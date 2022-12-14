Legal Public Notices 12/14/2022

Time magazine revealed the contenders for their 2022 Person of the Year on the Today Show Monday, and the list includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The list purports to be "who they felt had the most influence on the world this year," and DeSantis' inclusion is just the latest moment in the media's odd love affair with this man. Lauded as "the GOP’s sharpest and most conspicuous weapon," DeSantis is joined on the shortlist by China's president Xi Jinping, Liz Cheney, gun safety advocates, protesters in Iran, Janet Yellen, the U.S. Supreme Court, MacKenzie Scott, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Elon Musk. It's worth noting that the magazine's Person of the Year is not necessarily a love letter, which that list should make clear.

