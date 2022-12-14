Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
Watch: Aerial video shows damage left behind from deadly severe weather outbreak
Emergency management officials in Mississippi report at least four injuries in the state and dozens of homes have been damaged following Wednesday’s severe storms.
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
Shooting Outside of Shreveport Bars Leaves One Dead
A tragic situation on Youree Drive on Friday (12/16/22) morning. Just after 2:00 am Shreveport Police were called to the scene on Youree. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern. A bartender walked outside of one of the bars, to...
ktalnews.com
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
KSLA
Twenty-seven firefighters battle blaze on Clanton Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 16, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Clanton Street at 1:33 p.m. for a house fire. When SFD arrived at the blaze, there was smoke and flames coming from the front, back, and sides of the house. Firefighters were able to go in through a front door, locate the source of the fire, and extinguish it.
fox29.com
'God laid over top of us': Woman recounts terror she felt as Louisiana tornado killed neighbors
‘I thought we were going to die for sure’: Tornado survivor shares aftermath. In Keithville, Louisiana, an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 130 mph managed to decimate homes around Linda Barry as she huddled under a mattress, reciting the Lord’s Prayer for comfort. (Credit: Linda Barry via FOX Weather)
KTBS
Storm damage survey for the 12/13/2022 tornado outbreak
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service conducted three storm damage surveys on Wednesday and confirmed three significant tornadoes. Two were close to Shreveport and the other was near Farmerville, Louisiana. The first tornado was not far from Waskom, Texas and was on the ground for 9 miles. The...
Fox 14 Your Morning News: EF-3 Tornado Confirmed in Union Parish
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The National Weather Service of Shreveport has completed its survey in Union Parish after the area experienced a tornado storm on December 13, 2022. For more information on the storm confirmation, be sure to watch the video above.
How you can help Keithville tornado victims
The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
Shreveport women led Texarkana police on high-speed chase after alleged Ulta heist
The five women from Shreveport led police in Texarkana, Ark. on a high speed chase after allegedly stealing $5k of Ulta Beauty products.
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect
Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
ktalnews.com
Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation
WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
KSLA
Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
KSLA
SFD battles quadplex fire on Stoner Avenue in Highland; mattress caught on fire by space heaters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle flames at a two-story quadplex on fire on Stoner Avenue. On Dec. 16, at 7:09 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 400 block of Stoner Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call and discovered heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story quadplex.
KSLA
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
Comments / 0