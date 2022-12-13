ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

KSNB Local4

Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Aurora News Register

Steven Breitenfeldt

Steven E. Breitenfeldt, age 76, of Giltner, passed away December 15, 2022 at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Eliason officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
GILTNER, NE
KSNB Local4

AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Kearney nurse loses license

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KEARNEY, NE

