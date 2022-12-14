Dame Mary Berry has explained some of her more unusual festive cooking methods.The famous baker has written more than 70 cookery books during her career, in which she shares hacks and new recipes for each season.This Christmas, she will be hosting Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas, due to air on 19 December on BBC One, where she reveals more of her quirky tricks for a festive dinner.She will be joined by MasterChef :The Professionals judge Monica Galetti, TV star Rylan Clark and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett.In a new interview, the former Great British Bake Off judge, 87, revealed that she...

3 DAYS AGO