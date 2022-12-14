Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
theweektoday.com
About dam time: Town to choose between three Parker Mills revamps
The town of Wareham has three options to deal with the crumbling Parker Mills Dam that sits on Elm Street next to the Tremont Nail Factory. The town can reduce the height of the 10-foot dam structure by 5 feet, remove the structure completely or do something in between. These...
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Orleans Recreation Director Placed On Paid Leave
ORLEANS – The town’s recreation director has been put on paid administrative leave, and winter recreation programming has been temporarily suspended as a result. Tracy Murphy, who chairs the recreation advisory committee, said she was informed by Town Administrator John Kelly by email last week that Alan Harrison was put on leave effective Dec. 6.
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
Lodging
JLL Capital Markets Closes Sale of Cape Codder Resort & Spa
BOSTON—JLL Capital Markets announced it has closed the sale of and secured acquisition financing for Cape Codder Resort & Spa, a 266-key hotel in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality Group, in the sale to Linchris Hotel Corporation. In addition, JLL represented Linchris and...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Chatham Bakery Gets A New Owner
CHATHAM – After 26 years at the Wayside Inn, beginning as chef and ending his tenure as general manager, Shane Coughlin is ready to get back to basics. After the Wayside was sold earlier this year, Coughlin took some time to regroup and “look for the next chapter” in his life. “I don't do well idle,” he commented. And he really wanted to do something in Chatham. “Chatham has been good to me and my family,” he said.
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
capecod.com
Crash ties up traffic at busy Yarmouth intersection
YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused traffic delays at a busy Yarmouth intersection. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday on Buck Island Road at Town Brook Road. Yarmouth Fire Station #3 is on that corner so rescuers were on scene almost immediately. A Ford Super Duty pickup and a Toyota Rav4 appeared to have collided head-on. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
capeandislands.org
Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home
10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
Boston Globe
Cape Cod restaurant gets shout-out from ‘Glass Onion’ director after film ‘messed up’ Google results
He shared some kind words for “small businesses whose Google results we’ve messed up” due to the film’s upcoming release. If you’re a small business named “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson apparently has some amends to make. The director of the critically acclaimed murder...
UMass Dartmouth Professor Charged With Assault, Banned From Campus
DARTMOUTH — An associate professor at UMass Dartmouth's Charlton College of Business is facing assault charges and is now banned from campus after allegedly fighting another university staffer at the college. The alleged victim is another faculty member in the same department, according to a police report filed in...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
lazytrips.com
Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?
Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident
WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
capecod.com
Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6
BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to 550 Eversource customers in Mashpee. The crash happened around 6:30 PM at Monomoscoy and Red Brook Roads. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Line crews were responding to repair the damage. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Updated: Driver cited after head-on crash injures three, closes Route 130 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A head-on crash injured three people and closed a section of Route 130 in Sandwich. The crash between a GMC Sierra pickup with a large trailer and a Toyota Prius happened sometime after 4:30 PM Wednesday by Spruce View Lane closing Route 130 between Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Snake Pond Road. Three people were transported by ambulance to hospitals with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Troy Ashley, convicted of second-degree murder for killing his Mashpee roommate, granted parole
A former Mashpee man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his roommate who sold him “low-quality cocaine” was granted parole. The Massachusetts Parole Board granted parole to Troy Ashley, 53, who was serving a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on July 25, 2003. Ashley was convicted for the October 2001 fatal shooting of Frederick Brown. He also pleaded guilty to armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his assault of a second victim and was sentenced to 12-15 years to run concurrently with his life sentence.
Comments / 0