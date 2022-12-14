Read full article on original website
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes Bay Area early Saturday morning
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered in the East Bay woke up folks around the Bay Area early Saturday morning.
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
Graduate Hotel revives historic Palo Alto building with new rooftop bar
"This is an incredible, iconic building."
What's next for the Bay Area housing market in 2023? Experts weigh in.
It's been a wild year for Bay Area real estate.
Huntington Hotel, Big 4 in San Francisco have new owner of grand legacy
"It was always midnight at The Big 4."
Boba Guys permanently closes original San Francisco Mission location
The chain's co-founders did not offer a reason for the permanent closure.
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
Fatal Collision Reported On Southbound Highway 101
SAN JOSE (BCN) A fatal collision was reported early Friday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. Lanes of the highway were still blocked as of shortly...
Is San Francisco Union Square restaurant Sears Fine Food really ‘the best in town’?
Are the "world famous" Swedish pancakes famous for a reason?
Update: Sb Hwy 101 Lanes Remain Closed After Fatal Pedestrian Collision
SAN JOSE (BCN) Lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose remain closed after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. The pedestrian died in...
Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer
The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month. The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
Co-founder of California's Christopher Ranch, Gilroy Garlic Festival dies
"He made the Garlic Capital of the World something truly special."
Mediterranean spot Acre Restaurant prepares for grand opening at Oakland's Market Hall
The restaurant will open with a dinner menu only and eventually offer lunch.
Pacific 59, San Jose St. 58
PACIFIC (6-8) Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Avdalovic 3-4 2-2 8, Blake 3-4 0-2 8, Williams 2-5 1-2 5, Denson 0-0 0-0 0, Beard 5-7 0-0 11, Boone 6-15 0-0 17, Martindale 1-8 0-0 3, Outlaw 2-5 0-0 4, Ivy-Curry 0-2 1-2 1, Odum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 4-8 59.
Police Arrest Four, Cite 30 Drivers At Dui Checkpoint
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested three drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Guerneville Road and Ridley Avenue. During the checkpoint, officers screened 706 vehicles. In addition...
Police Investigating Fatal Traffic Collision Involving Motorcycle
NEWARK (BCN) Police in Newark are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., officers with the Newark Police Department responded to Cedar Boulevard for a collision involving a motorcycle. Police said the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Fremont, was traveling north...
