Carthage, TX

KTRE

Brother of Carthage Bulldogs’ coach attends every championship

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - When the Carthage Bulldogs play for their next state championship, it’ll be a family affair from the stands. While the Carthage Bulldogs are looking to make new headlines, the support they get from family is expected. But, out of eight state championships and the team looking for number nine, one fan has been to all the events.
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

Carthage QB Connor Cuff talks about the pressure of being a leader

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The Carthage Bulldogs are headed to another state championship game Friday morning hoping to bring home a 9th state championship to Carthage. Regardless of how easy the Carthage Bulldogs make it look it is still a great achievement to reach the state championship game and even bigger achievement to lead a team on the field to a state championship. Quarterback Connor Cuff has led his team to countless dominant wins this season but the responsibility comes with a lot of weight to bear.
CARTHAGE, TX
texashsfootball.com

4A Division II State Title Game Preview: Carthage vs. Wimberley

The Carthage train keeps on rolling. The Bulldogs will be looking for their ninth state title in just 15 seasons when they take on Wimberley on Friday morning at 11:00 at AT&T Stadium in the 4A Division II State Title Game. Wimberley, meanwhile, is back in the state title game...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

Carthage community sends off Bulldogs as they head to state

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning their ninth state title. Today, the Carthage downtown square was full of red and white as the community gathered to send off their bulldogs to state. Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

Carthage Wide Receiver Noah Paddie speaks about being a Bulldog

Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title. After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a post-game press conference to talk about their big win. Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper...
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage fans prepare to watch their team from AT&T stadium

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, the Carthage community sent off the football program to their 4A Division 2 state championship game. The Bulldogs play Wimberly, Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Arlington at the AT&T stadium.  Fans were thrilled to be sending the Bulldogs off to yet to another state championship game. The […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
MARSHALL, TX
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch for Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Much of Deep East Texas

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until for a large portion of Deep East Texas. This watch continues until 10 pm this evening (December 13) The Tornado Watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Trinity, Polk, Shelby, San Augustine, and Sabine Counties. Houston County,...
LUFKIN, TX
lightandchampion.com

Big Brawl at Broaddus

Then, when stitching was underway, Booger Reese staggered out of the dark rubbing his head and grinning like a mule eating briars over a barb wire fence. He asked Dr. Shippy if he had any screw worm medicine. He said someone zapped him on top of his head! Pauline put some salve on his head and Booger happily left the scene. That broke the ice, and everyone had a hearty laugh except poor old Wyman whose rear end was still fully exposed.
BROADDUS, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Atticus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 13-week-old Mastiff and Boxer mix, Atticus, find his forever home. Atticus was given to a Good Samaritan to hold when the owner ran off and abandoned him. He has an issue with his eye, but a vet has since tried to surgically fix this and it has so far helped. Atticus loves everyone and would be perfect for a home with other animals.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Family in Marshall, Texas Lost Everything Right Before Christmas

Life isn’t fair sometimes, and one family is learning that the hard way right before Christmas. I was given the details on this tough story from a law enforcement Investigator in East Texas, and I had to share the details to see what could be done to assist this family. It’s heartbreaking to hear about a family in Marshall, Texas losing all of their possessions right before the holidays.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Asian restaurant Fun Noodle Bar coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Asian food restaurant with locations scattered around Texas is taking steps to expand to Tyler. Fun Noodle Bar has obtained a sign permit from the City of Tyler. The permit shows an address of 713 W. Southwest 323. This is in River Oaks Plaza. An...
TYLER, TX
menastar.com

Storm Damage from Elysian Fields, TX

SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX

There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
TYLER, TX

