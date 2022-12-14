IOB Break-Ins Keeping Cops Busy

Ingleside Index

San Patricio County Constable Kody Fahrenthold, Precinct 6, arrives Wednesday, December 7 at Ingleside on the Bay City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr. after Mayor Jo Ehmann contacted him about a suspected break-in attempt at the municipal offices. With tools borrowed from the Mayor, Fahrenthold pulled part of a door key that had broken off in the front door lock, finding the other piece laying on a floor mat outside. Ehmann was very happy the Constable removed the broken key, both trying to surmise why someone would have attempted to access City Hall after hours.

A surveillance camera mounted on one side of City Hall hasn’t worked in years, and besides, it wouldn’t have shown the angle facing towards the front door to the building. Fahrenthold and other authorities including the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office confirm they have been investigating a series of breakins or attempted break-ins throughout portions of IOB, the targets mainly unlocked vehicles or personal property left unattended.

Even one is too many and Ingleside on the Bay homeowners are getting fed up with a series of thefts, break-ins, or attempted break-ins, many targeting vehicles left unlocked, or personal property residents innocently placed outside – even in their own driveways – discovering they had vanished. In a dramatic turn of events some citizens took the law into their own hands Sunday night, December 4, chasing several suspects caught trying to pilfer items along a stretch of Bayshore Dr. Two fled, and a third attempted to escape but failed when he leapt into a nearby canal and had to be fished from the water.

“I deal with a myriad of things,” said San Patricio County Constable Kody Fahrenthold, Precinct 6. The 33-year-old elected official has been in law enforcement since his teens, first as a member of the Aransas Pass Public Safety Explorer’s Post, and later as an Aransas Pass Public Safety Dispatcher. He’s also served as a San Patricio County Sheriff’s Deputy. Wednesday, December 7, he headed to Ingleside on the Bay after receiving a phone call from Mayor Jo Ehmann. She’d told him of a suspected break-in attempt at City Hall.

From acting as court Bailiff for San Patricio County Justice of the Peace Judge Susan Price, to extinguishing fires (he’s a certified firefighter), to wrangling loose livestock, Fahrenthold isn’t kidding when he states he handles many tasks, often filling a gap when local law enforcement is taxed beyond the capacity of existing manpower, or he just happens to be closer to the incident in progress than anyone else. There is no time clock or a fixed, 40-hour week. The Constable covers approximately 150 square miles of the county, he works day, night, and weekends – known to answer calls for help 24/7.

Ehmann phoned Fahrenthold shared, after her city clerk couldn’t open the front door to City Hall and discovered what appeared to be part of a key broken off in the lock. When the Constable arrived, he used some tools the mayor provided, pulling the broken key from the lock using a pair of needle- nosed pliers. On a doormat beside it, he located the other half of the key, holding both pieces in his hand and proving to Ehmann the problem was solved. As to who tried to force open the City Hall door, using enough strength to break a metal key in two remained a mystery. Any clues that could have been culled from surveillance camera footage would be useless. The only camera mounted on the building was facing the wrong side of the structure, and besides it hadn’t worked in years.

“We’ve been having an issue with break-ins out here,” Mayor Ehmann conferred with the Constable.

“Obviously, they didn’t get in,” Ehmann confirmed, advising Fahrenthold the back door at City Hall remained locked as well.

“What would they have taken?” the Constable queried. “Computers? I don’t know,” Ehmann responded, uncertain of any potential thief’s intent. Years earlier, the mayor was reminded of a break-in at the fire department next door. Criminals rummaged through fire trucks, taking a medical bag from one and scattering supplies all over the apparatus bay floor. What they were looking for at the time, or if they got it is anyone’s guess.

IOB’s crime problems don’t appear to have their origins within its own boundaries, according to investigators. But the mounting losses could be attributed to homeowners who have long believed that the peninsula community is immune to such problems. Thieves are taking advantage when neighbors let their guard down, failing to lock vehicles, or leaving personal property from fishing poles to hand tools unattended and out in the open for anyone to access – and they have. Garage doors left up seem a favorite target.

