Ingleside ISD Seeks Gifted/Talented Students

Courtesy: Ingleside ISD

Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School fifth-graders enrolled in the Ingleside Independent School District’s Gifted and Talented Program proudly present their projects they’ve worked on to demonstrate what idioms are. They researched idioms, learned about their origin and gave both literal and figurative examples. The district is recruiting additional students for the program.

The Ingleside Independent School District is on the lookout for some of its most academically advanced students of all ages.

Annual recruitment has begun for Ingleside ISD’s Gifted and Talented Program, which aims to provide distinguished levels of academic classes/lessons to best match students on progressive learning tracks. Cindy Jiminez, district program coordinator, said the district is looking for new participants now, and the screening process will begin next month using a unique assessment of a student’s overall abilities.

“The Gifted and Talented program is designed to support the student’s true abilities and passions to reach their full potential,” she said. “Gifted and talented students need an education program that will challenge them in the regular classroom. The G/T program provides extensions for learning which in turn provide a variety of educational experiences beyond those normally provided.”

Jimenez said there are currently 59 students enrolled in the program districtwide, including 24 elementary students in grades one through five and 35 secondary students in grades seven through 12. There is no maximum number of students allowed in the Gifted and Talented program, as the enrollment for each grade level is purely dependent on students who qualify for placement into the program.

The district is actively recruiting new program participants now. Kindergarten students which qualify for placement following the appropriate assessments will begin receiving services in March through the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Students in grades one through five who are selected for the program would then be placed with certified Gifted and Talented teachers who may provide “differentiated activities in language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.”

Highlights include the Gifted and Talented program’s curriculum involving research skills and methods, creative and critical thinking, problem solving and acceleration for elementary students. As Ingleside ISD students’ progress in the program in grades six through 12, they will be placed in program-specific subject areas and have access to additional challenging components including College Prep, Advanced Placement classes, and udal credit strategies and instruction.

Jimenez said the district is thrilled to offer such a program, as the Mustang family “prides itself on understanding that each student is unique.”

“IISD provides educational programs which are in alignment with the interests, abilities and needs of all students,” she said. “As a family, we are dedicated to meeting the needs of every student and empowering them to be future successful citizens. Ingleside ISD Gifted and Talented program provides an array of learning opportunities that foster the unique abilities, talents, and interest and needs of the gifted student.”

Referrals in the spring for grades one-11 will receive placement in the Gifted and Talented program in the fall the following year of those students selected. Students may be referred to the program by teachers, counselors, parents or other interested persons. For more information, visit the district website at inglesideisd.org.