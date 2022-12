Legal Public Notices 12/14/2022

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Brayann Torres - Power tools. Johnny Taylor- Boxes, Totes. Amy Michelle- Household Goods. Brayann Torres - Tools, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ann Johnson: boxes, bins; Henry Forde: light fixtures, construction material; Jessica Williams: furniture, appliances; Lakeysha Settles: household goods; Jason Custodio, Jennifer Castro, LLC: clothing, kitchen appliances, toys, personal house holds, suitcase, electronic equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Cassandra ThomasÐHouseholds Goods, Daniel Amalbert- My Home, Johnny Cruz- 1-2 Bedroom moving storage, Jeremy Farris- Power tools pressure washer camping The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Noljie Hernandez, household items; Melissa Satterfield, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Janece Jackson: small entertainment center, small shelf, boxes, bags, TVs; Francisca Okoko: household items, clothes, shoes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Barbara Stahre household goods; Mikia Adams household goods; John Lent household goods; Raymond Hironimus household goods; Jason Mixon household goods; Juliet Vickers household goods; Hector Sanchez tools and water purification supplies; Juliet Vickers household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Wanda Michelle Fayson: home goods; Berisha Williams: mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Brennan Duck: electronic wires, totes, box, exercise bike, weight lifting chair; Tasha Simmonds: vacuum cleaner, mattress, chair, bag, totes, books. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Devry Lawrence: Household Items; Seyandro Silva: 2-bedroom home; Seyandro Silva: 2-bedroom home. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Mary J Pena: Dresser, mattress, bags, boxes, shelving; Patrick Nurse - Chair, microwave, TV, boxes, hanging lights, night table, pub chair. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Roger Mairena - Furniture, Roger Mairena -Boxes and furniture, Shayla Pitts - household goods, Frances Bolivar - Bed frame, 3 duffle bags, 10 bins, Terona Troutman Thomas - A few boxes, Armando Esteban Chi - Household Items, Ez Healthmart Pharmacy / Krystle Martin - furniture, Catrina Kudakwashe - Boxes, furniture, work equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Andy Dorsaima: household/baby items, Bernita Bethay: furniture/boxes-Avalos D Garcia: shelf, luggage, printer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Niselio Garcia Jr- boxes. Natalie R Alford/Natalie Alford- household items. Deidra Hart- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageAnthony Harris-household items.-Gregory J Smith-household goods.-Katina Lundy-boxes, tv. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: MARY ELIZABETH MURPHY WILLIAMS A/K/A MARY ELIZABETH WILLIAMS A/K/A BETTY WILLIAMS,Deceased.: The administration of the estate of MARY ELIZABETH MURPHY WILLIAMS A/K/A MARY ELIZABETH WILLIAMS A/K/A BETTY WILLIAMS, deceased, whose date of death was OCTOBER 10, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 12/7/2022. Signed on 12/1/2022. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: chuck@attorneystark.com /s/ MARY JANE GANDEE, Personal Representative.