Falmouth Police ask public to keep distance after seal appears in local cranberry bogs
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: There is a seal that has found its way into the cranberry bogs near 614 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). Representatives from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) are monitoring the seal and are asking the public to stay away to allow the animal to return to its natural habitat.
News Roundup: Missing museum objects lead to tribe charges; housing crisis spurs local initiatives
This week: Four tribal objects are taken from, and returned to, the Historic Patuxet Homesite; charges related to the incident may proceed against several members of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, including the chairman. Also: a number of efforts to address the housing crisis move forward across the region. We have...
Single-family house in Chatham sells for $2.3 million
Colby Adcock and Elizabeth Wilsterman acquired the property at 10 Mill Hill Lane, Chatham, from Michael A Sarandopolis and Mary A Sarandopolis on Nov. 15, 2022, for $2,250,000 which works out to $1,645 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 5,450-square-foot lot.
One person transported to hospital after crash in Chatham
CHATHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Chatham around 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) at Colonial Drive. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene, which was investigated by Chatham Police, was cleared. Cape...
SUV hits guardrail and ends up on its side on Route 6 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A SUV reportedly struck a guard rail and ended up on its side in Yarmouth Saturday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound between exits 72 (Willow Street) and 75 (Union St). The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The left lane was closed while a tow service removed the vehicle. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Kelley House to Become Faraway MV
A historic Edgartown hotel is getting a makeover and a name change, as the Boston-based real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners revealed their plans for the redesign and re-imagining of the Kelley House Hotel as Faraway MV last week. Blue Flag acquired the Kelley House and surrounding properties in...
Crash ties up traffic at busy Yarmouth intersection
YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused traffic delays at a busy Yarmouth intersection. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday on Buck Island Road at Town Brook Road. Yarmouth Fire Station #3 is on that corner so rescuers were on scene almost immediately. A Ford Super Duty pickup and a Toyota Rav4 appeared to have collided head-on. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Driver airlifted after being rescued from large puddle in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver reportedly became trapped in a large puddle at the end of Church Lane in Bourne sometime after 2 PM Saturday. The victim was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the Ella F. Hoxie School where a MedFlight helicopter landed and flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. Officials say the victim may have been there overnight before being discovered. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia.
Sale closed in South Yarmouth: $1.4 million for a three-bedroom home
331 Union Street Rt bought the property at 331 Union Street, South Yarmouth, from Anthony E Est Penny on Nov. 15, 2022. The $1,350,000 purchase price works out to $665 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 6,098 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
A Sign of the Times: The Dartmouth Mall Holiday Traffic Feels Nonexistent This Year
Every holiday, especially around Christmas time, I do my very best to avoid any commute that comes close to the North Dartmouth Mall. It's one thing to get stuck in traffic if you're out and about doing some last-minute shopping because that's on you, but it's another if you're fighting the bumper-to-bumper traffic in an attempt to just get home.
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home
10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
Cape Cod restaurant gets shout-out from ‘Glass Onion’ director after film ‘messed up’ Google results
He shared some kind words for “small businesses whose Google results we’ve messed up” due to the film’s upcoming release. If you’re a small business named “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson apparently has some amends to make. The director of the critically acclaimed murder...
Mom angry with New Bedford School after 10-year old son was searched because of a “smell”
“Way of controlling our kids at school. They have gone to far and I don’t know how to handle it. My child attends Rodman School’s 4th grade and last week a passerby noticed a smell’ in the hallway. I can assure you was not coming from my son or his belongings.
Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6
BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.
Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 10 AM Tuesday on Buck Island Road at West Yarmouth Road. No serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident
WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
JLL Capital Markets Closes Sale of Cape Codder Resort & Spa
BOSTON—JLL Capital Markets announced it has closed the sale of and secured acquisition financing for Cape Codder Resort & Spa, a 266-key hotel in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality Group, in the sale to Linchris Hotel Corporation. In addition, JLL represented Linchris and...
