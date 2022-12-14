Read full article on original website
What Ethereum [ETH] holders should expect in 2023 and beyond?
Ethereum would be introducing Proto Danksharding in the coming months. The amount of revenue generated by ETH validators decreased by 26% in the past month. The broader market has undoubtedly been reeling under the selling pressure. But, according to the roadmap presented by the Ethereum Foundation, the near future looks very interesting for the ETH holders. Well, thanks to multiple updates and developments that will be executed on the network in the coming year.
Ethereum OFAC-compliant blocks drop as validators move to affect this update
Ethereum OFAC-compliant blocks have dropped, according to recent data. Ethereum validators are also planning to employ an update that would see OFAC compliance reduced by 35%. After this year’s merge, Ethereum [ETH] changed from a Proof-of-Work (POW) to a Proof-of-Stake (POS) network. Because of the consolidation, validators are now responsible for protecting transactions and the integrity of the network.
Here is what Bitcoin [BTC] holders can expect after the FOMC reports
Bitcoin’s price reacted negatively as the FOMC report indicated a rise in interest rates. Bitcoin tested the $18,000 region before falling back, but there are indications of a potential increase. Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market could not have asked for a better outcome from the Federal Open Market...
SEC gives a thumbs up to nine WisdomTree blockchain-enabled funds
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given a nod to nine new blockchain-enabled funds offered by the New York-based asset manager WisdomTree. These nine digital funds, according to the firm, provide exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equities, commodities, and floating-rate treasuries. The funds will be available through a mobile application in the first quarter of next year. It was nearly three months ago that the SEC approved the firm’s first digital fund, the WisdomTree Short-Term Treasury Digital Fund (WTSYX).
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB traders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With a market capitalization of a little below $5 billion, SHIB is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today. And the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008928.
Monero sees a sharp reversal in bullish momentum, will $135 be defended?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Momentum on the daily timeframe flipped in favor of the sellers. If XMR can defend $135, lower timeframe traders could look for buying opportunities. It was a red week...
“Pro-crypto” France to push for tighter regulations, details inside
As per a recent Financial Times report, France may reconsider its easy licensing regime for digital asset providers, following recent market failures such as FTX’s demise. The development would call into question France’s efforts to position itself as one of Europe’s most pro-crypto nations. Hervé Maurey, a...
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET holders will be profitable if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that enables companies to create decentralized applications (dApps) and carry out transactions with higher levels of security and transparency.
Litecoin [LTC] holders might be ecstatic after reading these updates
Bitpay’s report revealed that LTC payments increased considerably in one year. On-chain metrics and other LTC achievements suggested that a promising year could be awaited. Litecoin [LTC] has been dominating the crypto space of late by increasing its popularity and acceptance on a global scale. Crypto ATM Radar’s data revealed that Litecoin grabbed the second spot on the list of the most supported ATM cryptocurrencies.
United States: Incoming lawmakers move to delay key legislation to tax crypto
U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry wrote a letter to the U.S. Treasury to delay crypto taxes. Many lawmakers this year have raised similar concerns. The United States midterm elections held in November saw the replacement of members on several House committees. One such committee was the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.
Did Donald make Polygon [MATIC] triumph over other cryptocurrencies?
Polygon outperformed other major protocols in terms of daily active users. It witnessed a spike in NFT activity as well, which could be attributed to the launch of an NFT collection by Donald Trump. New data by Token Terminal revealed that the number of daily active users on Polygon’s [MATIC]...
Fantom outperformed Bitcoin during 14 December’s trading session, here’s how
FTM ranked as the number one altcoin on LunarCrush’s AltRank. Bullish momentum is slowing, showing that buyers might be exhausted. Fantom [FTM] clinched the number one spot on the ranking of altcoins that outperformed Bitcoin [BTC] on 14 December, data from LunarCrush showed. The cryptocurrency social analytics platform has...
First reported instance of whistleblowing at FTX, and it’s not surprising
The former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets Ryan Salame had tipped off the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) on 9 November that FTX was transferring customer funds to its sister trading firm Alameda Research. Salame also told the SCB that only three people, namely former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
Bitcoin: Why good things may not come to all who wait especially as BTC hits…
Still, the Bitcoin state reflected an undervalued position. Over the last decade, Bitcoin [BTC] stayed put as one of the most profitable assets to hold despite a series of price plunges. Albeit, it may not be the case anymore for active traders of the king coin who have held for the last five years especially as average profits hit the neutral zone on 9 June.
Yearn Finance: Value continues to drop in the face of rising daily active addresses
YFI’s daily active addresses have rallied in the past few days. Its value, however, continues to decline. YFI, the native token that powers the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Yearn Finance, saw a surge in its count of unique trading addresses in the past few days, on-chain data revealed. YFI’s...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC’s bottom will come in by…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Bitcoin tried to break upward over the $18,400 resistance zone. BTC reacted to the south after failing to hold above the pivot mark of $18,000.
HBIT launches HBC20 Smart Chain, a POA Blockchain that enables smart contracts
HBIT is a blockchain that is a 100% proof-of-stake cryptocurrency built in open-source Java. HBIT already has a unique proof-of-stake algorithm that is resistant to so-called nothing-at-stake attacks and does not rely on any implementation of the coin age notion used by other proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies. The genesis block distributed a total of 50 billion usable coins. Along with the more regularly used SHA256 hashing algorithms, Curve25519 cryptography is employed to create a balance of security and required processing power.
Short-term Litecoin investors could profit if Bitcoin moves in this direction
LTC was in a slight uptrend. A bullish BTC would pump it toward $77.12. Litecoin (LTC) briefly fell below $75 after BTC dropped below $17.77K on 15 December. At press time, LTC was trading at $74.95 and appeared poised for an upside move if BTC moves above $17.77K. The 4-hour...
Going short on SAND? Traders should watch for this possible patterned breakout
SAND has formed a parallel channel pattern. A bearish breakout could stall SAND at the target of $0.4483. Despite recent partnerships, The Sandbox [SAND], a blockchain gaming platform, has been under heavy selling pressure. Recently, The Sandbox partnered with Wunderman Thompson, a global advertising firm, to engage in an immersive...
Shiba Inu: Investors could get short-selling opportunities at these levels
SHIB was in a bearish market structure. It could fall to $0.00000874 or lower. A breakout above $0.00000901 would invalidate the forecast. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] weak market could give sellers leverage to push the price lower. At the time of publication, the meme coin was trading at $0.00000888, down 2% in the past 24 hours.