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2020-CA-000037. U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF THE LB-CABANA SERIES IV TRUST, Plaintiff, v. RODRIGUE CANGE, et. al, Defendant(s). NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered on August 29, 2022 and entered in Case No. 2020-CA-000037 in the Circuit Court in and for Seminole County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF THE LB-CABANA SERIES IV TRUST, is Plaintiff, and RODRIGUE CANGE; RIVER OAKS MASTER PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; THE SANCTUARY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, INC.; KETELINE CANGE; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., are the Defendants The Clerk of the Court, Grant Maloy will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, via https://seminole.realforeclose.com, on January 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 665 OF THE SANCTUARY, PHASE 2 VILLAGES 2 AND 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 65, PAGES 92-100, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 13-21-31-5RP-0000-6650 and commonly known as: 3314 Heirloom Rose Pl, Oviedo, FL 32766 (the “Property”). Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, OSCEOLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE, SUITE 6300, KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 34741, (407) 742-2417, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711”. Dated this 6th day of December, 2022. GHIDOTTI | BERGER LLP Attorneys for Plaintiff 1031 North Miami Beach Blvd North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Telephone: (305) 501 2808; Facsimile: (954) 780.5578 By: /s/ Tara L. Rosenfeld Chase A. Berger, Esq. Florida Bar No. 083794 Tara L. Rosenfeld, Esq. Florida Bar No. 59454IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 59-2022-CA-001795 PAMELA J. KLOOTE, Plaintiff, vs. DALE D. HELLING, Defendant. NOTICE OF SALE To Defendant DALE D. HELLING, and all others whom it may concern, Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Second Amended Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on November 10, 2022, in Case No.: 59-2022-CA-001795 in the Circuit Court of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Seminole County, Florida, in which PAMELA J. KLOOTE is the Plaintiff, and DALE D. HELLING is the Defendant, the Seminole County Clerk of the Court, will sell at public sale the following described real property located in Seminole County: Lot 49, GROVE ESTATES, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 21, Page 20, of the Public Records of Seminole County, Florida. The above property will be sold on January 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. to the highest and best bidder online at https:// www.seminole.realforeclose.com in accordance with § 45.031, Fla. Stat. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. DATED this 8th day of December, 2022. WINDERWEEDLE, HAINES, WARD & WOODMAN, P.A. 329 Park Avenue North, Second Floor Winter Park, FL 32789 Attorneys for Plaintiff Telephone: (407) 423-4246 By: /s/ Michael C. Caborn Michael C. Caborn Florida Bar No. 162477 mcaborn@whww.com IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M. DOB: 12/30/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.H. DOB: 08/19/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2022 DR 8425. WIDTZ CADET, Petitioner / Mother, and JERMAINE ANTONIO MURRAY, Respondent / Father. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF PATERNITY CASE TO: JERMAINE ANTONIO MURRAY LAST KNOWN: 2327 Outfield Dr., Orlando, FL 32837 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kaitlin Newton-John, Esq., whose address is 2431 Aloma Ave, Suite 124, Winter Park, FL 32792, on or before the 1st day of February, 2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. The action is asking the Court to decide custody of a minor child, taking into consideration the factors enumerated in Florida Statutes, Section 61.13(3). Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated:10/4/2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Felicia Sanders, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Ave, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.H.S. DOB: 11/27/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, paul.karasick@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. L. L., DOB: 11/18/2018, A. G. L. C., DOB: 06/22/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on January 5th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 5th day of December, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. L. L., DOB: 11/18/2018, A. G. L. C., DOB: 06/22/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on January 5th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 5th day of December, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA,. Juvenile Division: 07 IN THE INTEREST OF: B.K. DOB: 01/12/2009, R.P.M. DOB: 07/15/2016, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on February 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Michael M. Kest, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 27994 236 S. Lucerne Cir. East Orlando, Fl 32801 Michael@kestlaw.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Jennifer Giles. Deputy ClerkLOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Cellphones W. Sandlake Rd/Greenbriar Pkwy2. Key fobs 100 Blk of N. Orange Ave3. Cellphone 800 Blk of W. Central Blvd4. Cellphones E. Colonial Dr. / N. Magnolia Ave5. Cellphones 40 Blk of W. Washington St.6. Cellphone 5300 Blk of Lake Margaret Dr.7. Clothing 4200 Blk of Millenia Blvd8. Cellphones 1200 Blk of W. South St.9. Cellphone 5200 International Dr.10. Cellphone 2400 Blk of E. Colonial Dr.11. Electronics 40 Blk of W. Washington St.12. Cellphones 100 Blk of E. Central BlvdNotice Is Hereby Given that Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, LLC, 531 Codisco Way, Sanford, FL 32771-661, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name ofwith its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.Notice Is Hereby Given that Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, LLC, 531 Codisco Way, Sanford, FL 32771-661, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.Notice Is Hereby Given that Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, LLC, 531 Codisco Way, Sanford, FL 32771-661, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.Notice Is Hereby Given that Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, LLC, 531 Codisco Way, Sanford, FL 32771-661, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.is hereby given that the undersigned, Andrew Chowdhury, of 1683 North Hancock Road, Suite 103, Minneola FL, 34715, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/05/2022To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1510 - noon, Amy; 1827 - Waters, Cheryl; 2223 - Oser, Daniel; 2701 - Milanowski, Marlaina; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3404 - Balaban, Steven; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3804 - Batten, JayvonB010 - Colon, Alexis; B033 - Souza, Alicia; B047 - Duty, Margaret; B060 - Perez, Juan; B063 - Daniel, Cathy; B072 - Bouey, Nathaniel; B088 - Reid, Quay; B103 - Rose, Ray; B159 - Trivett, Renee; B170 - Cooper, Korbyn; B198 - bouey, Sade; C001 - McReynolds, Daja; D008 - Young, Sharon; D028 - Drake, Korbin; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D055 - Ogletree, India; D063 - mears, Tim; F020 - Figueroa, CarmenA008 - Singletary, Destini; A010 - Williams, Erica; D136 - Hatfield, Dana; D146 - Turner, Christina; J368 - Glick, Austin; K414 - Rodriguez, Janice; K435 - Rosario, Jorge; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben; K461 - Stokes, Nemo; K462 - Thompson, Darren; L474 - Pagan Rosario, Allen; S569 - richburg, arleneA126 - Toscanini, Ariel; C323 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; C357 - Serra, Jazmin; C358 - Dolvin, Michael; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E030 - Simpson, Anton M; F610 - Delvalle, Eesii; F660 - Sullivan, Christopher; G042 - Harris, Joshua; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIEC301 - Szikney, Jessica; D413 - Stanley, Penelope; D431 - Criado, Amanda Luna; D459 - Schultz, Randall; E512 - Cortes, Erica; F641 - Blake, Brittaney; G704 - Baker, Keianna; G708 - Mertens, Lori; G744 - Davis, Justin; J903 - Razzani-Ellis, Roxanne; K006 - Ray, kennethA013 - Cauley, Philip; A027 - Cabral, Thomas; A041 - Williams, Anthony; B002 - Mcgriff, Bianca; B005 - Dickinson, Brandon; C018 - Cooper, Lucious; C036 - Reaves, Chelsea; C047 - Moxey, Amari; D008 - Wynn, Idalis; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D063 - Justice, Gilbert; D065 - Pettus, Nikeshia; E022 - Foster, Roshonda; E086 - Horne, Janice; E095 - Luxury Escapes LLC Fletcher, DAndre; H023 - Hostutler, Justin; I008 - Gonzalez, Elvis; J213 - Russell, Jackie; J307 - Frederick, Kevin; J406 - Jenkins, Shaterria; J610 - Ihde, James; J808 - Greene, LloydB253 - Schenck, Shatanya; B255 - Perkins, James; B279 - Thompson, Thomas; B292 - Garcia, Denise; B296 - Blackwood, Jhana; C355 - Parham, Craig; D427 - Young, Quonte; D434 - Balaban, Steven; D445 - Mentzer, John; D447 - Brown, Leticia; D471 - Brumley, Harry; E544 - Lopez, Rodney; E567 - Petersen, Surayyah; F606 - Tappin, Joel; F631 - Halvorsen, Asia; G717 - Lacy, Julie. 00282 - Crain, Brian; 00418 - Shelar, Wayne; 00426 - Irving, Jackie; 00449 - Macker, Adam; 00546 - Atripaldi, Kyle; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00579 - Kongmany, Gary; 00585 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00723 - Charles, Toshana4011 - Reed, Christopher; 7043 - Kelly, Odis; 9021 - Reed, Christopher. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:50 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.0301 - Herman, Rhonda; 1033 - Ulysse, Gina; 2108 - Hollis, Brandon; 2116 - Patterson, Al; 4011 - Patterson, Al1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1023 - Kirkland, Nina; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 2024 - Jagtiani, Neeraj; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 2263 - Wolfe, Catherine; 2330 - Sanchez, Enoc; 2348 - Persampiere, Jennifer; 4042 - Sanderson, Jonathan; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 4213 - Ford, Taylor; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5052 - Manning, Melodie0122 - Redillo, Henry; 0298 - Pigulski, Brian; 4002 - River-Gonzalez, Daisy; 8013 - Fodor, James. 0125 - Negron Mantilla, Tanayris; 0181 - Coleman, Brenda; 0210 - Senex Consultancy Firm Williams, Latoya; 1007 - bron, cristian; 2017 - Salsburg, Guy; 2018 - Bodden, Tayina; 4011 - ADR Handyman LLC Camilo, Luis; 7007 - Godwin, Marvin; 7048 - Thomas, Jamya; 7056 - Horton, Danielle; 7070 - Dorelus, Jessica; 7071 - Crisp, Ellen; 7094 - Ballenger, Lorenzo; 7137 - Delgado, David; 8027 - Bocangel Ruiz, Jose; 8041 - McCoy, Jami; 8044 - Baez, Celimar; 8144 - Lucret, Doris. 0004 - charles, samuel; 0205 - Itani, Samih; 1007 - Francis, Adio; 2016 - dashiell, Brian; 2081 - Cotto, Jackson; 2082 - Almeida, Jennifer; 2086 - augustin, joshua; 2101 - aikens, Jasman; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 5011 - Michel, Dominique; 5013 - Jackson, Jacorius; 5020 - Galicia, Daniel; 5029 - Blakely, Kennedy; 6033 - Bradley, Monique; 6050 - Cannon, Curtis. B023 - Lozano, Henessy; B033 - Strickland, Lychristin; C001 - Clarke, Clennon; C004 - Medina, Tania; C044 - Torres, Crystal; C068 - Allman, Nicholas; D184 - Dean, Shelena; D228 - Joseph, Timmy T; E014 - Mathews, Nicole; E022 - Tabor, Osie; E046 - Ajucum, Addin; E050 - Rodriguez, Zuanette1231 - Angoy, Robin; 1286 - Wheeler, Melissa; 1316 - Ainslie, Dwight; 1326 - Arroyo, Tanya; 3067 - Goldsby, Caleb; 3260 - Bartley, Silas; F445 - Williams, Dakaja; G515 - Parham, Ianna; H560 - Sallean, Eric; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H611 - HOLMES, ANGELLECA1218 - Y Nieves, Elsa; 1251 - Johnson, Michael; 1254 - Crawford, Irma; 1351 - Adkins, Kyle D; 1354 - Parrilla, Franciso; 1413 - Luna, Catherine; 1420 - Gonzalez, Eddy; 1737 - Rosario, Crystal; 2025 - Severin, Virginia; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2410 - Rosado, Rosalene; 2429 - Washington, Angelica; 2465 - Reyes, Moises1209 - lee, Jahnay; 1211 - Hancock, Damon; 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 1411 - Lahens, Adely; 2327 - Williams, Karrieana; 2406 - Span, Mahogany; 2571 - Rivera, Jesus; 2651 - Soler, Maritza; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra; 2692 - Sprung, Neil; 2735 - Carter, Janice0166 - Delacruz, Luis; 0175 - Torres, Nicole; 0492 - Martinez, Laurie; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 2004 - Durmus, Lee; 2013 - Maddox, Roy; 3018 - Quinones, Reina; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4011 - Asencio, David; 4036 - Stone, Cisco; 6019 - Campos, Eric; 6025 - Carson, Patrick; 6026 - Torres, Daniel; 6034 - Mcnealy, LindaA026 - De La Cruz, Fidel; A048 - Pereira, Elias; A062 - Corsino, Lizbeth; A106 - Rodriguez, Carlos; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A211 - Belliard, Nelson; A212 - Van Dyke, Aundria; A229 - Sastre, Enrique; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B311 - Reese, Sahara; B320 - Cruz, Arthur Phillips; D436 - Perez, Edwin; F569 - Padilla, Joeshlian; G584 - Rosado, VilmaA024 - Latty, Winsome; B056 - Hall, Adolphus; C088 - Rhodehamel, Codie; D496A - Dial, SheliaB104 - Vazquez, MiChal; B188 - DeLeon, Yanelys; C211B - Carrington, David. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1500 - Charles, Cordell; 1603 - Johnson, Json; 1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1819 - Williams, Terrell; 1907C - Joseph, Wanda; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 1933 - jackson, kierra; 2110 - Royster, Kiyah; 2117B - Howard, Diana; 2208 - Abrams, Kimberly; 2233 - franklin, candy; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2504 - Diaz, Valerie; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2735 - Damus, Wilto; 2807 - Combs, Deja0139 - jones, Celeste; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1026 - Hiebert, Brian; 1028 - Snipes, Meghan; 5004 - Kufus, Scott A; 5011 - matos, Thomas5131 - Tinkes, Eleanor; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark3012 - Martinez, Chad; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5141 - Dozier, Tiffany M; 6074 - Torres, Jovannitza. A106 - Myers, Ronald; A120 - Roberts, Tracy; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; C302 - walker, shelly; C349 - Williams, Teressa; C350 - Mercado, Richard; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; E006 - Thompson, Joshua; F610 - Spence, Deanna; F624 - Laquanda Sanders Sanders, Laquanda; F648 - Duran Rodriguez, Rebecca; G717 - Xavier, Michael; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; P004 - CFX FREIGHT LLC Snyder, Kerry; P005 - Champoux, Ian; P035 - Koren, Matthrew1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1302 - Lewis, Davarous; 1302 Ð Lewis, Joseph;1341 - Richardson, Tarrance; 1414 - Murray, Donovan; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1712 - Orlando kitchen bath & floor inc Chowbay, Mark; 1719 - Wade, Everton; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2127 - Kotridis, Christina; 2135 - Williams, Andranette; 2292 - Louissaint, Henris; 2322 - Pierre, Jean; 2325 - Rojas, Benjiman; 2331 - Mohabir, Lisa; 2354 - Oneal, Jennifer; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien. B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B018B - sanchez, Wilfred; B019B - Lee, Michael; B043 - Martin, Avon; B083B - MCCOO, SAMUEL; B086 - Voss, Debbie; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C020 - Curry, Yara; C048 - Saintval, David; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; D030 - Rivas, Tajha; D040 - Arroyo Rivera, Betzaida; D066 - Anderson, Karen; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; E016 - Hardy, Percy; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E066 - Johnson, Dawn; F012 - Paulk, Elizabeth; F015 - PIERRE, RICEAU; G025 - Hatten, Shundricka0109 - Washington, Quantine; 0151 - Duncan, Morgan; 0198 - Lopez, Gerald; 0252 - Edwards, Mae; 0310 - Love, Jahcahri; 0329 - Bloomfield, Kingsford; 0378 - Mcanuff, Rourkie; 0538 - Howard, Tia; 0598 - Johnson, Json; 0608 - Middleton, Elijah; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0625 - Vargas, Giovanni; 0658 - Hewitt, Georgia; 0688 - Dauley, Mellissa; 0806 - Marayne, Ronneisha. 0306 - arnette, bailey; 0912 - Avery, Michael; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1465 - Green, Megan; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1508 - Rhodes, Eddie; 1521 - Bess, Cynthia; 1719 - Holder, Jeffrey; 1784 - roundtree, Virginia0432 - Dunn, Aivry; 0675 - Moreau, Melissa; 0697 - McGibbon, Travis J; 0798 - Cacao, Alexander; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0513- Glasgow, La Tanya. 1007 - Dubiusson, Evelyn; 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1072 - Hicks, Ronnisha; 1172 - Joachin, Marc; 1295 - Pena, Kristin; 1296 - Robinson, Moushaumi; 1369 - Mayo, Jaime; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C033 - Delius, Jean; D039 - Saldana, Eulalia; D096 - Roadcup-Perrotta, Frankie; E008 - Thomas, Timothy; G010 - Thomas, Trace; G019 - Lake, Curtis; S010 - Shorter, Khan; S039 - Sutherland, Celeste; U020 - Feaster, LaNiya; U038 - Francois, Andy; U044- Daniel, Bria. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1204 - Theophile, Dephnie; 2002 - BRUNO, INES; 2127 - Camacho, Gamaliel otero; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2244 - Vega, Ada; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6149 - McKelvey, Morris; 6153 - May, Donivan1028 - Warner, Njeri; 1061 - Romero, Clemente; 2005 - ceasar, janna; 2065 - Duran, Juan; 3002 - Whitworth, Whitney; 7042 - Perez, Juan; 7118 - Guerra, Johanna; 7141 - ARIZA CAMPILLO, JOSE; 7146 - Hayes, Jacorea. B021 - Hernandez, Jessica; B031 - Roger, Joel; C004 - Brown, Eddie; C005 - gagnier, lance f; C028 - Gelais, Clermitha; D006 - sims, tornetta; D016 - Oritz, Nadine; D042 - Waterman, Delores Delcina; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; G035 - Falcon, Norma; H010 - Benitez, Rolando; H019 - Jones, Sharon; H032 - Rivers, Natacha; H033 - Customer, Walk-In; H042 - garay, Alana I; J030 - Resto, Jose; J037 - SIMLUS, SULATHA; J067 - Harris, Chris; J069 - Travis, Kenya; J111 - Perreault, Jordan; J112 - Hernandez, Tyanna; K061 - Torres, Joanna; K094 - Martinez, Elba; K099 - grainger, Lance; K102 - Willingham, Julie. A124 - Beaucejour, Yanique; A125 - Jones, Wendy; B204 - Desima, Elmonise; B215 - Lewis, Matthew; B215 Ð Campbell, James; B222 - Griggs, Paula; B235 - Starks, Willie; B256 - Jean Baptiste, Camitha; C310 - Mitchell, Joy; C317 - Seme, Jesula; C394 - Padilla, Hilton; D414 - Moore, Isaac; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E560 - Samuel, Elijah; H826 - Robinson, Riyanna; J908 - Campbell, JamesA101 - Clark, Edith; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B239 - Klima, Shirley; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F632 - Merilus, Sstephan; F635 - Sparks, Klenton; F636 - Sparks, Klenton; G707 - Semealdues, Elmase; H811 - Jones, Crystal; I922 - Diaz, Trinidad; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; I927 - Babbitt, Damien; J019 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; K101 - Jr, Edwin Medina; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; M322 - Jr, Edwin Medina; N414 - Nugent, Quanisha; P028 - Perez, Jose; P051 - Solorzano, Armando; P057 - Solorzano, Armando; P063 - Solorzano, Armando1052 - Rivera, Lisette; 1060 - Robinson, Anthony; 1061 - Zayas, Andrew; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 11021 - Oquendo, Lymarie; 11062 - Torres, Carmen; 11093 - Rodriguez, Juan Perez; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 1192 - Figueroa, Carmelo; 12115 - Utesch, Julie; 12121 - Orta, Brian; 1216 - Jones, Wendell; 12301 - Mcglore, Markerson; 1259 - Tillery, Timothy; 614 - Ortiz, Elijah; 692 - Jenkins, Anthony; 707 - Little, Kathy; 918 - Gil Guerrero, Felix094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 101 - Folch, Joshua; 129 - Rodriguez, Erika; 245 - rivera, francesyanis; 251 - Navas Rivera, Arlenne; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 348 - Rivera, Angel L; 361 - Phillips, Charles; 362 - Guerrero-Segarra, Jamie; 513 - Thompson, Deborah; 519 - Almonte, 576 Ð Bash, Chanel; Cesar; 606 - Davis, Quearra; 712 - Toth, Judith; 809 - Santos, Jason; 829 - Vazquez, Jonathan; 830 - Rolon, Tatiana; 865 - Castillo1, Juana; 888 - White, Monica. 02120 - Alexis, Malcolm; 02212 - Smith, Lanorris; 02505 - Moya, Jeimy; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 04102 - Leal Rocha, Eliseo; 04136 - despradel, carol; 04212 - Rodrigues, Elsie; 04431 - nieves, Cecily; 05214 - Rolle, Avia; 05225 - Springfield, Kenya; 05229 - Rios, Cinthia; 05359 - Walker, Kilfiness; 05415 - Gowdy, Ivana; 05425 - Rios, Carlos. 1004 - Metelus, Dady; 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1017 - Hickman, Henry; 1204 - Colon, Angelica; 1217 - Straw, Jody; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1423 - None Franklin, Cynthia; 1503 - Melendez, Aida; 1710 - Lugardo, Joseph; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1803 - Springer, Alva; 2065 - Kulter, Jo; 2230 Ð Middleton, Octavia; 2339 - MacQuarrie, Patrick; 2405 - maldonado, Gabdiel. 0043 - Diaz, Jason; 0050 - Vazquez, Jose; 0065 - Smith, Reyonda; 0095 - Torres Crespo, Luz; 0108 - Daniel, Daimy; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0122 - Walker, Leroy; 2004 - Hernandez, Aurora; 2030 - Whyte, Shawlene; 2096 - mejia, eduin; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6092 - Del Valle De La Fuente, Cristina; 6120 - Torres, Yan Naldo; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6144 - Negron, Diana; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6179 - Hill, Troy; 6198 - Johnson, Marcus; 6216 - Stevenson, John; 6218 - Rivers, Waajida; 8081 - Melendez, Samuel. 0105 - Maddicks, Lucien; 0117 - Blakely, Zachary; 0121 - Rowe, Tres; 0131 - Snell, Zanha; 0157 - Jackson, Cornelius; 0230 - Bryant, Ja'Rel; 0232 - Molina, John; 0248 - Taylor, Cliff; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0714 - Binion, Gladys; 0724 - pabon, Angel; 0733 - Drago, Brian; 0833 - Teal, Robert; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 0843 - Stewart, Jommo; 09122 - Gillis, Chaderick; 0965 - Jones, Andrea; 1025 - Guzman, Joan; 1035 - Romero, Kaysha; 1057 - Leonel, Paul; 1080 - White Jr, Bobby; 1101 - Only, Sharon; 1157 - Stanback, Annette; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1210 - Coviello, Christopher; 1232 - Pollock, Anteria; 1255 - Volcy, Olby; 1305 - Young, Katryce. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:50PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. B037 - Woods, Jacqueline; D148 - Stuart, Chris; F085 - Flex Beauty Labs Mandras, George0042 - Jean, Deneka; 0100 - Stevenson, Delaunte; 0164 - Slate Resturant Ho, Kevan; 0249 - Boutte, Lauramarie; 0285 - Caballero, Allan; 0352 - Evans, Fatima; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 0413 - Young, Donna; 2019 - Resort Partners Kirkwood, Richard; 2035 - Jackson, Herman; 2140 - Reed, Kimani. