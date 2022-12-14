Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo couple ending community holiday lights display honoring daughter after 23 years
VALLEJO, Calif. - After 23-years one of Vallejo’s iconic home holiday light displays is going dark forever at the end of this holiday season. The display has been up and running all this time in honor of a local woman who died in a plane crash. In June 1999,...
KCRA.com
Video: Here's a look at the holiday light displays in East Sacramento, Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wandering through the lighted neighborhoods in Sacramento has become a tradition for families across the Sacramento area. Sacramento‘s Fab 40s neighborhood sees thousands of visitors around Christmastime. You’ll find visitors both driving and walking to take in the beautiful lights and decorations. The Natomas...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City of Sacramento extends warming centers through Dec. 21
The City of Sacramento has extended weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Dec. 21, as the region continues to experience cold temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Walk-ups will be...
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino launches ‘Wreaths of Hope’ benefit
Ten large wreaths adorn a wall that’s near the valet parking entrance at the Sky River Casino. Each 48-inch wreath was decorated by a local, charitable nonprofit as part of “Wreaths of Hope,” which is a friendly competition that awards $500 to each organization and $2,500 to the first place winner.
Mountain Democrat
Attempted burglar spotted inside El Dorado Hills home
An El Dorado Hills resident encountered a burglar in their hallway Wednesday evening, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s logs show the incident occurred at a Tilden Drive home around 8:30 p.m. The suspect was described to be about 6 feet tall, but no other...
Friends and family grieve fathers killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY - Family and friends are grieving the sudden loss of four men, killed in a single-vehicle crash in Granite Bay Wednesday night.Candles are now lit at the crash site to honor the memory of the men killed, and people gave each other hugs to help heal the shock over their sudden loss."We can just pray, for them," Apeet Hundal said. People who knew the four friends, all fathers, came one after another in disbelief."I can't say enough about him, he's a fantastic man and that's why I'm here tonight," Kevin Hilton said."I just wanted to come out here for...
spectrumnews1.com
13-acre site to become a safe parking space for homeless living in vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grappling with winds to cover his pickup truck from the rain, while dodging cars he could reach out and touch, is something Michael said he’s been doing since living in his car on the corner of Connie Dr. and Roseville Rd. for five years. Michael...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City
Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Old Sacramento, again
For the third year in a row, the city of Sacramento has canceled a New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Old Sacramento. The city said in a news release that it had been working with Visit Sacramento and the city of West Sacramento to identify a safe launch site but logistical issues have been a challenge.
'I couldn't find home': Once missing 90-year old Stockton woman wants to educate others
STOCKTON, Calif. — 90-year old Betsy Brotby is right back where she wants to be in her North Stockton home, hanging with her dogs Mya, Gracie and Nino. But, she went missing for 28 anxious hours, Sunday. "Terrifying, one word. To be driving and be lost when you know...
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
Fox40
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
Shelter dog – Cindy Lou (A822507) Open Tuesday – Sunday Noon-5pm, Wednesday until 6pm.
Woman hit, killed by driver in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. According to a news release, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road. Police say a 60-year-old woman was walking in the road when she was...
West Sacramento auto shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire
WEST SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire destroyed an auto shop in West Sacramento.Fire officials said firefighters responded to A Plus Auto Services at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard just after midnight.When they arrived, they found that a fire had ripped the roof off of the auto shop.The blaze was difficult for firefighters to put out because of the auto shop's proximity to other businesses."Yeah, sometimes it can be a difficult situation. You can see the aerial ladder is extending over that sports bar right there. And then we do have power lines here. So those are all hazards we have to be aware of," said Battalion Chief Scott Pfiefer.He continued, "You can see the hose lines all throughout the streets, so we have to have the traffic blocked, and trying to get apparatus in here can be problematic."Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Four men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash were out remembering friend who died four years ago
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol was back on the scene of a deadly crash that killed four men Wednesday night. Investigators surveyed the area of East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way on Friday afternoon. They also used a drone to map the site. They said a...
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
Police search for suspects in Arden Fair Mall shooting while group handles peace talks
ARDEN ARCADE - Holiday terror unfolded Wednesday during the height of the shopping season when people took cover inside an Arden Fair Mall parking garage.More than 24 hours later, police say there are still no suspects or victims."It's a little scary because obviously, you want to be aware of what's going on -- especially if you're shopping during the holidays and stuff," said Ruben Soto. As shoppers basked in the holiday cheer, Sacramento police placed tape around Wednesday's shooting scene. To usher in peace and joy, there are talks quietly happening behind the scenes, away from cameras."We're the first line...
