Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Lion Breaks Into California Home & Drags Poor Dog Out By Its Neck
A community in Santa Rosa, California is a bit on edge, after video footage has surfaced of a mountain lion walking into a house, attacking the dog inside, and dragging it out by its neck into the backyard. According to KRON4, it all went down last week when a resident...
hoodline.com
Owner of 122-year-old Bus Stop Saloon in Cow Hollow plans to open Left Door, a restaurant on the second floor
The owner of the sports bar Bus Stop Saloon, which has been serving drinks in Cow Hollow for more than 120 years, is about to jump into the restaurant business. The San Francisco Business Times reports that the owner of the building at Laguna and Union streets, Joseph Wallace, is about to turn the second floor of the building into a restaurant called Left Door. The 1,450-square-foot space will have a dining room that will have room for about three dozen guests. It is set to open sometime before the summer of next year.
Woman dies in San Francisco Forest Hill neighborhood house fire
SAN FRANCISCO -- A smoky 1-alarm house fire in San Francisco's Forest Hill neighborhood early Friday has claimed the life of a woman who lived in the home.The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 100 block of Idora Ave. after 8 a..m.Video shot at the scene shows crews aggressively attacking the fire in the two-story home as heavily smoke billowed out the front door and garage.Firefighters were able to rescue an elderly woman from the second floor. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.The name of the woman was being withheld pending notification of next of kin."We are saddened to announce that the adult rescued from this accidental fire has succumbed to injuries," fire officials posted on social media. " Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community."The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SFist
Michelin-Recognized Sonoma Spot Valley Expanding With Second Location Next Year
A charming natural wine bar and restaurant on Sonoma's town square is in expansion mode and will be taking over the space occupied by Delicious Dish about two and a half miles away. Valley Bar + Bottle Shop (487 First St. West) has been steadily gaining a local following in...
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
KQED
Oakland Tattoo Artist Starts a Movement to Ink Pansies in Support of Trans Rights
The pansy is a delicate flower — but it’s more than just a flower, it’s also a symbol of trans solidarity. Oakland-based tattoo artist Cedre Csillagi started the A Thousand Pansies project as a way to dedicate their art to something bigger, and also raise money for a Black-led trans organization in Alabama called The Knights & Orchid Society (TKO). Thus far, over 18 people have received matching pansy tattoos and, as of today, the project has raised nearly $15,000 dollars.
travelyourway.net
Running From Prison to the Top of Mount Tamalpais
If you’ve ever driven past San Quentin State Prison, The Q, you’ve probably been surprised to see it smack in the middle of a beautiful Marin County peninsula, ringed by some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Climb any peak in the surrounding redwood-shrouded coastal mountains and you’ll see it below, a hard-edged compound looking completely out of place in the verdant landscape.
KQED
'We Have to Be Our Own Shield': SF's LGBTQ+ Community Honors Victims of the Pulse and Club Q Shootings in New Memorial
As you step onto the second floor of San Francisco’s LGBT Center, a large metal sculpture meets your eye. Aegis is San Francisco artist Wilson Ferreira’s memorial to the 49 people who were killed in a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2017, the most violent attack against the LGBTQ+ community in U.S. history.
One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
EXCLUSIVE: Novato police SWAT leader guns down neighbor's dog, releases video to defend actions
The dog had killed two chickens, but a police use of force expert says the officer -- who is head of the Novato SWAT team and their expert in de-escalation -- should not have opened fire as the dog's elderly owners looked on, horrified.
KTVU FOX 2
Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer
The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month. The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
sonomamag.com
Cafe Zazzle joins list of closed Sonoma County restaurants
Cafe Zazzle, a longtime fixture in the downtown Petaluma restaurant scene, has closed, according to co-owner Tara Williams. Located on Kentucky Street, the restaurant served an eclectic menu of noodle bowls, wraps and salads for 17 years before financial difficulties forced the Williams and her husband, Rick, to make the difficult decision to close.
KQED
Ask Bay Curious Anything: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of Our Podcast
For the final Bay Curious episode of the year, we created an AMA ("ask me anything") episode to answer some of the questions we get asked most often about how we make the show. Olivia Allen-Price, the show's senior editor and host, and Katrina Schwartz, the editor and producer, sat down to chew on your questions, and share some big news about something exciting coming in 2023!
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cop Dies in Apparent Suicide at Station, Leaves Five Children
Tiburon police sergeant Sean Christopher died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while on duty at a police station on Dec. 12. Christopher was reportedly alone in a police locker room around 12:45 p.m. Monday when he took his own life, officials told the Tiburon newspaper, The Ark. Christopher had...
KTVU FOX 2
3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay
Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
Comments / 0