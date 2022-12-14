Read full article on original website
Liberians Protest Over Economic Hardship and President's Absence
PAYNESVILLE, Liberia (Reuters) - More than a thousand people joined a demonstration in a suburb of Liberia's capital on Saturday, protesting over economic hardships and President George Weah's prolonged absence from the country. Large protests have taken place sporadically during Weah's five years in office, but anger over his government's...
China Urges Action as Ministers Meet at U.N. Nature Summit
MONTREAL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. "We need to push forward the global process...
Messi Wins World Cup, Argentina Beats France on Penalties
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air. It was an iconic sight that finally — definitively — places the soccer superstar in the...
Uganda President Lifts All Ebola-Related Movement Restrictions
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease's epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the Kassanda...
Peru Protests Strand Sick, Hungry Tourists in Remote Town
(Reuters) - Protests triggered by Peru's developing political crisis have stranded dozens of tourists, including children, in a remote mountain town for over 48 hours as locals refuse passage to Bolivia, a member of the group told Reuters. About six buses and 60 people became stranded in the Andean town...
Peru's 'Forgotten People' Rage Against Political Elite After Castillo Arrest
LIMA (Reuters) - Leopoldo Huamani, 60, a farmer from Chalhuanca in southern Peru, traveled for three days to reach the capital Lima and march in support of ousted and jailed leader Pedro Castillo, whose fall has sparked deadly protests around the country. Huamani is one of Peru's "forgotten" people, marginalized,...
Moldova to Temporarily Ban Six TV Channels Over Broadcasts About War
CHISINAU (Reuters) - The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova will temporarily ban six television channels for airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said on Friday. The channels - some of which broadcast in Moldovan and some in Russian - are closely tied to politician...
Death Toll From Malaysia Campsite Landslide Rises to 24, Nine Missing
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Rescue teams searching for survivors from a landslide that tore though a campsite in Malaysia recovered the bodies of a woman and two children on Saturday, officials said, raising the death toll to 24. The landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50 km (30...
Self-Exiled Philippine Communist Leader Sison Dies at 83
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine communist leader Jose Maria Sison died on Friday night at the age of 83 after a two-week confinement in a hospital in the Netherlands, his party said on Saturday. Sison is the founder of the Philippine Communist Party, whose military wing - the New People's Army (NPA)...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU Decry South Sudan Violence -Joint Statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence "are horrifying...
Croatia Rejects Joining EU Mission of Ukrainian Military Support
ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian lawmakers on Friday narrowly rejected a proposal the country should join an EU mission in support of the Ukrainian military after hours of heated debate reflecting deep divisions between the premier and the country's president. A majority of two thirds was needed to agree the proposal...
