Ogden buys historic Union Station building from Union Pacific
The Ogden City Council approved a $5,562,044 purchase of the 8.6 acres of land under Union Station earlier this month.
ksl.com
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be 'compensated' if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he's hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won't force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And if the...
buildingsaltlake.com
City Council approves rezone of sleazy motel in Ballpark
The Salt Lake City Council cleared the way for the redevelopment of a rundown motel in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood on Tuesday, a move that will clear the way for a new mixed-use development. Council members agreed to rezone a collection of parcels from Commercial Corridor (CC) and residential...
utahstories.com
Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah
OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
In 3-2 vote, Park City Council approves film studio development
The council approved the project in a 3-2 vote. Council members Ryan Dickey and Jeremy Rubell voted against the proposal. Both voiced uneasiness about approving the project without a public safety review. Those reviews are typical in planning applications and include things like the Park City Fire District looking over the plans.
Summit Daily News
Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents
Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
cityweekly.net
Interesting Salt Lake City Street Names
What's in a name? If you left it to many Utah parents, they would invariably answer by adding extra consonants, transposing vowels and mashing-up two innocently sounding words leading us to the Madysens and Taycies of the world. However, a more boring approach was used in naming most Salt Lake...
KSLTV
$10 doughnuts? Some Utah bakeries plan to close over economic concerns
SALT LAKE CITY — At least two Salt Lake City bakeries will close within the next month, citing economic concerns. The Big O Doughnuts, a gourmet vegan doughnut shop, plans to close on Jan. 15. Owner Ally Curzon blamed inflation, saying she’d need to charge $10 per doughnut for the business to work. A box of oil that cost $24 in 2015 now costs her $75.
Local businesses urge Utahns to shop small this holiday season
As we head into the last weekend before Christmas and the start of Hanukah, it's expected to be a big shopping weekend — and many local shop owners are hoping people will "shop small."
Urban Hill, Salt Lake City's newest fine-dining restaurant, opens
Urban Hill, a new fine dining restaurant in Salt Lake City's burgeoning Granary District, is open for business. Driving the news: The 8,000-square-foot restaurant, which specializes in regional American cuisine, celebrated its grand opening Thursday.It's located at 500 South and 300 West, inside the Post District, a community of four apartment complexes under construction.Context: In recent years, many eateries and local businesses have opened in the Granary District, which was previously known for its manufacturing and industrial sector.Details: The business belongs to the restaurant group Leave Room For Dessert Eateries, co-founded by father-son duo David and Brooks Kirchheimer. The family...
ksl.com
Rocky Mountain substations damaged; copper wire stolen
SANDY — Rocky Mountain Power asked for the public's help reporting suspicious activity around its electrical substations Thursday after the company says someone vandalized three stations and stole copper wire from two of them. It's not the kind of incident you hear of often in Utah, though Jona Whitesides,...
castlecountryradio.com
ICE CASTLES IN MIDWAY CELEBRATING EARLIEST OPENING DATE EVER
The wait will soon be over for the return of one of Utah’s most popular winter attractions. Ice Castles in Midway will open to the public on December 21, 2022, the earliest the Utah attraction has ever opened in its 12 years in the Beehive State. Ice artisans are...
kuer.org
Planning Transportation for a Booming Population
Anyone who has ever driven during rush hour knows the issue: Too many people on the road at the same time, being funneled through the exact same spot. Last month, the Utah Department Of Transportation released details on a $1.6 billion proposal to expand I-15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City. The public comment period is open until Jan.13, 2023, and there’s lots to discuss. Join us at 11 a.m. this Friday to understand the need for the expansion and how effective it might — or might not — be.
ksl.com
Updated: Power restored in West Jordan, South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN — Power has been restored to just over 5,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in West Jordan and South Jordan. An outage knocked out power to the area for several hours before being restored around noon. A separate outage impacting 2,400 customers in Orem has not yet been resolved, but power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.
Gephardt Daily
New fire erupts Wednesday night in SLC’s Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A day after the city administration announced the demolition of four unsafe buildings as fire hazards in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood, another fire has erupted. Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ballpark residents were watching, and sharing social media,...
Heber bus grows quickly in popularity; riders want later hours
One month in, the word is out, and commuters from Heber City are relying on the new bus to and from Park City — especially those going to ski resorts. Not everyone who lives in Heber and works in Park City drives daily, and especially not since High Valley Transit expanded bus service into Heber City a month ago.
kjzz.com
3 injured when senior center bus slid down shoulder, hit house in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were hurt after a passenger bus from a senior center went off the road and into a house in Box Elder County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on 320 Forest Street in Brigham City. Lt. Tony Ferderber with the Brigham...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water
EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
What will the Point look like? Plans released for old prison site development
The plans for the Point include over 3,000 housing units, 16 acres of parks, 220,000 square feet of retail space.
kslnewsradio.com
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
