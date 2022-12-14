Read full article on original website
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
US News and World Report
China Urges Action as Ministers Meet at U.N. Nature Summit
MONTREAL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. "We need to push forward the global process...
US News and World Report
China Vows 'Strong' Counter-Measures Over Manchester Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who...
US News and World Report
Search Continues for 9 Campers Caught in Malaysia Landslide
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The search for missing campers caught in a deadly landslide at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia continued for a third day on Sunday, with the fire department saying the chance of finding survivors is slim. At least 24 people died after a landslide tore through a...
US News and World Report
China's Economic Output to Exceed 120 Trln Yuan in 2022 -Party Official
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's economic output is likely to exceed 120 trillion yuan ($17.2 trillion) this year, state media quoted a senior Chinese Communist Party official as saying on Saturday. COVID-induced disruptions, weaker demand at home and abroad, and a property downturn have brought headwinds to the world's second-largest economy...
US News and World Report
Migrant Infant Found Dead on Arrival to Greek Island
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An infant was found dead upon arriving to a Greek island on a boat carrying 34 other migrants, authorities announced Saturday. The coast guard said in a statement that a patrol vessel found the boat early Friday on a rocky shore near the town of Plomari on the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.
US News and World Report
Mexico Reinvents Island Prison as Pacific Tourist Draw
ISLAS MARIAS, Mexico (Reuters) - One of Mexico's most notorious prisons begins a new chapter this weekend as a Pacific Ocean getaway after a makeover aimed at bringing in tourists to the former penal colony. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday evening opened the Islas Marias Tourist Center, bidding...
US News and World Report
Peru Protests Strand Sick, Hungry Tourists in Remote Town
(Reuters) - Protests triggered by Peru's developing political crisis have stranded dozens of tourists, including children, in a remote mountain town for over 48 hours as locals refuse passage to Bolivia, a member of the group told Reuters. About six buses and 60 people became stranded in the Andean town...
US News and World Report
Brazil Literary Great Nelida Pinon Dies at 85
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Writer and scholar Nelida Pinon, the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died at age 85 in Lisbon, according to the literary club and Brazilian media reports. The acclaimed author published a vast body of work translated in more than 30...
US News and World Report
Israel's Netanyahu Urges US to Reaffirm Commitment to Saudi Arabia - Al Arabiya
DUBAI (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu urged key ally the United States to reaffirm its commitment to Saudi Arabia and pledged to pursue formal Israeli ties with Riyadh for a "quantum leap" in peace, Al Arabiya English said on Thursday. The U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership has frayed under President...
US News and World Report
Death Toll From Malaysia Campsite Landslide Rises to 24, Nine Missing
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Rescue teams searching for survivors from a landslide that tore though a campsite in Malaysia recovered the bodies of a woman and two children on Saturday, officials said, raising the death toll to 24. The landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50 km (30...
US News and World Report
U.S. Announces $2.5 Billion in Food Assistance for Africa
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced billions of dollars in additional humanitarian assistance to address acute food insecurity in Africa, which is facing a bigger and more complex food crisis than ever before. The United States pledged an additional $2.5 billion in emergency assistance and medium-...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-The Global Supply Trail That Leads to Russia’s Killer Drones
(Reuters) - The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV...
US News and World Report
New COVID Model Predicts Over 1 Million Deaths in China Through 2023
CHICAGO (Reuters) - China's abrupt lifting of stringent COVID-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, according to new projections from the U.S.-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). According to the group's projections, cases in China would peak around April...
