US News and World Report
U.S. Announces $2.5 Billion in Food Assistance for Africa
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced billions of dollars in additional humanitarian assistance to address acute food insecurity in Africa, which is facing a bigger and more complex food crisis than ever before. The United States pledged an additional $2.5 billion in emergency assistance and medium-...
US News and World Report
U.S. Begins Buying Back Oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve -Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile. The department will buy up to 3 million barrels for delivery in February, a...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
US News and World Report
Biden Comes Under Pressure Over Expected Easing of U.S. Asylum Rules
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America's southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week. U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum...
US News and World Report
U.S., UK, Norway, EU Decry South Sudan Violence -Joint Statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence "are horrifying...
US News and World Report
Liberians Protest Over Economic Hardship and President's Absence
PAYNESVILLE, Liberia (Reuters) - More than a thousand people joined a demonstration in a suburb of Liberia's capital on Saturday, protesting over economic hardships and President George Weah's prolonged absence from the country. Large protests have taken place sporadically during Weah's five years in office, but anger over his government's...
US News and World Report
NYC Braces for More Asylum Seekers as Federal Rule Expires
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his city is bracing for another influx of buses carrying thousands of migrants from the U.S. border with Mexico, as a Trump-era health edict is set to expire this week. The rule, known as Title 42, allows federal...
US News and World Report
Chinese Capital Beijing Reports First COVID Deaths Since Policy Easing
BEIJING (Reuters) - Two former Chinese state media journalists have died in the capital Beijing in recent days due to COVID-19, local media reported on Friday, among the first reported fatalities since most epidemic control policies were removed on Dec. 7. Yang Lianghua, a former People's Daily reporter, died on...
US News and World Report
Brittney Griner Says She Will Advocate for Americans Detained Abroad, Resume Career
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who on Friday left an Army medical center where she had been recuperating following her release from a Russian penal colony as part of a prisoner swap, said she would work to help bring other detained Americans home and planned to resume her WNBA career.
US News and World Report
Qatar Reiterates Denial That Its Government Involved in EU Corruption Case
DOHA (Reuters) -Qatar reiterated on Sunday that the country denies any involvement in a corruption case being investigated by Belgian authorities involving people linked to the European Parliament. Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and...
US News and World Report
Militants Seize Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pakistan, Take Hostages
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Islamist militants seized a counter-terrorism centre in the northwestern Pakistani area of Bannu on Sunday and took hostages to negotiate with government authorities, officials said. "It's not clear if the terrorists attacked from outside, or if they snatched the ammunition from staff inside" while...
US News and World Report
As Off-Season Starts, Migrant Workers Head Back to Mexico
AMHERST, Va. (AP) — With the holidays quickly approaching, a handful of migrant workers from Mexico are eager to return to their loved ones. These workers have worked throughout the fall in Virginia, either harvesting crops or pruning the tree branches in preparation for the next growing season, which usually runs from spring to late summer.
US News and World Report
Man, Aged 19, Charged in UK After Channel Migrant Boat Tragedy
LONDON (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with abetting illegal immigration after four migrants died trying to cross the Channel into Britain when the inflatable boat they were using started to sink. One of those who died in Wednesday's tragedy was a teenager, regional authorities said. Thirty-nine migrants,...
US News and World Report
Air Raid Alert Sounds Across Ukraine - Officials
KYIV (Reuters) -Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Saturday, officials said, a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure. "Please go to the shelters!" Kyiv city's military administration said on Telegram. Belarusian social media account Hajun, which monitors military activity...
US News and World Report
Russia Denounces Moldova's Ban of TV Channels as 'Political Censorship'
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday denounced a decision by neighbouring Moldova to temporarily ban six television channels as "political censorship". The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova accused the channels of airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The channels - some of which broadcast...
US News and World Report
Peru Protests Strand Sick, Hungry Tourists in Remote Town
(Reuters) - Protests triggered by Peru's developing political crisis have stranded dozens of tourists, including children, in a remote mountain town for over 48 hours as locals refuse passage to Bolivia, a member of the group told Reuters. About six buses and 60 people became stranded in the Andean town...
US News and World Report
Migrant Infant Found Dead on Arrival to Greek Island
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An infant was found dead upon arriving to a Greek island on a boat carrying 34 other migrants, authorities announced Saturday. The coast guard said in a statement that a patrol vessel found the boat early Friday on a rocky shore near the town of Plomari on the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.
