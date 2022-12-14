ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Fatal Collision Reported On Southbound Highway 101

SAN JOSE (BCN) A fatal collision was reported early Friday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. Lanes of the highway were still blocked as of shortly...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Update: Sb Hwy 101 Lanes Remain Closed After Fatal Pedestrian Collision

SAN JOSE (BCN) Lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose remain closed after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. The pedestrian died in...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer

The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month.  The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Pacific 59, San Jose St. 58

PACIFIC (6-8) Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Avdalovic 3-4 2-2 8, Blake 3-4 0-2 8, Williams 2-5 1-2 5, Denson 0-0 0-0 0, Beard 5-7 0-0 11, Boone 6-15 0-0 17, Martindale 1-8 0-0 3, Outlaw 2-5 0-0 4, Ivy-Curry 0-2 1-2 1, Odum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 4-8 59.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Four, Cite 30 Drivers At Dui Checkpoint

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested three drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Guerneville Road and Ridley Avenue. During the checkpoint, officers screened 706 vehicles. In addition...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Fatal Traffic Collision Involving Motorcycle

NEWARK (BCN) Police in Newark are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., officers with the Newark Police Department responded to Cedar Boulevard for a collision involving a motorcycle. Police said the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Fremont, was traveling north...
NEWARK, CA

