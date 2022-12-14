ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

railfan.com

Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold

ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

MDT Awards Sidewalk Project to Columbia Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) awarded the city of Columbia Falls a project to construct a shared-use path and sidewalk through its Transportation Alternatives Program. The project will include creating approximately three-quarters of a mile of pathway that will run along the east side of 4th Avenue West beginning...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023

The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek

Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Justice Court Relocates

After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"

Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Adds Three More Deputies

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has added a total of three more deputies after county commissioners approved a sidebar request to the finalized budget earlier this fall, bringing the full staff to 66 compared to 63 last fiscal year, once all deputies are sworn in. County commissioners denied...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Law Enforcement Investigating Assault

Kalispell Police Department officers are investigating an incident that occurred last night and resulted in two men injured with gunshot wounds, according to a press release. Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Dec. 12 at approximately 9:40 p.m. where they found the two injured men who were then transported to a local medical facility.
KALISPELL, MT

