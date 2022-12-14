Read full article on original website
Honda launching $7,400 electric van
The Honda N-Van will be offered in an electric model priced at $7,400. The microvan is designed for urban use and has a range of 125 miles per charge.
Autoblog
Hyundai N's 2.0-liter turbo four could be replaced by an EV drivetrain
Hyundai's evolving roadmap for its N division has surprises in store, some due to emissions, some for the benefit of enthusiasts. We know the Ioniq 5 N will open the hot-hatch account for the automaker's electric era in 2023. Speaking to CarExpert, Hyundai Executive Technical Advisor Albert Biermann, formerly the head of R&D, explained part of the ICE revamp happening alongside the electric introductions. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that began the N adventure in the i30 N hatchback in Australia in 2018, and that powers a brace of N and N Line models in global markets, will be cut from the N lineup due to Euro 7 emissions regulations. The suggestion is that the engine could be replaced by an electric powertrain in the smaller offerings.
Tesla Rolls Out 10 Upgrades to Model 3, Model Y, Model X, Model S
Tesla owners are now able to deploy an update to their vehicles that enhances their user experience when they are in or out of their Model 3, Model X, Model S or Model Y.
Autoblog
Ford shows the shape of its planned European midsized electric SUV
Moving forward in its plans for an electric future — and further abandoning its stalwart models like the Fiesta and Focus — Ford is teasing a bit more information on a “medium-sized” crossover due to be launched next year in Europe. No naming official details as...
Autoblog
Car designer Frank Stephenson wants to show you something ... smaller
Influential car designer Frank Stephenson has often thought small. Now he’s thinking smaller. Throughout the past three decades, he has shaped — literally — some of the most indelible designs in automotive history: the modern Mini, the Ferrari FXX track star, the Maserati Gran Sport, a range of stunning McLarens and down to the funky 21st-century version of the Fiat 500.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
New 48-Volt Quant supercar can go 600 miles on a tank of ‘salt water’
Electric vehicles are just one of the many solutions that engineers have been pushing as a way to cut down on global warming and greenhouse gas emissions. However, there are a ton of issues holding back the EV market, most of all the time that it takes to charge a new battery. Now, the Quantino electric supercar could help change all of that, though.
Elon Musk, Tesla Dive Into Lucrative New Industry
Tesla and Elon Musk have just taken a big step in their ambition to turn the car into a living room on four wheels. This vision aims to make the occupants of a vehicle simple passengers, who can occupy themselves with something other than watching the road during their journey. The vehicle would be autonomous, in other words it would drive itself and the passengers would go about their business, whether professional or recreational.
China claims repurposed ski-jump technology test helped launch spacecraft 7 times the speed of sound
China claims to have repurposed the outdated ski-jump method of launching fighter jets from aircraft carriers that could serve in space travel and the aero industry, saving travel time. The Chinese researchers modernized the old ski-jump method to make space travel simpler and safer, according to a report by South...
Truth About Cars
Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk
Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
electrek.co
Pepsi talks Tesla Semi; exec makes strange comments about the electric truck’s range
Pepsi, the first customer to use Tesla Semi, has commented on the deployment of the electric truck in its fleet and made some strange remarks about its range. When Tesla started deliveries of the Tesla Semi earlier this month, its first customer to take delivery was PepsiCo. Now the company...
Autoblog
2023 McLaren Artura Road Test: Hitting Vegas (and the track) in McLaren's hybrid supercar
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – As I carved my way down the winding tarmac that drapes the Valley of Fire state park while Motörhead battled with the Artura’s new twin-turbocharged V6 for aural superiority, I must admit that efficiency was just about the furthest thing from my mind.
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Autoweek.com
Maker of Flying Electric ‘Cars’ Prepares for Take Off
Lilium secures more funding as it prepares for small-volume manufacture of its eVTOL craft in 2023, set to compete with helicopters. The startup's design, unlike several other eVTOL startups, relies on a series of small jet engines to achieve vertical lift, called Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), before transitioning to horizontal flight.
Autoblog
BYD to launch a second new EV brand in 2023
SHANGHAI — China's BYD Co will launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023, a senior executive said on Thursday as the automaker expands its range following a year of strong sales. Brian Luo, the company's branding assistant general manager, made the comments at a media...
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
Engineers use sound waves to boost green hydrogen production by 14 times
Sound waves make it much easier to extract hydrogen from water.
