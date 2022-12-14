Read full article on original website
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Israel deports Palestinian activist to France
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel says it has deported a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France, claiming he has ties to a banned militant group. France had objected to the move, saying Jerusalem-born Salah Hammouri should remain in his birthplace. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
Liberians Protest Over Economic Hardship and President's Absence
PAYNESVILLE, Liberia (Reuters) - More than a thousand people joined a demonstration in a suburb of Liberia's capital on Saturday, protesting over economic hardships and President George Weah's prolonged absence from the country. Large protests have taken place sporadically during Weah's five years in office, but anger over his government's...
Russia Denounces Moldova's Ban of TV Channels as 'Political Censorship'
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday denounced a decision by neighbouring Moldova to temporarily ban six television channels as "political censorship". The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova accused the channels of airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The channels - some of which broadcast...
Jan 6 Defendant, Second Man Charged With Conspiring to Kill FBI Agents
(Reuters) -A defendant charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on charges of conspiring with a second man to kill the FBI agents investigating him, the Department of Justice said on Friday. Edward Kelley, the 33-year-old Jan. 6 defendant, and Austin Carter,...
Toddler's Body Pulled From Rubble of Strike on Ukrainian City: Governor
KYIV (Reuters) - Rescuers recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of a Russian strike on a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said on Saturday. "It is difficult to write about something like this," Valentyn Reznichenko said on the...
Three Men Sentenced to Prison for Aiding Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor
(Reuters) -Three men convicted of playing supporting roles in a foiled plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan in 2020 were sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday, as two of the conspiracy's ringleaders await sentencing before the end of the month. The three were convicted by a jury...
Exclusive-Sam Bankman-Fried to Reverse Decision on Contesting Extradition
(Reuters) - Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul was indicted...
Poland's Top Cop Injured by Exploding Present, Says Ministry
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's most senior police officer was injured and hospitalised when a present he received during a visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw, Poland's interior ministry said on Thursday. Jaroslaw Szymczyk, Commander in Chief of the Polish police, received the gift from one of the...
Giuliani Should Be Disciplined Over 2020 Election Case, Ethics Panel Says
(Reuters) -Rudy Giuliani violated at least one attorney ethics rule in his work on a failed lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results on behalf of then-U.S. President Donald Trump and should be disciplined, a District of Columbia attorney ethics committee said Thursday. The committee of the D.C. Board on Professional...
Prominent Iranian Sunni Cleric Urges Release of Protest Detainees
DUBAI (Reuters) - A prominent dissident Sunni Muslim cleric urged Iranian authorities on Friday to free thousands of detained protesters and stop executions as the three-month-old unrest churned on with street marches in a restive southeastern province. Amnesty International said 26 people faced possible execution after the Islamic Republic hanged...
U.S. Justice Department Moves to Eliminate Cocaine Sentencing Disparity
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed federal prosecutors on Friday to end disparities in the way they charge offenses involving crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The change, outlined in a pair of internal memos released by the Justice Department on Friday, is a win for criminal justice reform...
