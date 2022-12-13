ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Depraved Serial Killers in History

All crimes are aspects of antisocial behavior, but no crimes are more shocking or depraved than the acts of serial killers. A serial killer is someone who murders three or more people, usually because of some abnormal psychological gratification. The crimes may take place over a period of time and include a significant lapse between […]
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields

The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
TEXAS STATE
digitalspy.com

The Texas Killing Fields' true story and what happened to Clyde Hedrick

The Texas Killing Fields, Netflix's latest true-crime offering from The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel and The Ted Bundy Tapes' Joe Berlinger, shines a spotlight on a decade-spanning series of murders and disappearances that have plagued Interstate 45 in the United States. It was the subject of a 2011 movie...
TEXAS STATE
Oxygen

A Faked Kidnapping, A Serial Killer's Lies And Other Famous Crime Hoaxes

When it comes to true crime, the truth is typically stranger than fiction — but sometimes, what originally seems like the truth is also a whole lot of lies. Hoaxes typically occur when a person is trying to cover up a more egregious falsehood; the hoax helps them look more like a victim instead of an aggressor, or in the case of Sherri Papini, an adulterer. (Sherri Papini's kidnapping hoax is the focus of a new special, "Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies And More Lies," airing Saturday, December 17 at 9/8c on Oxygen.)
COLORADO STATE
Oxygen

Learn About A Notorious Kidnapping Hoax In 'Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies And More Lies'

In 2016, Sherri Papini said she had been kidnapped by two women while she was out jogging. It was all a lie. When Sherri Papini said she had been kidnapped and tortured, her friends and family naturally believed her. But eventually, her lies were exposed and a horrifying truth emerged, as the people around her realized she was not who they believed she was.

