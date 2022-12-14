Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup final preview: France takes on Argentina in mouthwatering clash
After a month of unpredictable results, we are left with two World Cup heavyweights going head-to-head in a mouthwatering final as reigning champion France faces two-time champion Argentina Sunday. In an era of systems and styles of play taking precedence over individuals, this World Cup has been defined by superstar...
Gvardiol shines at World Cup as Croatia wins 3rd-place match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Josko Gvardiol made a play to be Croatia’s next go-to guy in what may have been Luka Modric’s final World Cup match. Modric has been the key player for Croatia for more than a decade but he is now 37. Modric was again central to Croatia’s 2-1 victory over Morocco for third place but it was the 20-year-old Gvardiol that stepped up from the back. Gvardiol scored one goal and played in defense like a veteran rather than someone who was still the age of a high school student when Croatia lost to France in the 2018 World Cup final. He was named player of the match against Morocco.
EXPLAINER: Why are Argentines such ardent World Cup fans?
Argentina arguably has the World Cup’s most fervent fans. They are known for their rhythmical singing, incessant drumming and trance-like ferocity. The country’s history of success at the World Cup is rivaled by few. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 and lost in the final three times. This fervor will only grow as Lionel Messi leads Argentina against defending champion France in Sunday’s final in Qatar. Argentines take pride in the intensity and they are proud to be known for it around the world. Argentines care deeply about soccer and they are among the best in the world at it.
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime at Khalifa International Stadium to ensure Modric finished on a winning note if this does turn out to be his last World Cup match. Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead in the seventh minute but Achraf Dari evened the score in the ninth. The World Cup final between defending champion France and Argentina is scheduled for Sunday at Lusail Stadium.
Scaloni answers critics with Argentina’s World Cup final run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina’s gamble has paid off. Criticism came quickly when Lionel Scaloni was hired as the somewhat accidental coach of Argentina’s national team in 2018. The nay-sayers wondered how someone with no club experience and no senior coaching experience at all could be expected to lead a squad containing the great Lionel Messi. The critics have gone quiet now. Scaloni will lead Argentina into the World Cup final against France on Sunday and the team will seek to back up the triumph at last year’s Copa America that ended the country’s 28-year trophy drought. Scaloni might yet go down as one of Argentina’s greatest ever coaches.
How Argentina can beat France in the World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi stands on the brink of a long-awaited World Cup winner’s medal as Argentina faces defending champions France in the final. But having experienced defeat in the final of 2014 in Brazil when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany through extra time the 35-year-old Messi knows all too well the pain of having his World Cup dreams shattered. If Argentina is to win the tournament for the first time since 1986 it will likely come down to Messi, concentration and support from the fans.
Morocco’s miraculous run at the World Cup ends in defeat
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Morocco’s miraculous World Cup run is over. The Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals. But Morocco lost to Croatia 2-1 in the match for third place at Khalifa International Stadium. Morocco was also the first Arab nation to go so far in the tournament. Morocco’s showing in Qatar provided the most surprising story of the World Cup and sparked an outpouring of pride among Arab countries. Moroccan coach Walid Regragui says “when we wake up tomorrow we will realize how much we have achieved.” Midfielder Ilias Chair says Morocco “wrote history.”
Deschamps, France feeling ‘alone’ ahead of World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps says he knows most neutral fans want Argentina to win the World Cup final to give Lionel Messi the perfect send-off from soccer’s biggest tournament. Deschamps appreciates that some people in France hope that happens as well because of Messi’s popularity in soccer. Deschamps says “I’m fine being alone in the world.” It feels like Deschamps and France have been up against it throughout a tournament which started with the squad being hit by many injuries and is finishing with a virus sweeping through the camp to affect preparations for the final. France is looking to retain the title.
World Cup: Morocco and Croatia face off in the one match no team wants to play
Your team has just lost in the semifinal at a World Cup. You’re understandably heartbroken, endlessly replaying the possibilities of what might have been. After a month-long stay ends in a devastating defeat, you’re looking forward to going back home to see family and friends but, instead, you have to stay and play in the third-place playoff.
In footsteps of France’s Mbappé, kids and parents dream big
BONDY, France (AP) — In the World Cup final, France’s Kylian Mbappé can emulate Brazilian great Pelé by winning his first two World Cups and demonstrate how his success is no accident. Mbappé is the product of a breathtakingly successful system, the latest golden name in a non-stop torrent of top-notch talent constantly being churned out by France. AS Bondy is a small club where Mbappé enrolled as a boy and quickly caught attention as a fleet-footed prodigy. These clubs are the start points of France’s football production lines. On the football fields where Mbappé honed his talent, another generation of French kids with big dreams is already hard at work trying to follow in the superstar’s footsteps.
Exclusive: Ukraine’s presidential office criticizes FIFA for refusing to show Zelensky’s message of peace at World Cup Final
Ukraine’s presidential office is criticizing FIFA for refusing to show a video message from President Volodymyr Zelensky in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday. The video, which was recorded in English, is meant to be an “appeal for peace,” Ukraine’s presidential office said...
The World Cup stars who could be on the move after Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup is the biggest marketplace in soccer. Perform well in front of a global audience and chances are that Europe’s leading clubs will soon come calling. And with the transfer window opening in January Qatar has been the perfect opportunity for emerging players to boost their prospects of a big move. Here are five players who could spark transfer interest after the World Cup.
Why the UK has fallen into a travel black hole
The UK: home to tradition, cozy cottages and Christmas movies. What better place to spend the holiday period than in a thatched cottage like in “The Holiday,” or have a romantic airport arrival channeling “Love Actually”?. This year could be the perfect time for it, too...
Kenny DeLand Jr., formerly missing American college student, on flight back to US
American college student Kenny DeLand Jr. has been reunited with his mother in Lyon, France, and is on his way back to the US, according to a French diplomatic official. DeLand Jr., who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France, told relatives on Friday that he was safe in Spain, his family said.
Taiwan’s military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it’s not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons. The island democracy of 23.5 million is facing an increasing challenge in recruiting enough young men to meet its military targets and its Interior Ministry has suggested the problem is — at least in part — due to its stubbornly low birth rate.
