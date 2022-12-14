ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Chatham sells for $2.3 million

Colby Adcock and Elizabeth Wilsterman acquired the property at 10 Mill Hill Lane, Chatham, from Michael A Sarandopolis and Mary A Sarandopolis on Nov. 15, 2022, for $2,250,000 which works out to $1,645 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 5,450-square-foot lot.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

One person transported to hospital after crash in Chatham

CHATHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Chatham around 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) at Colonial Drive. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene, which was investigated by Chatham Police, was cleared. Cape...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

SUV hits guardrail and ends up on its side on Route 6 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A SUV reportedly struck a guard rail and ended up on its side in Yarmouth Saturday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound between exits 72 (Willow Street) and 75 (Union St). The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The left lane was closed while a tow service removed the vehicle. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Kelley House to Become Faraway MV

A historic Edgartown hotel is getting a makeover and a name change, as the Boston-based real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners revealed their plans for the redesign and re-imagining of the Kelley House Hotel as Faraway MV last week. Blue Flag acquired the Kelley House and surrounding properties in...
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Crash ties up traffic at busy Yarmouth intersection

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused traffic delays at a busy Yarmouth intersection. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday on Buck Island Road at Town Brook Road. Yarmouth Fire Station #3 is on that corner so rescuers were on scene almost immediately. A Ford Super Duty pickup and a Toyota Rav4 appeared to have collided head-on. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Driver airlifted after being rescued from large puddle in Bourne

BOURNE – A driver reportedly became trapped in a large puddle at the end of Church Lane in Bourne sometime after 2 PM Saturday. The victim was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the Ella F. Hoxie School where a MedFlight helicopter landed and flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. Officials say the victim may have been there overnight before being discovered. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia.
BOURNE, MA
capeandislands.org

Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home

10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6

BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 10 AM Tuesday on Buck Island Road at West Yarmouth Road. No serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident

WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
ABINGTON, MA
Lodging

JLL Capital Markets Closes Sale of Cape Codder Resort & Spa

BOSTON—JLL Capital Markets announced it has closed the sale of and secured acquisition financing for Cape Codder Resort & Spa, a 266-key hotel in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality Group, in the sale to Linchris Hotel Corporation. In addition, JLL represented Linchris and...
BARNSTABLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy