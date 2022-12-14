Ethereum would be introducing Proto Danksharding in the coming months. The amount of revenue generated by ETH validators decreased by 26% in the past month. The broader market has undoubtedly been reeling under the selling pressure. But, according to the roadmap presented by the Ethereum Foundation, the near future looks very interesting for the ETH holders. Well, thanks to multiple updates and developments that will be executed on the network in the coming year.

2 DAYS AGO