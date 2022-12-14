Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Grammy-winning rock group America returning to Maui for April show at MACC
Iconic band America is returning to Maui for a show at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Henry Kapono is the special guest. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Dec. 17, for the general public, with MACC members able to buy passes as of Thursday.
mauinow.com
Virtual meetings to discuss shared solar projects in Kīhei, Piʻiholo and Makawao on Maui
Nexamp will host virtual community meetings in January to discuss three planned Community Based Renewable Energy shared solar projects on Maui. The projects include:. Piʻiholo Road Solar, proposed for construction near lower Pi’iholo Road. Makawao Solar, proposed to be built off Haleakalā Highway above King Kekaulike High School....
mauinow.com
Heart healthy food drive to gather nutrient rich foods, Jan. 16-30
The American Heart Association, alongside Hawaiian Airlines is supporting food access organizations in Hawaiʻi by hosting a heart healthy food drive Jan. 16-30, 2023. To support the healthy food drive, items can be dropped off at from Jan. 16-30 at the following locations:. Hawai‘i Foodbank, 2611 Kilihau St., Honolulu,...
mauinow.com
Search underway for 3 people aboard missing medical response plane in waters off Maui
A search was launched late Thursday night for a missing aircraft that was reported to have three people on board in waters off Maui. The US Coast Guard reports that the agency is responding to a report of a “downed aircraft” in a channel off Maui. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Electric donates $15,500 to Ke Kula ‘O Pi‘ilani for culture-based STEM curriculum
Hawaiian Electric recently donated $15,500 to Ke Kula ‘O Pi‘ilani to support the school’s innovative program that integrates modern science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) with traditional Hawaiian knowledge and ‘āina-based learning. Founded in 2016, Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani is an independent nonprofit Hawaiian immersion...
mauinow.com
Large northwest swell builds, expected to produce surf 20-30 feet high
A large northwest swell is building across the state, resulting in a high surf warning for the north and west facing shores of various islands. The swell will build, peaking this afternoon and evening before slowly dropping to advisory levels on Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a high...
mauinow.com
Powerful incoming kona low storm system prompts advice to be prepared
The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is urging members of the public to be prepared as a “kona low” storm system is forecast to to bring inclement weather to the islands Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service on Friday issued a special weather statement about the...
mauinow.com
Focus at Mauna Loa shifts from eruption response to assessment and demobilization
Teams from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency who were deployed to Hawai‘i island for the Mauna Loa eruption are shifting their focus to damage assessment as volcanic activity paused recently. The shift its effort to compiling damage and impact estimates could be used to support a request for...
mauinow.com
Kīhei Charter School takes innovative steps to snuff out vaping on campus
Kīhei Charter School is leading the way when it comes to taking innovative steps to eliminate vaping on campus. Money was raised to install state-of-the-art vape detectors in all eight school bathrooms, resulting in an almost complete drop-off in vaping on the campus, according to a news release. “Not...
mauinow.com
‘Vigorous Cold Front’ expected to bring strong SW winds and thunderstorms
The National Weather Service is forecasting a “vigorous cold front” to bring strong southwest winds and thunderstorms to the islands late Sunday through Monday. The NWS forecast calls for a powerful cold front to sweep across the state on Monday. “Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of...
