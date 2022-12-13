Read full article on original website
mitchellnow.com
Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout Reed Rus announces commitment to USD
Mount Vernon, SD — Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout senior athlete Reed Rus took to Twitter today to announce his commitment to University of South Dakota Football. Rus’s uncle and former NFL linebacker Chad Greenway responded to Rus’ announcement. Rus was most recently named All-State for Class 11B, while...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
insideradio.com
Ice Storm Brings Down Two Broadcast Towers In South Dakota.
A massive winter storm that walloped the Midwest with ice and snow brought down a pair of broadcast towers in South Dakota Wednesday. An 1,800-foot tower north of Garden City, home to Alpha Media country KDLO (96.9) Watertown, succumbed to the devastating combo of ice buildup and wind. An adjacent 800-foot tower also fell to the ground, according to North Pine.
KELOLAND TV
Bond changed for rape suspect, judge orders passport to be turned in
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with rape made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. 20-year old Mihai Carcoana appeared virtually from the Clay County Jail. He was arrested on Friday after a woman reported she’d been forcibly raped in his campus apartment.
mitchellnow.com
Three dead in Wednesday morning crash south of Parkston
PARKSTON, S.D. – Three people died and two others were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. Names of the five people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
gowatertown.net
Snow expected to pile up in northeast South Dakota through Friday (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A winter storm shut down interstate highways in the Dakotas Tuesday. I-90 was closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming line. In North Dakota, the DOT closed I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. The Watertown area got very little in the way of snow Tuesday, but forecaster Amy Parkin says...
KELOLAND TV
Remaining Windy and Snowy: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have strong winds in western and central South Dakota this afternoon. This winds start spilling into eastern KELOLAND by early tomorrow morning. Between 2 and 3 PM CST we have seen wind gust in the mid 40 MPH to near 50 MPH. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s in western and central South Dakota with these high winds. Eastern KELOLAND has temperatures this afternoon in the 20s nearing 30°.
gowatertown.net
Semi rollover north of Arlington injures truck driver
ARLINGTON, S.D.–A truck driver from Howard was injured Friday when the semi he was driving rolled north of Arlington. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says 37 year-old Tom Jeffers was attempting a turn to go northbound when the semi began to slide on snow and rolled into a ditch.
thevalleyexpress.com
Dailie Piano Students Present Recital
Sheila Dailie’s piano students presented a Christmas recital at the American Lutheran Church in Milbank on December 11. A family potluck was served by Kenne Dailie and Dave and Rhonda Zinter after the performance. Musicians included:Front: (l. to r.) Liam Koepke, Jenna Pederson, Priya Zemlicka, Bennett Schwandt, Eli Whipkey,...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm bringing high winds and heavy snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is strong in western and central KELOLAND today and tomorrow it hits the east. Much of western South Dakota is already in a blizzard warning, and blizzard like conditions will be in the forecast through tomorrow night. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
KELOLAND TV
Supporting Torgerson family after train crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers are on high alert this week as road conditions across KELOLAND remain treacherous. A fatal collision near Harrisburg last week shows just how suddenly life can change from a crash. Today family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived...
KELOLAND TV
Blowing snow and blizzard conditions expand today
The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area. Deadwood is reporting...
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Hutchinson County crash
PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and two others injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. The Department of Public Safety says preliminary crash info shows that a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
kelo.com
Significant icing causes headaches across the KELO listening area as powerful winter storm moves through
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As you woke up this morning, depending on where you live, you may have walked outside to see that the trees that were covered in snow just a few days ago are now covered in ice. As a powerful storm system slowly moves over...
kelo.com
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
kccrradio.com
Denver Air Connection Hoping To Be Able To Continue Service To Pierre, Watertown
PIERRE — We’re entering an important time period for the future of commercial air service at airports in Watertown and Pierre. Airlines interested in serving one, or both of the cities, have until Monday December 19th to submit their bids to the U.S. Department of Transportation for consideration. Right now, both cities are served by Denver Air Connection, which flies from Watertown to Denver and Chicago, and from Pierre to Denver on 50-seat Embraer regional jets. But their contract expires on May 31st. Jon Coleman is a pilot for Denver Air, and its Director of Business Development. He hopes they can continue to serve both cities as they have since July 2021……
