Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 Review
Have you ever wanted to take out your frustrations on your monitor? I mean really just stand up and throttle that thing like you’re wrestling a wild bear? Corsair has the monitor for you and, as wild as it might sound, it could well be the future of PC gaming monitors.
IGN
Where to Get Xbox Series X Before Christmas
We are in the final push for the holidays, and if you know someone hoping to get an Xbox this year, the good news is, you still have a chance. The less-good news is, your time is running out. Get an Xbox Before Christmas. Now, shipping and availability is largely...
IGN
Tomb Raider: Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics Join Forces for New Entry in the Series
The Tomb Raider franchise will see a major entry, thanks to Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics. Amazon announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with video game developer Crystal Dynamics to develop a new Tomb Raider title. This will be available on multiple platforms, and Amazon Games will provide full support and publish the game globally.
IGN
How to Get and Use Card Skins in Genius Invokation TCG
Genius Invokation is a card game in the world of Genshin Impact. This card game is popular in the world of Teyvat and has its grasp all over the continent. Since this is a card battle game, there are different cards that the players can use to attack, defend, or produce effects with, and it is key to use a range and combination of all of these in order to achieve victory.
IGN
Steam Deck Makers Talk About Second-Gen Console, Improvements in Updates, New Controller, and Lot More
The Steam Deck handheld console by Valve will see numerous improvements via updates, as well as a second-gen version. In an interview with The Verge, Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffin talked about the console and what fans can expect from the company in the future. The designers...
Comments / 0