your day made, there's a viral Tik Tok video that's gone viral as a reindeer is so filled with joy, she's almost ready to fly!. Have You Been To The Reindeer Farm Near Goldendale Washington?. Holly is...
The Top 4 Fast Food Places we Wish Were in Yakima
3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
WSP: Regional crime lab’s proposed use of Rapid DNA has ‘considerable problems’
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray has shared concerns about the city’s potential role in the regional crime lab and has questioned the efficacy of their plans regarding the use of Rapid DNA machine. Regional crime lab officials have said it would allow them to compare suspects’ DNA with crime scene samples and get results within an hour...
6 Best Yakima Valley Bookstores to Visit on a Cold and Snowy Day
There is nothing like cuddling up with a good book on a cold and snowy day. You can make yourself some hot chocolate or any sort of hot beverage and unwind as you get lost in a story. I’m old enough to remember when we had a Barnes and Nobles in Union Gap near the Valley Mall. I was so devastated when it closed down. We fortunately however, still have some amazing Yakima Valley bookshops we can visit on a cold and snowy Yakima Valley day.
Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas at Seasons Dec 14 in Yakima
The next amazing holiday performance is coming to the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. From hoedown to highbrow and everything in between is what you'll experience with Mark O'Connor's - An Appalachian Christmas. Mark O'Connor's: An Appalachian Christmas at The Seasons Performance Hall. Come celebrate the holiday season bluegrass style...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
