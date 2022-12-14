Read full article on original website
'A decision is coming': Mohave County farmland may soon be restricted in bid to protect groundwater
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Farmers in a western Arizona community may soon be banned from expanding their farms to new acres in a bid to protect the area's groundwater. The Arizona Department of Water Resources is expected to announce the restriction in the coming days. "Within days, [department] Director Buschatzke...
Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected
Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit requesting that the election he lost be overturned has no leg to stand on and should be rejected by the court, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “(This) election contest is little more than a claim in search of a factual basis,” Hobbs’ attorney, Andy Gaona, wrote in a motion asking […] The post Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
arizonasuntimes.com
State Rep. Sonny Borrelli Files Lawsuit Contesting Maricopa County’s Election Results
Candidates and other interested parties have started filing lawsuits contesting the election results in Arizona, particularly in Maricopa County, where 59 percent of the vote centers were plagued with ballot tabulation problems, causing long lines in heavily Republican areas forcing some voters to leave without voting. One of those lawsuits was filed on Monday by State Senator Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu), challenging the use of AI to verify signatures, which Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has stated is illegal.
Mohave Daily News
City grapples with limits to traffic control on Highway 95
BULLHEAD CITY — Accidents happen daily in Bullhead City. But few create the havoc that was caused when a car barrel-rolled into a traffic signal control box near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave Drive last Thursday. The effects still are being felt. And it further underscores the...
Mohave Daily News
Officer injures dog outside BHC residence
BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City police officer shot an aggressive dog while responding to a local residence for an unrelated traffic investigation. The dog, injured in the incident, ran from the scene but was found alive nearby and reportedly received veterinary care. "It is the city's understanding that...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
Mohave Daily News
Trout don't seem to mind the colder weather
BULLHEAD CITY — Rainbow trout don't mind the colder weather. Neither do some fishermen who go after the stocked fish in the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area. "We are getting a great mix of rainbow trout from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said.
thestandardnewspaper.online
2023 Bullhead River Run, Mayhem the Main Event set for April 26 – 29￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The 3rd Annual Bullhead River Run, Mayhem the Main Event has been set for the final weekend of April beginning Wednesday, April 26th through Saturday, April 29th. Larry Topping, local business owner and resident, is proud to have a home-grown river run and will be showcasing...
Mohave Daily News
Trial date set in Kingman murder case
KINGMAN — The trial of a Kingman accused killing one person and shooting another is scheduled to begin Feb. 13. Jason Allen Campbell, 41, is charged with second-degree murder and misconduct with a weapon in connection to the death of Steven Lee Fritz, 49, at a Potter Avenue home in Kingman.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Body found near BHC identified
BULLHEAD CITY – The body of a man found outside Bullhead City last summer has been positively identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased subject is identified as Steven Goggil, 53, Bullhead City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen...
thestandardnewspaper.online
River users warned: Reduced water flow below Davis Dam today through Thursday
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce water releases from Davis Dam Dec. 14-16 and again Dec. 20-22. Releases at the dam will slow to approximately 2,200 cubic feet per second from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST. During this time, the water levels below Davis Dam will drop, exposing the banks of the river channel. Access to the Colorado River below the dam will be limited and river users should exercise extra caution as lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars, and unstable riverbanks. Floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles may also pose potential hazards.
Mohave Daily News
Two foxes test positive for rabies in Hualapai Mountains
KINGMAN — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is advising residents and outdoor enthusiasts in the Hualapai Mountains to take precautions for themselves, their pets and their livestock after two foxes recently tested positive for rabies. The exact locations where the infected animals were not disclosed. "Residents and visitors...
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead in wash near Bullhead City
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified the man found dead inside a wash near Bullhead City in August. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as 53-year-old Steven Edward Goggil of Bullhead City, MCSO said in a press release. Goggil...
AZFamily
Man kills roommate over broken microwave in Mohave County, deputies say
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail for killing his roommate over a broken microwave on Tuesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were called out to a home in Golden Valley, which is southwest of Kingman, on Wednesday, where they found 73-year-old Everett Yates dead after being shot. His roommate, 73-year-old Robert Hoenshell, Jr., was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Deputies said they later learned the two had a fight a day earlier over a damaged microwave and that Hoenshell admitted to shooting Yates while he was asleep. An investigation is ongoing.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beware of scams this holiday season￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Scam artists are out in full force during the holiday season to take advantage of people’s generosity and busy schedules. The Bullhead City Police Department urges people to be cautious and simply hang up and call the number you know to be legitimate. Never give any money or personal information, unless you initiated the contact.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day brings freeze warnings to Valley until 9 a.m., chilly temps
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s chilly out there this morning!. A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. in Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Surprise, and Goodyear areas this morning. Make sure you grab those extra layers and stay warm! Also, there is a hard freeze warning in the Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Kingman and Peach Springs areas until 9 a.m. as well.
Man allegedly killed roommate over broken microwave in Golden Valley
Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, detectives with Mohave County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on McConnico Road for a reported homicide.
