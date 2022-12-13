Read full article on original website
Related
Carthage cruises to state championship over Wimberley in Texas high school football battle of unbeatens
Carthage's reign under head coach Scott Surratt continued Friday with a blowout win over Wimberley for the 4A Division II Texas high school football state championship. Surratt led the Bulldogs to their ninth state title in his 16 years at Carthage (16-0) with a 42-0 win over Wimberley (15-1), ...
KTRE
Brother of Carthage Bulldogs’ coach attends every championship
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - When the Carthage Bulldogs play for their next state championship, it’ll be a family affair from the stands. While the Carthage Bulldogs are looking to make new headlines, the support they get from family is expected. But, out of eight state championships and the team looking for number nine, one fan has been to all the events.
KTRE
Carthage QB Connor Cuff talks about the pressure of being a leader
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The Carthage Bulldogs are headed to another state championship game Friday morning hoping to bring home a 9th state championship to Carthage. Regardless of how easy the Carthage Bulldogs make it look it is still a great achievement to reach the state championship game and even bigger achievement to lead a team on the field to a state championship. Quarterback Connor Cuff has led his team to countless dominant wins this season but the responsibility comes with a lot of weight to bear.
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 4A Division II state championship preview
SBLive Texas previews the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s 4A DII state championship matchup between the Carthage Bulldogs and the Wimberley Texans
texashsfootball.com
4A Division II State Title Game Preview: Carthage vs. Wimberley
The Carthage train keeps on rolling. The Bulldogs will be looking for their ninth state title in just 15 seasons when they take on Wimberley on Friday morning at 11:00 at AT&T Stadium in the 4A Division II State Title Game. Wimberley, meanwhile, is back in the state title game...
KTRE
Carthage community sends off Bulldogs as they head to state
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning their ninth state title. Today, the Carthage downtown square was full of red and white as the community gathered to send off their bulldogs to state. Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter...
KTRE
Carthage Wide Receiver Noah Paddie speaks about being a Bulldog
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title. After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a post-game press conference to talk about their big win. Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper...
Carthage fans prepare to watch their team from AT&T stadium
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, the Carthage community sent off the football program to their 4A Division 2 state championship game. The Bulldogs play Wimberly, Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Arlington at the AT&T stadium. Fans were thrilled to be sending the Bulldogs off to yet to another state championship game. The […]
Carthage shuts out Wimberley 42-0 in 4A-DII football championship game
The teams are a combined 30-0 on the season, but one of them is going to be handed the most painful loss of the season in the Class 4A-Division II state championship game, scheduled for 11 a.m.
KLTV
Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
KSLA
Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
Tornado Watch for Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Much of Deep East Texas
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until for a large portion of Deep East Texas. This watch continues until 10 pm this evening (December 13) The Tornado Watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Trinity, Polk, Shelby, San Augustine, and Sabine Counties. Houston County,...
lightandchampion.com
Big Brawl at Broaddus
Then, when stitching was underway, Booger Reese staggered out of the dark rubbing his head and grinning like a mule eating briars over a barb wire fence. He asked Dr. Shippy if he had any screw worm medicine. He said someone zapped him on top of his head! Pauline put some salve on his head and Booger happily left the scene. That broke the ice, and everyone had a hearty laugh except poor old Wyman whose rear end was still fully exposed.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Atticus
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 13-week-old Mastiff and Boxer mix, Atticus, find his forever home. Atticus was given to a Good Samaritan to hold when the owner ran off and abandoned him. He has an issue with his eye, but a vet has since tried to surgically fix this and it has so far helped. Atticus loves everyone and would be perfect for a home with other animals.
Family in Marshall, Texas Lost Everything Right Before Christmas
Life isn’t fair sometimes, and one family is learning that the hard way right before Christmas. I was given the details on this tough story from a law enforcement Investigator in East Texas, and I had to share the details to see what could be done to assist this family. It’s heartbreaking to hear about a family in Marshall, Texas losing all of their possessions right before the holidays.
KLTV
Asian restaurant Fun Noodle Bar coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Asian food restaurant with locations scattered around Texas is taking steps to expand to Tyler. Fun Noodle Bar has obtained a sign permit from the City of Tyler. The permit shows an address of 713 W. Southwest 323. This is in River Oaks Plaza. An...
menastar.com
Storm Damage from Elysian Fields, TX
SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX
There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
Comments / 0