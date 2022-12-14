ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theweektoday.com

About dam time: Town to choose between three Parker Mills revamps

The town of Wareham has three options to deal with the crumbling Parker Mills Dam that sits on Elm Street next to the Tremont Nail Factory. The town can reduce the height of the 10-foot dam structure by 5 feet, remove the structure completely or do something in between. These...
WAREHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Orleans Recreation Director Placed On Paid Leave

ORLEANS – The town’s recreation director has been put on paid administrative leave, and winter recreation programming has been temporarily suspended as a result. Tracy Murphy, who chairs the recreation advisory committee, said she was informed by Town Administrator John Kelly by email last week that Alan Harrison was put on leave effective Dec. 6.
ORLEANS, MA
Lodging

JLL Capital Markets Closes Sale of Cape Codder Resort & Spa

BOSTON—JLL Capital Markets announced it has closed the sale of and secured acquisition financing for Cape Codder Resort & Spa, a 266-key hotel in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality Group, in the sale to Linchris Hotel Corporation. In addition, JLL represented Linchris and...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Chatham Bakery Gets A New Owner

CHATHAM – After 26 years at the Wayside Inn, beginning as chef and ending his tenure as general manager, Shane Coughlin is ready to get back to basics. After the Wayside was sold earlier this year, Coughlin took some time to regroup and “look for the next chapter” in his life. “I don't do well idle,” he commented. And he really wanted to do something in Chatham. “Chatham has been good to me and my family,” he said.
capecod.com

Crash ties up traffic at busy Yarmouth intersection

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused traffic delays at a busy Yarmouth intersection. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday on Buck Island Road at Town Brook Road. Yarmouth Fire Station #3 is on that corner so rescuers were on scene almost immediately. A Ford Super Duty pickup and a Toyota Rav4 appeared to have collided head-on. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
capeandislands.org

Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home

10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
BREWSTER, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
lazytrips.com

Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?

Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident

WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
ABINGTON, MA
capecod.com

Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6

BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to 550 Eversource customers in Mashpee. The crash happened around 6:30 PM at Monomoscoy and Red Brook Roads. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Line crews were responding to repair the damage. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Driver cited after head-on crash injures three, closes Route 130 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A head-on crash injured three people and closed a section of Route 130 in Sandwich. The crash between a GMC Sierra pickup with a large trailer and a Toyota Prius happened sometime after 4:30 PM Wednesday by Spruce View Lane closing Route 130 between Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Snake Pond Road. Three people were transported by ambulance to hospitals with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
SANDWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Troy Ashley, convicted of second-degree murder for killing his Mashpee roommate, granted parole

A former Mashpee man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his roommate who sold him “low-quality cocaine” was granted parole. The Massachusetts Parole Board granted parole to Troy Ashley, 53, who was serving a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on July 25, 2003. Ashley was convicted for the October 2001 fatal shooting of Frederick Brown. He also pleaded guilty to armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his assault of a second victim and was sentenced to 12-15 years to run concurrently with his life sentence.
MASHPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy