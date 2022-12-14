SAN FRANCISCO -- A smoky 1-alarm house fire in San Francisco's Forest Hill neighborhood early Friday has claimed the life of a woman who lived in the home.The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 100 block of Idora Ave. after 8 a..m.Video shot at the scene shows crews aggressively attacking the fire in the two-story home as heavily smoke billowed out the front door and garage.Firefighters were able to rescue an elderly woman from the second floor. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.The name of the woman was being withheld pending notification of next of kin."We are saddened to announce that the adult rescued from this accidental fire has succumbed to injuries," fire officials posted on social media. " Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community."The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO