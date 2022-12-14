Read full article on original website
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bonita Springs, FL
Bonita Springs is every swimmer and surfer's paradise. This city in southwest Florida is between the large cities of Naples and Fort Myers. But despite its quaintness compared to its surrounding communities, Bonita Springs in Lee County is one city you should not undervalue. Complete with sandy beaches and spacious...
Fort Myers Beach businesses that are now open post Hurricane Ian
The Fort Myers Beach Chamber has released a list of businesses that are now open. The list includes hotels, dining, retail shops, realtors, utility services, gyms, dental offices and community banks.
Florida Weekly
Site cleared for brand new clubhouse at Wilderness Country Club
After years of planning and anticipation, the former clubhouse at Wilderness Country Club has been demolished to make way for a new and expanded clubhouse at the private country club community. Designed by McWard Architects Inc. of Naples, the two-story, 26,000-square-foot building will showcase an Old Florida architectural style with...
WINKNEWS.com
Rock mine plans expansion off Alico Road, Wild Blue residents express concerns
A rock mining company wants the Lee County government to rezone 204 acres of land, the equivalent of about 154 football fields, and expand a rock mine that has been operating for more than 30 years off Alico Road. . The agricultural land has Florida Gulf Coast University’s Innovation Lab to...
WINKNEWS.com
$5M Ritz-Carlton Residences sales center opens in Estero
The sales center for the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Estero is now open. The $5 million building is just to sell homes for the future. When you want to talk about luxury, we’re talking about $2.8 million for a ground-floor suite and up to $15.1 million for a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Estero.
Naples and Collier County urge residents to get Hurricane Ian debris curbside
Post-Ian debris removal is at the forefront across Southwest Florida. Now that the majority of debris has been removed, Naples is getting ready to transition back to regular trash collection making
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero hosts public information meetings for rezoning of Miromar Design Center, Golf Coast Driving Range
Two public information meetings were held Tuesday for the rezoning of Miromar Design Center and 19 acres on the Golf Coast Driving Range property at Estero’s planning, zoning and design board meeting. The 400,000-square-foot design center on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road was zoned as...
WINKNEWS.com
Working to get Sanibel beaches and businesses open after Ian
Sanibel took a beating during Ian, and many people think it will be years before the island will ever be close to what it once was. Beaches remain closed on the island without boardwalks, and debris is scattered everywhere. Nevertheless, the mayor believes the island will be open on January...
Miami New Times
The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital
If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood. That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
Volunteers needed for canal debris clean-up in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda is looking for volunteers for their canal clean-up. As the city continues their efforts to clean as much debris as they can before the end of the year.
coastalbreezenews.com
‘Twas the Boats Before Christmas
One of the most anticipated holiday events will occur on December 17th beginning at 6:00 PM when approximately 25 vessels decked out for Christmas will push off from the Factory Bay area and proceed eastward towards the Judge Jolley Bridge. From there they will circle by the Marco Island Yacht Club and proceed westward along the Marco River, hugging the shoreline until turning back into Factory Bay and past the Rose Marina.
KRMS Radio
Ft. Myers Lake Of The Ozarks Party Is Back JAN 17!
Join KRMS & 93.5 Rocks as we broadcast live at the 17th annual Fort Myers Beach Lake of the Ozarks party. This year’s event will be held at Parrot Key Caribbean Grill on Tuesday, January 10th. A large delegation from the Lake is expected to attend to help in...
Foodie Friday: Swan River Seafood brings New England to SWFL
NAPLES, Fla. — Happy Foodie Friday!. Swan River Seafood in Naples brings a taste of New England to SWFL!. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily. Make sure to check out the seafood market too!. Whether you need a dish for a dinner party, or a seafood...
wlrn.org
Shorebirds return to Sanibel, Captiva at record numbers post-Ian
Shorebirds are returning in record numbers to the beaches most devastated by Hurricane Ian — further good news for the large birding community in Southwest Florida. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation recently completed its monthly shorebird surveys on the islands and found a noticeable spike in total bird numbers as well as a slight increase in species diversity.
WINKNEWS.com
Solstice retreat resort set to open in Punta Gorda
Robbin Webb sold her business and home in Virginia before investing in real estate a couple of years ago. She began by purchasing an Airbnb property in the Outer Banks in North Carolina and, most recently, a half-acre property about 5 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda. . Solstice, a new retreat...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County
FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery
When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
Two men wanted for lurking around several Southwest Florida jewelry stores
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for two men who “appear to be working in tandem tampering power breakers” at several jewelry stores around Southwest Florida. An unknown man went to the back of Bradley’s Fine Jewelers, located at 14260 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers, on...
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims
Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
Fort Myers residents concerned over potential Alico Mining Quarry expansion
Fort Myers residents say they can literally feel work being done at the Alico Mining Quarry, and they're concerned plans to expand could have long-term impacts on the community.
