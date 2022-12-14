Anyone who has ever driven during rush hour knows the issue: Too many people on the road at the same time, being funneled through the exact same spot. Last month, the Utah Department Of Transportation released details on a $1.6 billion proposal to expand I-15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City. The public comment period is open until Jan.13, 2023, and there’s lots to discuss. Join us at 11 a.m. this Friday to understand the need for the expansion and how effective it might — or might not — be.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO