Caddo Parish, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
KEITHVILLE, LA
texarkanafyi.com

TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery

A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
TEXARKANA, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar

Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shooting Outside of Shreveport Bars Leaves One Dead

A tragic situation on Youree Drive on Friday (12/16/22) morning. Just after 2:00 am Shreveport Police were called to the scene on Youree. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern. A bartender walked outside of one of the bars, to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Twenty-seven firefighters battle blaze on Clanton Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 16, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Clanton Street at 1:33 p.m. for a house fire. When SFD arrived at the blaze, there was smoke and flames coming from the front, back, and sides of the house. Firefighters were able to go in through a front door, locate the source of the fire, and extinguish it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Storm damage survey for the 12/13/2022 tornado outbreak

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service conducted three storm damage surveys on Wednesday and confirmed three significant tornadoes. Two were close to Shreveport and the other was near Farmerville, Louisiana. The first tornado was not far from Waskom, Texas and was on the ground for 9 miles. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WKRG News 5

How you can help Keithville tornado victims

The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect

Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
WASKOM, TX
KSLA

Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
SHREVEPORT, LA