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1419 - sinkler, Jacqueline; 2415 - Lopez, Claudia; 2707 - Randolph, Shwyett; 2711 - Primus Ryan, Makiya; 3121 - Faison, Danette; 3127 - Faison, Danette; 3307 - Hernandez, Marco; 4204 - Damcy, Alexis; 5118 - Hernandez, Jose; 8115 - atkins, Presious0029 - Perry, Denise; 0124 - Petree, George; 0128 - Jean, Francis; 0134 - Woolfolk, Mary; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0140 - Tarlbert, Rochelle; 0192 - Harris, Jonathan; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0221 - Lowry, Lorisha; 0301 - Holloway- Smith, Da’marcus; 0305 - 7-Eleven Pierre, Myrlande; 0321 - Williams, Kimberly; 0324 - Oliver, Shecola; 0340 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0426 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0472 - Presendieu, Jenny; 0525 - Caraballopietri, Ismael; 0537 - Hutton, Derrick0132 - Wyatt, Stephanie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com . 0707 - Lamar, Sidney; 0929 - Plummer, Felicia; 1022 - Stewart, Lyndon; 1210 - Mata, Jesus; 1308 - Mixson, Niki1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1124 - Labonte, Kenneth; 2005 - Paul, Ryan; 3023 - adams, Reginald. 2188 - Vilsaint, Jennifer; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3056 - Whittaker, DominiqueA026 - Lundy, Katina; A041 - Ellis, Marquisha; B006 - Perez, Victoria; B016 - Lundy, Katina; B033 - Lundy, Katina; B069 - Mcgee, Latasha; B075 - MELLO, BRITTANI; C005 - Rosny, Eugene; C023 - prince, Sherriann; C028 - laporte, Patrice; C043 - Artist, Antwon; D027 - Cobb, Velma; D028 - Valerio, Destiny; D117 - Simmons, Williie; D125 - Moore, Marlon; D136 - Green, Brionica; E013 - Paul, Ashley; F008 - aubourg, Juanita. 6423 - Zwicker, Sandy; 6525 - Hill, Edward; 6612 - Short, Heather. 2262 - Vega, Heather. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:40AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.2401 - pla, eva; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 3101 - Higgins, Heather; 3120 - Bahr, Richard; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3603 - Stewart, Stardayja; 3607 - POWELL, SHARIEFF; 3701 - Coley, DesmondB029 - Lewis, Nick; B037 - Fleury-Stanis, Schnaidyne; C028 - Jones, Cameron; D027 - Mcbride, LARRY; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E086 - Barbosa, Stephan; E110 - Oldfield, ANDREW; E134 - Cruz Perez, Jesus; E140 - amaro, Natalie; E168 - Payne, Victoria; E177 - Moushon, Phillip. D003 - Dieudonne, Cameron; D055 - Gomez, Erick; G014 - Rosas, Michael. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080Notice is hereby given thatwill sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com onThe sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Justin Roman Ð 0G008, Daphinine C. Janvier Ð 0G018, Mona Chery Ð 0G019, Antenette Lee Ð 0I009, Herman Yenwo Ð 0I014.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;JN1EV7AP8JM3615512018 / INFI1N4AL3AP0GC1944072016 / NISS5UX43DP01N9K439232022 / BMW5XYRG4LC1NG1359122022 / KIA1FT8W3DT7NEF204412022 / FORD5XYP64HC7MG1053462021 / KIA4T3RWRFVXNU0620362022 / TOYT.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 12/30/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.KNDPM3AC2M78447282021 KIA. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FMCU9C71BKA993022011 FORD2T1BR32E95C4119532005 TOYT3PCAJ5M10KF1029852019 INFINITI4F2YZ04104KM099312004 MAZDJH4DC54855S0019532005 ACURKMHCG35C35U3665892005 HYUN1YVHZ8BH0A5M378312010 MAZD3N1AB7AP1FL6566002015 NISSWDDGF54X29R0793472009 MERZWMWMF33537TU627762007 MINCWP1AB29P14LA674002004 PORS1FDRE14W6YHB348082000 FORD2C8GP64L51R2824032001 CHRYKNDJT2A19B77361702011 KIA2HGFG12617H5541522007 HOND4TM11KJ19HB0014252017 TRAIVehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2012 JeepVIN: 1C4NJPCB1CD6878182012 FordVIN: 1FAHP3K20CLTo be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on December 28, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792