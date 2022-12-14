Read full article on original website
In a galaxy far, far away, Drew Barrymore lives happily ever after with an attractive British man. After Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount sweet-talked Barrymore using her own childhood crush as leverage, the actress-turned-talk show host became so flustered she could hardly finish the interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
