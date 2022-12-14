Read full article on original website
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Host PAW Patrol's Winter Rescues Week
Get ready for the coldest, boldest, flurriest, furriest rescues ever in PAW Patrol's Winter Rescues week, starts Monday, December 19, only on Nickelodeon!. PAW Patrol fans can stream full episodes of PAW Patrol, PAW Patrol: The Movie and PAW Patrol Live! At Home featuring "Race to the Rescue" on Paramount+. Try it FREE today at ParamountPlus.com.
nickalive.net
Pluto TV x Drew Barrymore Street Chase | Pluto TV
The thrill of the chase with none of the charge. Stream your favorite crime shows, action movies, and more for FREE on Pluto TV! Stream Now. Pay Never. https://pluto.tv. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'NFL Slimetime' Holiday Special 'Jingle All The Plays' on December 21
Join Nate Burleson and Young Dylan as they turn NFL highlights into Slimelights in the brand new NFL Slimetime Christmas special "Jingle All The Plays"! Packed full of football fun and surprises, the all-new holiday special premieres Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon!. Don't forget...
nickalive.net
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 4 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 4 | Outright Games. PAW Patrol, Jake sent a yelp for help! He hurt himself and can’t get off the mountain 🏔️. We need to help him get back home before the snowstorm.🌨️. We can only drive part of the way and will need to fly at some point. Skye will help us get to the top in her helicopter 🚁. But since he’s so high up, we’ll need to climb walls too. We can use Chase’s suction cup boots 🥾 and Everest’s hook to reach steep terrains. 🎮 #PAWPatrol #MightyPupsSaveAdventureBay.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
nickalive.net
Nicktoons UK to Host Laugh Action Heroes in January 2023
When you need heroes, when you need laughs, you need Laugh Action Heroes! Featuring the best action and the biggest laughs, your favourite Heroes, Laugh Action Heroes is coming in January, only on Nicktoons UK & Ireland!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your...
nickalive.net
How to Stream The New Season of 'The Game' for FREE on Paramount+
Stream the new season of The Game now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The off season is over and the new season of The Game is here!. This season doubles the laughs and heightens the drama as the players try to survive the storms of change. The team fights for fame, fortune, respect and love, all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.
nickalive.net
Brand New Day! w/ Blue (Official Clip) ☀️ Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!
Brand New Day! w/ Blue (Official Clip) ☀️ Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!. Today is a "Brand New Day" and Josh finds out about his Broadway audition with Rainbow Puppy! 🌈 But first it's time to sing, dance and shine the spotlight on Blue with the help from Tickety, Shovel and Pail, Mr. and Mrs. Salt, Slippery and more friends! Sing along to this song from Blue’s Big City Adventure that you can now stream on Paramount+. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Unwrap 'A Loud House Christmas: Plussed Up Edition' on December 24
Nickelodeon will premiere A Loud House Christmas: Plussed Up Edition, an extra special version of the hit live-action holiday movie on Saturday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT)!. A Loud House Christmas follows Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he gears up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that...
nickalive.net
Netflix Exec Compares Importance of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to 'The Sandman'
A Netflix executive says the streamer's live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender is being crafted with "deft hands," comparing its importance to The Sandman. Netflix TV executive Peter Friedlander has likened the importance of Avatar: The Last Airbender to another of the streamer's major adaptation projects, The Sandman. In...
nickalive.net
Behind the Sketch: Kenan & Kelly | SNL | Saturday Night Live
Behind the Sketch: Kenan & Kelly - SNL - Saturday Night Live. Join SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Devon Walker as they give a behind-the-scenes look at the sketch "Kenan & Kelly" starring Keke Palmer (True Jackson, VP) and featuring Kel Mitchell! Watch the sketch in full here!. The...
nickalive.net
How Old is Captain Man? | Swellview Mysteries | Henry Danger & Danger Force
How Old is Captain Man? | Swellview Mysteries | Henry Danger & Danger Force. It's an age-old question that is about Captain Man's (Cooper Barnes) age - exactly how old is he?! No matter how many times he insists he's... 30... something still seems fishy. Let's dive into this superhero mystery in the latest files from Swellview Mysteries!
nickalive.net
Streaming On: Global Expansion with Marco Nobili and Olivier Jollet | Paramount
Streaming On: Global expansion with Marco Nobili and Olivier Jollet | Paramount. In Paramount Global's Streaming On series, host Dometi Pongo speaks to the leaders in streaming across Paramount. In this episode, Marco Nobili, EVP, International General Manager of Paramount+, and Olivier Jollet, EVP and International GM of Pluto TV, discuss the expansion of Paramount+ and Pluto TV into new international markets and what content resonates across the globe.