What some don’t realize or appreciate Fahrenthold revealed is the close-knit relationship some homeowners have developed. Without a formal designation from one street to another having a posted ‘Neighborhood Watch’, many residents have built a bond where they look out for one another. Their acuity, the Constable noted, is formidable. If an unknown vehicle is seen driving down a street, or they spot someone walking around who is unfamiliar to the area, information is telegraphed faceto- face with neighbors, details with photos are posted to an IOB Facebook group, and so forth. Many citizens have Fahrenthold’s personal contact information and don’t hesitate to call him, too.

“IOB is one place you don’t want to mess around,” Fahrenthold said, affirming the locale’s citizen watchdogs can prove a criminal’s worst nightmare.

“It’s an old-fashioned neighborhood,” said the Constable, admiring how homeowners go out of their way to get to know one another and look out for each other.

“That’s why I like it down there so much,” he added, routinely patrolling the community several times a day, or week. Fahrenthold’s amiable personality allows him to interact with ease when he is out in public. Most recognize him by face, or the county SUV he drives. Besides, when it comes to a parade or neighborhood event, the Constable is a regular participant. The wide brim of his cowboy hat is a familiar trademark of his role.

Statistically, Fahrenthold believes that crime pervading IOB hasn’t risen in recent years but remains stagnant. When there is an uptick, law enforcement saturates the area, the Constable among them.

Ingleside on the Bay, unlike its neighbors Ingleside and Aransas Pass can’t afford a full-time police force. The city’s tax base simply couldn’t sustain one. So, Fahrenthold and the Sheriff, even the Texas Department of Public Safety patrols the area of some 600-plus homeowners and a handful of businesses.

“My wife makes me take time off,” Fahrenthold laughs, revealing that as enthusiastic as he is about his work, he values his home life, too. Mrs. Fahrenthold works in the Port Lavaca Fire Department and when she has days off the couple make plans to catch up. Still, Kody concedes, his life partner is understanding and when duty calls, he responds.

“I have a responsibility to the citizens that put me in office,” he said. And while he would prefer to spend New Years Eve at home, the Constable will be part of a massive countywide initiative to keep potential drunk or impaired drivers off the road or respond to other anticipated problems.

“It’s going to be a wild night.” Fahrenthold suspected.

“This time of year, these kids have nothing better to do. It’s just a nuisance,” Ehmann sounded disgusted over the ongoing crime problem. Sheriff Oscar Rivera acknowledged the suspects in last Sunday’s incident all appeared to be juveniles.

“We don’t expect someone to be out here 24/7,” the mayor continued, grateful still that Fahrenthold is there when she needs him.

“They see an opportunity and they take it,” Ehmann remarked, disturbed by the ongoing thefts and break-ins happening in the city, urging residents to be more proactive and lock up any personal property, including their vehicles.

“I’ll be out here a little more at night,” Fahrenthold reassured the mayor before leaving.

The relationship Ehmann has built with Constable Fahrenthold has been substantive.

“I’ve texted him three to four times in a row,” Ehmann said. “Kody are you here?” she repeated the message she would send him, anticipating that Fahrenthold was almost always in the area when needed.

“If not, I just get dressed and come,” the pair laughed at the Constable’s admission that even when he is asleep, he’s still responsive.

“He has come out in the middle of the night to investigate something,” Ehmann said admiringly. Besides, she remarked, it’s often easier for her to reach Fahrenthold on short notice than a Sheriff’s deputy. The Constable lives in the county, between Ingleside and Aransas Pass, explaining that his response time to IOB is about 10 minutes.

“He’s been very good for the community and put himself out there. He’s available if you need him,” said Ehmann.

“I try not to take advantage of him,” the mayor laughed.

Fahrenthold doesn’t complain about the work he performs, often outside of the job description. For Ingleside on the Bay, he wasn’t so much a Constable last Wednesday as he was a locksmith.

“I’ll help dig a hole if you need me,” he laughed, sincere in his expression.

“I’m a full-service kind of a guy,” Fahrenthold said.

“That’s what we need!” laughed Ehmann.