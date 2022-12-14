ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1460 ESPN Yakima

7 New Businesses We’d Like To Fill The Sonic Drive-In Yakima Location

When news broke about the Sonic Drive-in closing down last September, many of us were pretty bummed. No one really knew how long it would be closed, nor expected the type of legal trouble that the franchise owner in the northwest was up against. I still had hope that it would re-open. Well, at least until yesterday (12/14). I drove by and saw a man boarding up the windows. Now there are many reasons for someone to do that. The obvious is to help keep people out and to protect against the elements. For those of us feeling that this place is dead, this might as well have been the final nail in the coffin.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: A special young man leaves a legacy of compassion

Some people only get a short time in this world, yet they make their mark on it quickly. They touch our lives in profound ways we never forget. Clearly, Fritz Weresch was that kind of a person. And though his life ended Dec. 8, hundreds of the West Valley High...
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

6 Wish List Items Yakima DOES NOT want for Christmas

As children finish their Christmas lists for Santa, adults (for the most part) are doing quite the opposite. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m looking at this time of year as non-stop deadlines. My schedule is so slammed with obligations it just makes my head spin: family functions, friends gathering for the holidays, events, and work deadlines. Don’t get me wrong, the more things I have to do, there is a part of me that feels grateful (if I’m needed or requested to attend, then I’m wanted & loved, simple as that). As I’ve gotten older, I realize my Christmas want list has changed drastically, more of an “I don’t want” list. The things that I cherish more are things that can’t really be bought, so that brought the question to mind, “What DON’T you want for Christmas?”
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?

The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
UNION GAP, WA
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: Fritz's final journey

YAKIMA, Wash. — His friends and teachers, and especially his mother, speak about him with an unabashed tone of wonder and awe. They marvel at his free spirit, his sense of intellectual adventure, his music and his art and his spirit of fashion. And every one of them speak of a willingness to engage with all types, a desire to seek out the quiet and the shy and the outcast, to make them feel seen and heard.
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima! You Might See Your Home!

Even though we’re halfway through December, it’s still not too late to get decorating your house. Heck, you can act like my family has many times, decorate, and then forget to pull down the lights after the New Year. This, in a way, is smart, so you have a great jump start next year! Why not?!?! I drove through the neighborhoods of West Valley and Selah and took pictures of great houses all decked out in holiday brightness. I decided to take one more trek out with my camera to capture more houses which made me smile. This time my wife & I cruised the neighborhood between 40th & 16th around Yakima Ave & Chestnut.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Beauchamp Center provides holiday cheer and resources

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosted their 33rd annual holiday event where volunteers led Yakima families through a drive way of food, gifts and holiday cheer. The Henry Beauchamp Community Center provided an opportunity for those in need to receive the extra resources needed to make it through the holiday season with family and loved ones.
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Hazardous Air Quality Warning: How Do You Stay Safe in Yakima?

The air is cold and a bit thick in the Yakima Valley this week. So much so, that the National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory. The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon is warning of hazardous weather conditions for the Yakima Valley, issuing an Air Stagnation Advisory for Yakima until at least 3:00 pm on Friday, December 16th.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Astria Toppenish Hospital will stop delivering babies after Jan. 14

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Health is making another cut to its services in the Lower Yakima Valley due to ongoing financial struggles; this time, it’s the closure of the family maternity center at its Toppenish hospital. “We have employed Herculean efforts to keep our OB, our labor and delivery service through our OB unit, open and have not been successful,”...
TOPPENISH, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Free STEM Day Set for Youths Ages 4 to 11 at YVC

A couple of years before COVID, I took my daughter, Willow, to a STEM Day event for kids at YVC (Yakima Valley College). She had so much fun there. The year was 2019. She was around 6 or 7 years old at the time. We met up with some friends from Selah who had a daughter in the same Girl Scout troop as us and we all walked around the STEM Day booths and had a blast.
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

The Top 4 Fast Food Places we Wish Were in Yakima

3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP: Regional crime lab’s proposed use of Rapid DNA has ‘considerable problems’

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray has shared concerns about the city’s potential role in the regional crime lab and has questioned the efficacy of their plans regarding the use of Rapid DNA machine. Regional crime lab officials have said it would allow them to compare suspects’ DNA with crime scene samples and get results within an hour...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

6 Best Yakima Valley Bookstores to Visit on a Cold and Snowy Day

There is nothing like cuddling up with a good book on a cold and snowy day. You can make yourself some hot chocolate or any sort of hot beverage and unwind as you get lost in a story. I’m old enough to remember when we had a Barnes and Nobles in Union Gap near the Valley Mall. I was so devastated when it closed down. We fortunately however, still have some amazing Yakima Valley bookshops we can visit on a cold and snowy Yakima Valley day.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
YAKIMA, WA
