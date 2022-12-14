Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic building: Midwest Hotel in Kansas once on the endangered list was revamped into City Club ApartmentsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City's Parade of Hearts is returning in 2023 with 'a very diverse collection' of artists
As executive director Jenn Nussbeck puts it: “Kansas City really took the Parade of Hearts to heart.”. The idea for a public art installation of 5-foot-tall heart sculptures designed by Kansas City artists launched in 2021. This year, more than 150 hearts were installed in tourist destinations and neighborhoods across the metro.
Kelley Hunt gives the holidays a 'Kansas City flavor and feel' on her new blues album
Singer, songwriter and pianist Kelley Hunt started performing in the 1970s, and has played in clubs as well as jazz, blues and gospel festivals around the country. Her new, seventh recording marks a first for Hunt: a holiday album. “I've been wanting to do one for quite a while,” Hunt...
Port Fonda restaurant closing in Kansas City’s Westport
Kansas City-based Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective is shuttering Port Fonda, its second restaurant closing in a little over a month.
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary Knight
Front of the house.Photo byGoogle Maps. On October 18, 2003, the Wiliam Baker and Mary Knight House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house is located at 3534 Walnut Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
What Happened to Downtown Kansas City’s Christmas Crowns?
“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
HERImpact $50K pitch competition returning March 8; Here’s how KC women entrepreneurs can apply
Women business owners and social entrepreneurs in Kansas City are encouraged to compete this spring for up to $50,000 in a Shark Tank-style funding event aimed at investing in women’s ambitions to start and scale local businesses. “Expanding access to capital and mentorship is critical to women’s success as they start their own businesses,” said The post HERImpact $50K pitch competition returning March 8; Here’s how KC women entrepreneurs can apply appeared first on Startland News.
KCPD Chief Stacey Graves' salary less compared to chiefs in similar-sized cities
New Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves will make $180,000, which is $9,000 less than her predecessor Rick Smith.
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque property in Kansas City sells to local entrepreneur
The building housing Arthur Bryant's Barbeque restaurant in the 18th & Vine Jazz District has been sold to a new ownership group.
1 dead in house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri
1 person has died in a house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.
Rapist who ‘terrorized’ women in Kansas City’s Westport could soon be paroled
Known as the Westport Rapist, Gary Jackman, who raped women in the mid 1980s and 90s could be paroled this month.
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
Developer has big plans for West Bottoms — if Kansas City approves
Kansas City council members are debating whether to approve a developer's new plans for apartments, a hotel, and offices in the West Bottom.
Southwest Airlines adds three nonstop routes out of KCI Airport
Southwest Airlines will add three nonstop flights out of Kansas City International Airport, including to a top destination of local travelers.
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City
Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.
