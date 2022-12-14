ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs is every swimmer and surfer's paradise. This city in southwest Florida is between the large cities of Naples and Fort Myers. But despite its quaintness compared to its surrounding communities, Bonita Springs in Lee County is one city you should not undervalue. Complete with sandy beaches and spacious...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Florida Weekly

Site cleared for brand new clubhouse at Wilderness Country Club

After years of planning and anticipation, the former clubhouse at Wilderness Country Club has been demolished to make way for a new and expanded clubhouse at the private country club community. Designed by McWard Architects Inc. of Naples, the two-story, 26,000-square-foot building will showcase an Old Florida architectural style with...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

$5M Ritz-Carlton Residences sales center opens in Estero

The sales center for the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Estero is now open. The $5 million building is just to sell homes for the future. When you want to talk about luxury, we’re talking about $2.8 million for a ground-floor suite and up to $15.1 million for a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Estero.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Working to get Sanibel beaches and businesses open after Ian

Sanibel took a beating during Ian, and many people think it will be years before the island will ever be close to what it once was. Beaches remain closed on the island without boardwalks, and debris is scattered everywhere. Nevertheless, the mayor believes the island will be open on January...
SANIBEL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

‘Twas the Boats Before Christmas

One of the most anticipated holiday events will occur on December 17th beginning at 6:00 PM when approximately 25 vessels decked out for Christmas will push off from the Factory Bay area and proceed eastward towards the Judge Jolley Bridge. From there they will circle by the Marco Island Yacht Club and proceed westward along the Marco River, hugging the shoreline until turning back into Factory Bay and past the Rose Marina.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
KRMS Radio

Ft. Myers Lake Of The Ozarks Party Is Back JAN 17!

Join KRMS & 93.5 Rocks as we broadcast live at the 17th annual Fort Myers Beach Lake of the Ozarks party. This year’s event will be held at Parrot Key Caribbean Grill on Tuesday, January 10th. A large delegation from the Lake is expected to attend to help in...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

Shorebirds return to Sanibel, Captiva at record numbers post-Ian

Shorebirds are returning in record numbers to the beaches most devastated by Hurricane Ian — further good news for the large birding community in Southwest Florida. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation recently completed its monthly shorebird surveys on the islands and found a noticeable spike in total bird numbers as well as a slight increase in species diversity.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Solstice retreat resort set to open in Punta Gorda

Robbin Webb sold her business and home in Virginia before investing in real estate a couple of years ago. She began by purchasing an Airbnb property in the Outer Banks in North Carolina and, most recently, a half-acre property about 5 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda. . Solstice, a new retreat...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County

FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery

When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims

Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
