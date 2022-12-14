Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Vikings overcome 2 fumble return TD wipeouts in comeback
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had two fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 victory over Indianapolis. Sullivan stripped the ball from Michael Pittman in the second quarter for what would’ve been a 40-yard score. That play was blown dead for forward progress. Sullivan’s recovery in the fourth quarter was initially stopped because Deon Jackson was ruled down by contact. Possession was given to the Vikings by a replay review. The rule prevented them from being credited for the advance for the 39-yard return.
Idaho8.com
Matt Ryan on the wrong side of history again in Colts’ loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Matt Ryan came out on the wrong side of history for a second time in the Indianapolis Colts’ 39-36 loss at Minnesota. Indianapolis surrendered a 33-point halftime lead in the loss and the Vikings capped the biggest comeback in NFL history in overtime. Ryan was also on the losing side of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, a 28-3 lead for his Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 that ended in a 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots.
Idaho8.com
Minnesota Vikings rally from 33-point deficit to complete largest comeback in NFL history
The Minnesota Vikings rallied from a 33-point deficit at halftime to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36, completing the largest comeback in NFL history. In the first half of the game Saturday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Colts’ defense stifled the Vikings’ offense, tallying two touchdowns on an interception and blocked punt, which were both returned for touchdowns as the Colts jumped out to a 33-0 lead.
Idaho8.com
Raiders activate Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller for Pats game
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders activated wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller were activated Saturday off injured reserve. Getting both players back is a major boost to their offense. Las Vegas hosts the New England Patriots on Sunday. Renfrow, who had an oblique injury, has not played since Nov. 6 at Jacksonville. Waller, who had a hamstring injury, hasn’t played since Oct. 10 at Kansas City. They have combined to play 11 games this season.
Idaho8.com
Colts’ Taylor ruled out with ankle injury against Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle on the opening possession at Minnesota and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Taylor missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury. He was hurt at the end of a 13-yard reception. That left Indianapolis with Zack Moss and Deon Jackson to handle the job. Taylor won the rushing title last season with 1,811 yards. He started the week 11th in the NFL with 861 yards in 10 games.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Idaho8.com
Doncic, Wood lead Mavericks to 130-110 win over Blazers
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Christian Wood added a season-high 32 with 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-110. Two of Dallas’ top three scorers each had 20 before halftime. The NBA scoring leader Doncic had 23 to 20 for Wood. Damian Lillard also had 20 before the break with 21, but finished with 24. His four-game streak of at least 35 points ended. That run was tied for the longest in the NBA this season with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.
Idaho8.com
Mitchell scores 41, Cavaliers rally to beat Pacers 118-112
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 118-112. Mitchell buried his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 3:41 remaining, putting Cleveland ahead for good at 112-110. Indiana had taken its largest lead earlier in the fourth at 103-90 on a 3 by Aaron Nesmith. The Cavaliers outscored the Pacers 35-18 in the final period, holding Indiana without a field goal in the final 5:42. Darius Garland had 20 points and 10 assists, and Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and nine assists for the Cavaliers. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points off the bench for Indiana, which has lost seven of its last 10.
Idaho8.com
Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks, who shot 63% in the first half and led by 24 before the break. LaMelo Ball finished with 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-worst 7-22. Gordon Hayward, who missed nine consecutive games with a fracture in his left shoulder, returned to the lineup and finished with nine points for Charlotte.
Idaho8.com
Knicks launch 3s, beat Bulls 114-91 for 6th straight victory
CHICAGO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points and the New York Knicks again used 3-point shooting to beat the Chicago Bulls, 114-91 on Friday night to sweep the two-game set and run their winning streak to six. Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each added 22 points to help the Knicks follow their 128-120 overtime victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night. New York, which entered 26th in the NBA in 3-point shooting, was 17 for 44 on 3s after going 18 of 34 two nights earlier. Julius Randle had 19 points and 12 rebounds for New York. Zach LaVine had 17 points for Chicago. The Bulls have lost three straight.
Idaho8.com
Week 15 NFL Preview: Playoff positioning on the line
The end of the NFL season is quickly approaching. There are just four weekends of regular season play left and with playoffs just around the corner, the stakes climb higher with every matchup. Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles (12-0) became the first team to clinch a playoff spot by defeating...
Idaho8.com
Sabonis, Fox lead Kings to 122-113 victory over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings used a dominant performance from their starters to beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Friday night. Sacramento’s starting five outscored Detroit’s 99-66. De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and nine assists for the Kings, and Keegan Murray added 20 points. Sacramento had seven players in double figures, including all five starters. Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 22 points and rookie Jalen Duran added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Saddiq Bey scored 14 points and Marvin Bagley III had 13.
Idaho8.com
Irving hits game-winning 3 at buzzer, Nets win 5th straight
TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 119-116, extending their winning streak to a season-high five. Irving scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, eluding Toronto’s Fred VanVleet to connect on the winning basket. Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. VanVleet matched his season high with 39 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 and Pascal Siakam added 17 as the struggling Raptors lost their season-worst fourth straight.
Idaho8.com
Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers had 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Minnesota was without injured starters Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points and Josh Giddey added 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City lost its fifth straight.
Idaho8.com
Zuccarello has hat trick, Wild beat Blackhawks 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello had three goals and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight win. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Sam Steel added two assists as Minnesota’s top line continued its high-scoring ways. The trio has combined for 19 goals since the 24-year-old Steel was first matched with Kaprizov and Zuccarello on the top line 13 games ago. The Wild are 10-3-0 in that stretch. Jonathan Toews scored his 10th goal of the season and Petr Mrazek had 18 saves for Chicago, which has lost six straight — all in regulation — and 14 of 15 overall (1-13-1).
Idaho8.com
Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won’t need surgery
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry expressed relief that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery when he met with reporters during the Golden State Warriors’ shootaround Friday. After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery. Golden State has not officially confirmed a timeline on Curry’s potential return.
Idaho8.com
Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis’ latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. James and Westbrook took charge on both ends, while Thomas Bryant scored 21 points and Austin Reaves got 16. Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets.
