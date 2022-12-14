Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
2023 Bullhead River Run, Mayhem the Main Event set for April 26 – 29￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The 3rd Annual Bullhead River Run, Mayhem the Main Event has been set for the final weekend of April beginning Wednesday, April 26th through Saturday, April 29th. Larry Topping, local business owner and resident, is proud to have a home-grown river run and will be showcasing...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
Mohave Daily News
Trout don't seem to mind the colder weather
BULLHEAD CITY — Rainbow trout don't mind the colder weather. Neither do some fishermen who go after the stocked fish in the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area. "We are getting a great mix of rainbow trout from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said.
Mohave Daily News
Kiwanis raise $42,000 for local organizations
BULLHEAD CITY — One of the most common things you'll hear Cornfest co-chair Clay Parker say is that every dollar that goes into Cornfest goes back into the community. This year, the annual October fundraising event hosted by the Kiwanis of the Colorado River Noon Club raised $42,862.80 to be distributed to local youth and non-profit organizations.
Mohave Daily News
Officer injures dog outside BHC residence
BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City police officer shot an aggressive dog while responding to a local residence for an unrelated traffic investigation. The dog, injured in the incident, ran from the scene but was found alive nearby and reportedly received veterinary care. "It is the city's understanding that...
Mohave Daily News
City grapples with limits to traffic control on Highway 95
BULLHEAD CITY — Accidents happen daily in Bullhead City. But few create the havoc that was caused when a car barrel-rolled into a traffic signal control box near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave Drive last Thursday. The effects still are being felt. And it further underscores the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
River users warned: Reduced water flow below Davis Dam today through Thursday
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce water releases from Davis Dam Dec. 14-16 and again Dec. 20-22. Releases at the dam will slow to approximately 2,200 cubic feet per second from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST. During this time, the water levels below Davis Dam will drop, exposing the banks of the river channel. Access to the Colorado River below the dam will be limited and river users should exercise extra caution as lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars, and unstable riverbanks. Floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles may also pose potential hazards.
'A decision is coming': Mohave County farmland may soon be restricted in bid to protect groundwater
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Farmers in a western Arizona community may soon be banned from expanding their farms to new acres in a bid to protect the area's groundwater. The Arizona Department of Water Resources is expected to announce the restriction in the coming days. "Within days, [department] Director Buschatzke...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beware of scams this holiday season￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Scam artists are out in full force during the holiday season to take advantage of people’s generosity and busy schedules. The Bullhead City Police Department urges people to be cautious and simply hang up and call the number you know to be legitimate. Never give any money or personal information, unless you initiated the contact.
Mohave Daily News
Two foxes test positive for rabies in Hualapai Mountains
KINGMAN — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is advising residents and outdoor enthusiasts in the Hualapai Mountains to take precautions for themselves, their pets and their livestock after two foxes recently tested positive for rabies. The exact locations where the infected animals were not disclosed. "Residents and visitors...
5 Up-and-Coming Desert Retirement Towns
America's four deserts touch nearly every state in the West. The largest, highest and coldest is the Great Basin Desert in the north. In the South are the Sonoran Desert to the West and the Chihuahuan...
AZFamily
Man kills roommate over broken microwave in Mohave County, deputies say
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail for killing his roommate over a broken microwave on Tuesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were called out to a home in Golden Valley, which is southwest of Kingman, on Wednesday, where they found 73-year-old Everett Yates dead after being shot. His roommate, 73-year-old Robert Hoenshell, Jr., was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Deputies said they later learned the two had a fight a day earlier over a damaged microwave and that Hoenshell admitted to shooting Yates while he was asleep. An investigation is ongoing.
Mohave Daily News
Trial date set in Kingman murder case
KINGMAN — The trial of a Kingman accused killing one person and shooting another is scheduled to begin Feb. 13. Jason Allen Campbell, 41, is charged with second-degree murder and misconduct with a weapon in connection to the death of Steven Lee Fritz, 49, at a Potter Avenue home in Kingman.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Body found near BHC identified
BULLHEAD CITY – The body of a man found outside Bullhead City last summer has been positively identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased subject is identified as Steven Goggil, 53, Bullhead City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election News: County recount underway
MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
