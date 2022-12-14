Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaWrld_FaymuzCalifornia State
Related
Lakers’ Massive Trade Plans For Bulls’ Zach LaVine Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on as the NBA trade deadline nears as it feels like it is just a matter of time until they make a deal. Currently 11-16 on the season, this team needs to bolster plenty of spots on the roster.
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal
The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second two-way contract slot (along with Malcolm Hill). The 6-foot-10 power forward was signed to...
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
It's NBA Trade Season! Keep an Eye on These Names.
Players who signed contracts over the offseason can officially be traded. Here’s what we would like to see as we enter the dealing period.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘have interest’ in trade for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal
Throughout the history of their franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers have always had big dreams for the trade market. Part of that, it must be noted, is because — from getting Pau Gasol for next to nothing, to as far back as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar demanding his way to California — their wildest goals have a habit of coming true.
Kevin Garnett admits that he was so close to teaming up with Kobe Bryant but couldn’t get through his phone
It's crazy how one call that didn't go through might've hindered the chances of KG and Kobe teaming up together.
Nets fined $25K after sitting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and 6 others in win over Pacers
The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 on Thursday for “failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting” after they sat eight players on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Though the league didn’t get into specifics when announcing the fine, it came after the Nets were down...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Weighs In On LeBron James's Pursuit Of All-Time Records
LBJ's fellow former Heatle discusses his friend's longevity.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
“Free” From Lucrative Nike Deal, Kyrie Irving Plays in Taped-Over Sneakers
Approximately a month after Nike announced that it was suspending its ties with Kyrie Irving over his decision to tweet a link to a propaganda film containing antisemitic material and his subsequent refusal to directly denounce the hateful material in the film, the shoe and athletic apparel maker officially ended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets point guard on Monday.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan
Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 1