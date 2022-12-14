ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC firefighter suffers fatal fall while preparing for drill

NEW YORK (AP) — A veteran New York City firefighter suffered a fatal head injury after falling 20 feet inside his firehouse this week while preparing for a training exercise, authorities announced Friday. William P. Moon II was preparing for a drill inside his Brooklyn firehouse Monday when he...
