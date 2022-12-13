Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts Lost His Prison Email Account After Allegedly Corresponding With His Former Mistress
Serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, Chris Watts is still finding a way to get in trouble, including his infamous mistress.
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts’ Mistress’s Google History Added a Bizarre Layer to the Trial
At the time of his wife and daughters' murders, Chris Watts had been carrying on an affair with Nichol Kessinger. Where is she now?
The Most Depraved Serial Killers in History
All crimes are aspects of antisocial behavior, but no crimes are more shocking or depraved than the acts of serial killers. A serial killer is someone who murders three or more people, usually because of some abnormal psychological gratification. The crimes may take place over a period of time and include a significant lapse between […]
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Harvey Weinstein lets out a belly laugh at LA rape trial as his attorney ridicules victim
Pretty soon, we’ll know how well Team Harvey’s woman-hating arguments played in one Los Angeles courtroom, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
digitalspy.com
The Texas Killing Fields' true story and what happened to Clyde Hedrick
The Texas Killing Fields, Netflix's latest true-crime offering from The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel and The Ted Bundy Tapes' Joe Berlinger, shines a spotlight on a decade-spanning series of murders and disappearances that have plagued Interstate 45 in the United States. It was the subject of a 2011 movie...
A Faked Kidnapping, A Serial Killer's Lies And Other Famous Crime Hoaxes
When it comes to true crime, the truth is typically stranger than fiction — but sometimes, what originally seems like the truth is also a whole lot of lies. Hoaxes typically occur when a person is trying to cover up a more egregious falsehood; the hoax helps them look more like a victim instead of an aggressor, or in the case of Sherri Papini, an adulterer. (Sherri Papini's kidnapping hoax is the focus of a new special, "Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies And More Lies," airing Saturday, December 17 at 9/8c on Oxygen.)
Learn About A Notorious Kidnapping Hoax In 'Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies And More Lies'
In 2016, Sherri Papini said she had been kidnapped by two women while she was out jogging. It was all a lie. When Sherri Papini said she had been kidnapped and tortured, her friends and family naturally believed her. But eventually, her lies were exposed and a horrifying truth emerged, as the people around her realized she was not who they believed she was.
Live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special after Nick Carter accused of rape
ABC has pulled the Backstreet Boys's holiday special following the emergence of a lawsuit accusing Nick Carter of the rape of a minor in 2001. A Very Backstreet Holiday will no longer air on Dec. 14, the Washington Examiner has confirmed. In place of the special, repeats of comedy shows will run on the network.
