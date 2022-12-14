ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

mauinow.com

Grammy-winning rock group America returning to Maui for April show at MACC

Iconic band America is returning to Maui for a show at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Henry Kapono is the special guest. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Dec. 17, for the general public, with MACC members able to buy passes as of Thursday.
Heart healthy food drive to gather nutrient rich foods, Jan. 16-30

The American Heart Association, alongside Hawaiian Airlines is supporting food access organizations in Hawaiʻi by hosting a heart healthy food drive Jan. 16-30, 2023. To support the healthy food drive, items can be dropped off at from Jan. 16-30 at the following locations:. Hawai‘i Foodbank, 2611 Kilihau St., Honolulu,...
HONOLULU, HI
Large northwest swell builds, expected to produce surf 20-30 feet high

A large northwest swell is building across the state, resulting in a high surf warning for the north and west facing shores of various islands. The swell will build, peaking this afternoon and evening before slowly dropping to advisory levels on Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a high...
Powerful incoming kona low storm system prompts advice to be prepared

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is urging members of the public to be prepared as a “kona low” storm system is forecast to to bring inclement weather to the islands Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service on Friday issued a special weather statement about the...
HAWAII STATE
Focus at Mauna Loa shifts from eruption response to assessment and demobilization

Teams from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency who were deployed to Hawai‘i island for the Mauna Loa eruption are shifting their focus to damage assessment as volcanic activity paused recently. The shift its effort to compiling damage and impact estimates could be used to support a request for...
Kīhei Charter School takes innovative steps to snuff out vaping on campus

Kīhei Charter School is leading the way when it comes to taking innovative steps to eliminate vaping on campus. Money was raised to install state-of-the-art vape detectors in all eight school bathrooms, resulting in an almost complete drop-off in vaping on the campus, according to a news release. “Not...
HAWAII STATE
‘Vigorous Cold Front’ expected to bring strong SW winds and thunderstorms

The National Weather Service is forecasting a “vigorous cold front” to bring strong southwest winds and thunderstorms to the islands late Sunday through Monday. The NWS forecast calls for a powerful cold front to sweep across the state on Monday. “Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of...

