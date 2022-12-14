Read full article on original website
Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding
A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
Severe weather across US to bring heavy rain, blizzard conditions
A storm system is forecast to impact millions across the country, bringing severe weather including blizzard conditions and heavy rainfall through the week.
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
iheart.com
At Least 2 People Dead As Tornadoes Rip Through Southern States
At least two people died after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the South, damaging buildings and homes in at least three states. According to CNN, a tornado that hit Wednesday (November 30) morning near Alabama’s capital killed two people and injured at least one other. “Thanks to the...
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Cars Filmed Dodging Tornado As It Rips Across Texas Highway
Videos of a tornado passing over a highway in Texas that forced cars to stop or turn around have been viewed more than 450,000 times.
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest
Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US
16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
Click2Houston.com
Death Toll Released After Tornado in Alabama
Severe storms ravaged the south between Tuesday and Wednesday, and accompanying tornadoes shredded homes and damaged infrastructure. In Alabama specifically, one tornado resulted in the deaths of at least two people and injured a third. CNN states 29 tornado reports have come in since Tuesday afternoon. Affected states include Mississippi...
Strong Storm System To Bring Accumulating Snow Risk Thursday Afternoon Through Friday
The next storm system will hit later Thursday into Friday with accumulating snow potential, so read on for the full details... The active pattern I mentioned on December 4th started this week and will go through the next couple of weeks. In case you missed it, you can read that article by clicking here. We are right on track with the next storm system expected by later Thursday into Friday. The specific term for this system is a "Colorado Low" and this type of system will tap into gulf moisture to bring plenty of precipitation to Iowa late this week. The early thinking is that a surface low will develop Thursday morning and slide north and east from the Plains and into the Ohio Valley. This will setup a swath of light to moderate/heavy snow accumulations and rain on the southern edge of the system. The onset precipitation type may be in the form of rain or mix before changing over to all snow across northern Iowa. The most uncertainty on snowfall amounts will be near the transition line across the center of the state.
