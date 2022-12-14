Read full article on original website
There's a brand new sofa trend and it's tricky to get right - design experts explain how
As the piece of furniture most associated with relaxation and leisure, it’s perhaps no surprise that sofa trends are often fun. From designs that use bright, statement colors, to curvaceous silhouettes, to playful, modular shapes, sofas have taken many exciting forms in recent years. One of the latest living...
Is a curved sofa a good idea? Design experts on the pros and cons of this massive design trend
You can't have escaped curved sofas a big design trend this year. Designers like Bryan O'Sullivan, Jonathan Adler, Brigette Romanek and more have set the decor agenda with them. They're chic, they're ideal for drawing people together, for creating little conversational pools within a space. But are they as good an idea as they look?
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
37 Unique Gifts For The Mom Who Doesn’t Want Anything
As Christmas approaches, we all have that one Mom, the one who doesn't want or need anything. Finding that perfect gift for someone who has everything can be challenging. This year, make it easy on yourself and discover this list of 37 unique gifts for your Mom - something she wouldn't think of buying herself but will love to receive. While your mom may not seem to want anything, she's sure to enjoy something from this list of unique gifts for the mom who has everything.
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Moisturizer For Younger-Looking Skin This Winter
Thanks to the harsh effects of winter, many of us experience skin that looks much more dull, dry and flaky as the temperatures drop. In order to avoid this, it is best to consume a nutrient-rich diet, drink ample water, have a consistent sleep schedule, and to also invest in the best skincare products for your complexion type.
7 double-sided fireplaces that architects have used to perfectly enhance modern homes
Whether custom-made from floor-to-ceiling or a prefabricated model, a double-sided fireplace could be the element of warmth your space is missing. Due to their dual-facing design these special contraptions offer twice the form and functionality of a regular fireplace and provide two focal walls and heat on both sides – sometimes in two entirely different rooms as well.
This IKEA hack creates a super-chic wireless mushroom lamp for less than $20
When it comes to lighting, the mushroom lamp reigned supreme in 2022. The quirky retro design pairs iconic 70s style with the curved furniture trend that we've all been loving, making it one of the most on-trend lighting ideas of the past year - so much so, it's increasingly hard to find one. Thankfully, with the help of this clever IKEA hack, you can put your DIY skills to the test and make your own for less than $20.
The internet is going wild for the 'satisfying' tech feature on this new vacuum
We all want a more efficient vacuum cleaner, right? Well, what if we told you that it might not be your device that's the problem, but rather your vacuuming skills? That's what this innovative hoover from Dyson sets out to prove, all thanks to its clever laser attachment. For a...
Choosing the best TV for a bright room - everything you should look out for
Whether you're living in a small space or you've already chosen the brightest, airiest room to be your lounge, contending with a sunny area where your TV makes the most sense can be tricky. How do you ensure that your viewing isn't impacted by the environment, and which TV is best if you can't avoid putting it in a bright room?
9 best radiant heaters
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the days get colder and your utility bills soar, it’s a good idea to have extra heating help on hand. Radiant heaters are a great solution for times when you need more warmth but don’t want to turn up the thermostat. They heat up a space more quickly and are the perfect option for people who don’t want the noise (and dust) of a fan. And because they won’t dry out a room like other heating options, they can help maintain good respiratory health during the colder months.
Christmas gift guide 2022: Best gifts for tween boys and girls they won't return
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Holiday shopping for tweens can be tough -- especially in the final weeks leading up to Christmas. However, these unique...
Insulated Vinyl Siding – Eight Advantages over Fiber Cement
This content is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to add your content. Material choice plays a critical role in budget, durability, and curb appeal of a home exterior remodel. Consumers want assurance their investment is going to provide peace of mind for years to come, and contractors want strong, dependable products and easy installation. The type of siding selected can add a significant increase to the value of a home. While vinyl and fiber cement are both popular options, insulated vinyl siding provides several benefits that edge out fiber cement.
