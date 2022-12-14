Read full article on original website
WVNews
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Luka Modric high-fived and embraced his Croatia teammates after what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. Some of the Morocco players sank to their knees in dismay, while others went in search of the referee to complain.
WVNews
After World Cup success, Morocco has renewed aims to host
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. It doesn't seem so crazy now.
WVNews
Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to US
CAIRO (AP) — Around midnight in mid-November, Libyan militiamen in two Toyota pick-up trucks arrived at a residential building in a neighborhood of the capital of Tripoli. They stormed the house, bringing out a blindfolded man in his 70s. Their target was former Libyan intelligence agent Abu Agila Mohammad...
WVNews
COVID-linked deaths seen in Beijing after virus rules eased
BEIJING (AP) — Outside a funeral home in eastern Beijing, dozens of people were bundled up in parkas and hats against the freezing temperatures Friday evening as workers in full protective suits wheeled out coffins one by one. When an employee with a clipboard shouted the name of the...
